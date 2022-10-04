Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
A human head kept in the FREEZER?! The despicable truths we have learned about the 'Milwaukee Cannibal' Jeffrey Dahmer...
Some true stories are more terrifying than anything a Hollywood horror director can imagine. Ryan Murphy's 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' - starring Evan Peters - is one of the most controversial shows to stream on Netflix. The series tells the story of the 'Milwaukee Cannibal' who was...
Lena Dunham on Cutting Her Own ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Cameo and Celebrating Film at Amazon’s “Medieval Rave” Event
In honor of its newest release Catherine Called Birdy, Amazon Prime Video transformed the top of The Grove parking lot in Los Angeles into a medieval-themed festival on Friday night, where writer-director Lena Dunham also made an appearance to take in the sights. “This is my dream — I don’t go out very much but if I were going to, it would be to a medieval rave, and now it’s happening,” Dunham told The Hollywood Reporter of the experience — dubbed “Birdyfest” — which saw staff in character as medieval townspeople and booths for psychics, tarot card reading, hair braiding,...
Comments / 0