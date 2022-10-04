Michael Fraher, a local surveyor and owner of Epp & Associates, would like to announce his candidacy for Moffat County Surveyor in the 2022 election. Fraher lives in Craig with his wife Laurie, who is a 3rd grade teacher at Sunset Elementary, and their three children, ages 6, 10 and 12. He is a 2010 graduate of Michigan Technological University, with a Bachelor’s degree in Surveying Engineering, and has been licensed as a Colorado Professional Land Surveyor since 2015.

