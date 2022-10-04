Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Some Unit 4 parents say community focus groups disorganized
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Unit 4 School District and consulting firm Cooperative Strategies began their focus groups this week to get community input into possible solutions to replace the district's current School of Choice program. Some Unit 4 parents, though, are upset with the way they say the process...
foxillinois.com
CU 'One-to-One' Mentoring Program announces upcoming dates
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign-Urbana 'One-to-One" mentoring program announced upcoming training dates for their mentors. The CU 'One-to-One" mentoring program is a cross-distance program between Unit 4's Champaign and Urbana public schools. The program started about 28 years ago and is still a top priority for Unit 4...
foxillinois.com
New ambulance service now in session
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur and Macon counties now have a new ambulance service in operation. Decatur searched for months to find a new EMS service after the previous company announced its plans to stop service. The city eventually chose to issue an ambulance license to Abbott EMS. The...
foxillinois.com
Decatur Macon County Senior Center offering flu and COVID-19 booster
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur-Macon County Senior Center, 1430 N. 22nd St., is offering flu and COVID-19 boosters. You can get your shots starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The Macon County Health Department will be administering the shots. Officials are asking you to bring your...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxillinois.com
Public invited to wooden grain elevator program in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ill. (WICS) — The public is invited to attend an event in Atlanta, Ill., that reflects on the city’s agricultural role and architecture through the still-standing JH Hawes Wooden Grain Elevator. Bill Kemp, of the McLean County Museum of History, will lead the program titled, "Wooden Grain...
foxillinois.com
Urbana Fire Department celebrates Fire Prevention Week
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to celebrate Fire Prevention Week. Fire Protection Week runs from October 9 through October 15. This year's Fire Protection Week campaign is "Fire won't wait, plan your escape." The Urbana Fire...
foxillinois.com
Another state's attorney and sheriff sue over SAFE-T Act
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — Another state's attorney and sheriff are suing over the SAFE-T Act. This time Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley and Coles County Sheriff Tyler Heleine are suing Governor JB Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul. In their statement, they argue the SAFE-T Act violates...
foxillinois.com
FNR Week 7: Maroa-Forsyth at Williamsville
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Williamsville Bullets take on the Maroa-Forsyth Trojans in our October 7 Game of the Week. You can watch the game live on CW 23, streaming at Newschannel20.com/watch, and on our social media pages!. Check out the schedule for the rest of the season's games...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxillinois.com
Danville man killed in US Highway 150 collision
OAKWOOD,Ill. (WICS) — A Danville man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Vermillion County. The Illinois State Police says that the crash happened at 4:05 p.m. on U.S. Highway 150, just east of Olmstead Road. Officials say that the 68-year-old Danville man was driving east on U.S. Highway...
foxillinois.com
Teen sentenced in connection with Lyft driver's death
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — A Champaign teen was released from custody on Tuesday afternoon after being sentenced to 180 days in jail and 30 months probation for his role in the murder of Kristian Philpotts. Philpotts was driving for Lyft in January when he was fatally shot in the...
foxillinois.com
3 arrested in central Illinois after multiple drugs found in car
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Three people from Ohio were arrested Thursday in Urbana. The Urbana Police Department responded to a call regarding a vehicle stored at Tatman's Towing. Police say that they learned that prior to their arrival, one of the people involved with that vehicle had come to...
foxillinois.com
U of I expects biggest crowd of season
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Fighting Illini will play the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, October 8 at Memorial Stadium. An anonymous donor bought 1,000 tickets to give to U of I students free of charge to this weekend's game. The tickets were distributed at two different locations on campus,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxillinois.com
The Centennial Chargers begin the season unbeaten
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — For the centennial chargers, it was not always sunshine and rainbows. When Kyle Jackson took over the program in 2019, they were coming off a 2-7 season and in his first season, the team went winless, finishing 0-9, suffering many lopsided losses. As seasons went...
foxillinois.com
Man arrested after pointing gun at Rantoul Pizza Pub customers, police say
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCCU) — A man is facing multiple charges after police say he pointed a gun at customers inside a pizza restaurant. It happened just before 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rantoul Pizza Pub located at 114 E Congress Ave. Officers arrived shortly after the suspect fled.
foxillinois.com
Woman arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A central Illinois woman was arrested on methamphetamine charges. April Bigler was charged on Wednesday with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and prior unlawful possession of controlled substance conviction. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke says Bigler was found on Tuesday with...
foxillinois.com
Woman arrested after threatening man with knife, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A woman was arrested on Thursday after the University of Illinois Police Department said she was threatening a man with a knife. U of I police arrested Evelyn D. Bellamy, 47, of Champaign, around 12:44 a.m. for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, disorderly conduct, and resisting a police officer.
foxillinois.com
Suspects attack man after crash, steal vehicle
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign Police are searching for the people responsible for a carjacking Wednesday night. We're told it happened around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian Drive. A 67-year-old man said his vehicle was rear-ended by an SUV. When he pulled over to...
Comments / 0