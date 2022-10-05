Read full article on original website
Local library explains policies on banned books
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A local school librarian facing backlash online after reportedly promoting a book that's been banned by several school districts across the country. The book, "Gender Queer: A Memoir," is a graphic novel that some parents say has content that isn't suitable for students. Lincoln Library's...
UIS highlights student mental health struggles
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) put a spotlight on student mental health on Thursday. More than 1,000 backpacks were placed on the ground on campus. Each of the backpacks has a story from a person who lost a loved one to suicide. The traveling...
Decatur Macon County Senior Center offering flu and COVID-19 booster
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur-Macon County Senior Center, 1430 N. 22nd St., is offering flu and COVID-19 boosters. You can get your shots starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The Macon County Health Department will be administering the shots. Officials are asking you to bring your...
Springfield city council votes on TIF funds changes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield city council is moving forward with a change that gives help to certain homeowners to fix up their property. City council members unanimously voted to change the rules surrounding TIF funds. Now instead of coming up with 50% of the money for a repair...
Trunk or Treat in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Kids have a chance to wear their Halloween costumes early. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, the Damon Priddy State Farm is hosting a Trunk or Treat at the branch location at 2951 Montvale Drive, Springfield. There will be a bounce house, face painting,...
New ambulance service now in session
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur and Macon counties now have a new ambulance service in operation. Decatur searched for months to find a new EMS service after the previous company announced its plans to stop service. The city eventually chose to issue an ambulance license to Abbott EMS. The...
Public invited to wooden grain elevator program in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ill. (WICS) — The public is invited to attend an event in Atlanta, Ill., that reflects on the city’s agricultural role and architecture through the still-standing JH Hawes Wooden Grain Elevator. Bill Kemp, of the McLean County Museum of History, will lead the program titled, "Wooden Grain...
Jacksonville man selected to Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Jacksonville man was selected to join the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame. The Illinois Department of Aging (IDoA) announced on Wednesday that Ernest White is the 2022 honoree in the labor force category. “The Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame honors older adults who have...
5 Springfield residents indicted for COVID-19 relief fund fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents are facing charges after being accused of fraud related to COVID-19 relief funds. They were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Sean Jackson, 32, was charged with two counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges the offenses occurred in...
Springfield woman starts sober living house for homeless men
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A woman in Springfield is helping people get sober. Julie Benson, who runs Helping the Homeless, has opened a home for the purpose of helping men live sober. We're told that the home will be fully self-sustaining. Benson says the shelter is completely from the...
Ribbon cutting for Springfield Rail Improvement's next phase
A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday ushered in the latest part of the Springfield Rail Improvement Project. The ribbon cutting was for the new 5th and 6th street Bridges. The 5th and 6th street Bridges Project will include new double-track bridges for the Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific corridors at 5th and 6th street.
United Way teaming up with local restaurants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — United Way is celebrating 100 years of community service. To celebrate, local restaurants will donate a portion of the price of your food on Wednesday to United Way of Central Illinois. This will continue through October 26. The donations are expected to go towards local...
Ride in honor Saturday to support veterans
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A ride to honor veterans is coming to Springfield. Those who take part in the "Ride in Honor" motorcycle ride will visit the Veteran memorials in the area as a way to celebrate and honor veterans. Registration for the "Ride in Honor" starts at noon...
Sangamon County State's Attorney, Sheriff sue Gov. Pritzker over SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright and Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell are filing a lawsuit over the SAFE-T Act. The two are suing over the elimination of cash bail, also known as the Pre-Trial Fairness Act. The lawsuit names Governor JB Pritzker, House Speaker...
Youth performance group to produce 'Rock the Conservatory'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Youth Performance Group (SYPG) will be producing Rock the Conservatory. The show will be at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Rock the Conservatory is a contemporary fusion of live music and dance. The performance will feature rock and roll...
Walk thru flu shot, COVID-19 booster clinic in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — There will be a walk-thru flu shot and COVID-19 booster clinic in Jacksonville. It will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Jacksonville High School Bowl, 215 S Church St, Jacksonville, IL. 62650. If you can't make it to the walk thru clinic,...
Greene and Scott County State's Attorneys suing over SAFE-T-Act
(WICS/WRSP) — More Illinois State's Attorneys are filing lawsuits over the SAFE-T Act. Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe and Scott County State’s Attorney Richard Crews are the latest to file lawsuits, according to our media partner WLDS Radio. The two are suing over the elimination of...
Police search for suspects in Ace Hardware theft
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in reference to a felony retail theft. Officials say around 5 p.m on September 14, a male and female walked into Ace Hardware located at 214 N. Walnut in Springfield, and proceeded to take possession of $750 worth of items.
Arrest made in 2021 murder case
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — U.S. Marshals on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in 2021 in Decatur. Kaylen M. Smith, 26, of Decatur, was arrested in Mattoon and booked into the Macon County Jail on a first-degree murder arrest warrant. On...
8 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Route 29
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Eight people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 29 at Kennedy Road, just east of Taylorville. It happened around 12:25 p.m. Illinois State Police (ISP) say three vehicles were slowing or stopped in northbound traffic in a construction zone when a box truck rear-ended one of the vehicles.
