Craig, CO

Craig Daily Press

Harbor Freight Tools plans to open store in Craig

Harbor Freight Tools, a national tool retailer, is planning to open a store in Craig. Director of Corporate Communications Craig Hoffman confirmed Friday, Oct. 7, that Harbor Freight is actively looking to open a new store in Craig, but at this early stage, Hoffman declined to provide additional information. He...
CRAIG, CO
Craig Daily Press

Moffat County real estate transactions eclipse $7M in September

The following real estate sales in Moffat County were recorded in September. Description: Original Craig, Lot 47-48, Block 10 and the N2 of Lot 46. Buyer: GWF Companies Inc. Description: Wilderness Ranches, Lot 604, Filing 8. 724 Barclay St. Seller: Roger Spears. Buyer: Raeann Kohpay. Price: $230,000. Description: Original Craig,...
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Fall freezes coming earlier in Denver, growing season shrinking

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado’s first freeze warning of the season was issued Wednesday morning, which covered parts of the Yampa Valley including Steamboat Springs. Another freeze warning is in place for the upper Yampa Valley on Thursday morning. A freeze warning is issued when the temperatures are forecast...
DENVER, CO
Craig Daily Press

Michael Fraher announces candidacy for County Surveyor

Michael Fraher, a local surveyor and owner of Epp & Associates, would like to announce his candidacy for Moffat County Surveyor in the 2022 election. Fraher lives in Craig with his wife Laurie, who is a 3rd grade teacher at Sunset Elementary, and their three children, ages 6, 10 and 12. He is a 2010 graduate of Michigan Technological University, with a Bachelor’s degree in Surveying Engineering, and has been licensed as a Colorado Professional Land Surveyor since 2015.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
Craig Daily Press

Colorado State Patrol releases more information on the crash involving police patrol vehicle

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Sept. 23, a Craig police officer’s vehicle was struck during a traffic stop by a passing vehicle. Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Mark Hansen said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 40 just east of Stock Drive when a Craig police officer was performing a traffic stop on the right side of the road with the stopped vehicle off the road. According to CSP, the officer’s vehicle was slightly blocking the end of the acceleration lane.
CRAIG, CO

