Breathtaking 153-Acre Colorado Ranch is What Dreams Are Made of
Animals, mother nature, and a whole lotta land are all you'll need living at this gorgeous Colorado ranch. Oh, and money, lots and lots of money. According to MansionGlobal, a gigantic ranch just outside of Meeker, Colorado is going to auction for a cool $8.475 million on October 12, 2022.
Craig Daily Press
Harbor Freight Tools plans to open store in Craig
Harbor Freight Tools, a national tool retailer, is planning to open a store in Craig. Director of Corporate Communications Craig Hoffman confirmed Friday, Oct. 7, that Harbor Freight is actively looking to open a new store in Craig, but at this early stage, Hoffman declined to provide additional information. He...
18 calves found dead so far on Western Slope, investigated as possible wolf kills
RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado wildlife officials said on Friday that they're investigating a report of dead domestic cow calves near Meeker that might have been killed by wolves – the first such investigation in Rio Blanco County. Eighteen dead calves have been identified so far, killed...
Craig Daily Press
Moffat County real estate transactions eclipse $7M in September
The following real estate sales in Moffat County were recorded in September. Description: Original Craig, Lot 47-48, Block 10 and the N2 of Lot 46. Buyer: GWF Companies Inc. Description: Wilderness Ranches, Lot 604, Filing 8. 724 Barclay St. Seller: Roger Spears. Buyer: Raeann Kohpay. Price: $230,000. Description: Original Craig,...
Fall freezes coming earlier in Denver, growing season shrinking
BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado’s first freeze warning of the season was issued Wednesday morning, which covered parts of the Yampa Valley including Steamboat Springs. Another freeze warning is in place for the upper Yampa Valley on Thursday morning. A freeze warning is issued when the temperatures are forecast...
Two bear cubs dead following collision on Colorado highway
Two bear cubs were killed on Wednesday night, the result of being hit by a vehicle on U.S. 40 in Steamboat Springs, according to officials from the Steamboat Police Department. When police arrived on the scene, one of the cubs was deceased and the other was seriously injured. The second...
Craig Daily Press
Michael Fraher announces candidacy for County Surveyor
Michael Fraher, a local surveyor and owner of Epp & Associates, would like to announce his candidacy for Moffat County Surveyor in the 2022 election. Fraher lives in Craig with his wife Laurie, who is a 3rd grade teacher at Sunset Elementary, and their three children, ages 6, 10 and 12. He is a 2010 graduate of Michigan Technological University, with a Bachelor’s degree in Surveying Engineering, and has been licensed as a Colorado Professional Land Surveyor since 2015.
Craig Daily Press
Moffat County golfer Aron Jennings shoots 160 across 2 days at state to close season
If there’s a mark of a good golfer, it’s knowing where they can improve their game and always demanding more of themselves. In his final tournament this autumn, Moffat County’s Aron Jennings showed he could turn things around quickly and proved that next year will be even more memorable.
Craig Daily Press
Colorado State Patrol releases more information on the crash involving police patrol vehicle
At approximately 9:30 a.m. Sept. 23, a Craig police officer’s vehicle was struck during a traffic stop by a passing vehicle. Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Mark Hansen said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 40 just east of Stock Drive when a Craig police officer was performing a traffic stop on the right side of the road with the stopped vehicle off the road. According to CSP, the officer’s vehicle was slightly blocking the end of the acceleration lane.
Craig Daily Press
MCSD Whiteboard: Explaining the district’s emergency protection protocol
When Moffat County School District decided it was time to adopt a new safety protocol, the reason was clear. This is a district that loves its students and its people. And it’s a district committed to keeping them safe. In part, that’s why the district went with the Standard...
Colorado Sheepherder Missing Overnight Found 15 Miles From Last Location
A Colorado sheepherder has been found after disappearing overnight in Rio Blanco County. The sheepherder was missing through the night when they were lost outdoors within the Williams Fork area of the county notes the Sheriff’s Office. Before disappearing on Monday, September 12, the sheepherder and his boss were...
