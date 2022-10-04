ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahomet, IL

foxillinois.com

Some Unit 4 parents say community focus groups disorganized

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Unit 4 School District and consulting firm Cooperative Strategies began their focus groups this week to get community input into possible solutions to replace the district's current School of Choice program. Some Unit 4 parents, though, are upset with the way they say the process...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

CU 'One-to-One' Mentoring Program announces upcoming dates

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign-Urbana 'One-to-One" mentoring program announced upcoming training dates for their mentors. The CU 'One-to-One" mentoring program is a cross-distance program between Unit 4's Champaign and Urbana public schools. The program started about 28 years ago and is still a top priority for Unit 4...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

New ambulance service now in session

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur and Macon counties now have a new ambulance service in operation. Decatur searched for months to find a new EMS service after the previous company announced its plans to stop service. The city eventually chose to issue an ambulance license to Abbott EMS. The...
MACON COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Decatur Macon County Senior Center offering flu and COVID-19 booster

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur-Macon County Senior Center, 1430 N. 22nd St., is offering flu and COVID-19 boosters. You can get your shots starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The Macon County Health Department will be administering the shots. Officials are asking you to bring your...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Public invited to wooden grain elevator program in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ill. (WICS) — The public is invited to attend an event in Atlanta, Ill., that reflects on the city’s agricultural role and architecture through the still-standing JH Hawes Wooden Grain Elevator. Bill Kemp, of the McLean County Museum of History, will lead the program titled, "Wooden Grain...
ATLANTA, IL
foxillinois.com

Urbana Fire Department celebrates Fire Prevention Week

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to celebrate Fire Prevention Week. Fire Protection Week runs from October 9 through October 15. This year's Fire Protection Week campaign is "Fire won't wait, plan your escape." The Urbana Fire...
URBANA, IL
foxillinois.com

Another state's attorney and sheriff sue over SAFE-T Act

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — Another state's attorney and sheriff are suing over the SAFE-T Act. This time Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley and Coles County Sheriff Tyler Heleine are suing Governor JB Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul. In their statement, they argue the SAFE-T Act violates...
COLES COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

FNR Week 7: Maroa-Forsyth at Williamsville

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Williamsville Bullets take on the Maroa-Forsyth Trojans in our October 7 Game of the Week. You can watch the game live on CW 23, streaming at Newschannel20.com/watch, and on our social media pages!. Check out the schedule for the rest of the season's games...
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Danville man killed in US Highway 150 collision

OAKWOOD,Ill. (WICS) — A Danville man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Vermillion County. The Illinois State Police says that the crash happened at 4:05 p.m. on U.S. Highway 150, just east of Olmstead Road. Officials say that the 68-year-old Danville man was driving east on U.S. Highway...
DANVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Teen sentenced in connection with Lyft driver's death

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — A Champaign teen was released from custody on Tuesday afternoon after being sentenced to 180 days in jail and 30 months probation for his role in the murder of Kristian Philpotts. Philpotts was driving for Lyft in January when he was fatally shot in the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

3 arrested in central Illinois after multiple drugs found in car

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Three people from Ohio were arrested Thursday in Urbana. The Urbana Police Department responded to a call regarding a vehicle stored at Tatman's Towing. Police say that they learned that prior to their arrival, one of the people involved with that vehicle had come to...
URBANA, IL
foxillinois.com

U of I expects biggest crowd of season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Fighting Illini will play the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, October 8 at Memorial Stadium. An anonymous donor bought 1,000 tickets to give to U of I students free of charge to this weekend's game. The tickets were distributed at two different locations on campus,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

The Centennial Chargers begin the season unbeaten

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — For the centennial chargers, it was not always sunshine and rainbows. When Kyle Jackson took over the program in 2019, they were coming off a 2-7 season and in his first season, the team went winless, finishing 0-9, suffering many lopsided losses. As seasons went...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Woman arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A central Illinois woman was arrested on methamphetamine charges. April Bigler was charged on Wednesday with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and prior unlawful possession of controlled substance conviction. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke says Bigler was found on Tuesday with...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Woman arrested after threatening man with knife, police say

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A woman was arrested on Thursday after the University of Illinois Police Department said she was threatening a man with a knife. U of I police arrested Evelyn D. Bellamy, 47, of Champaign, around 12:44 a.m. for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, disorderly conduct, and resisting a police officer.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Suspects attack man after crash, steal vehicle

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign Police are searching for the people responsible for a carjacking Wednesday night. We're told it happened around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian Drive. A 67-year-old man said his vehicle was rear-ended by an SUV. When he pulled over to...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

