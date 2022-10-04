Read full article on original website
Related
Black Hills Pioneer
Famous TV shows that ended in controversy
Stacker curated this slideshow of 15 award-winning television shows with season finales that were met with controversy. All programs must have won at least an Emmy or Golden Globe in at least one category.
Black Hills Pioneer
WILLOW puts a lot of 'pressure' on herself to be a 'better musician'
WILLOW admits she puts pressure on herself to be a "better musician". The 21-year-old star - who is the daughter of Hollywood power couple Will and Jada Pinkett Smith - has set herself the challenge of nailing all of the "high notes" and is always seeking ways to "evolve" and improve as a performer.
Comments / 0