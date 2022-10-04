Read full article on original website
Related
Craig Daily Press
Harbor Freight Tools plans to open store in Craig
Harbor Freight Tools, a national tool retailer, is planning to open a store in Craig. Director of Corporate Communications Craig Hoffman confirmed Friday, Oct. 7, that Harbor Freight is actively looking to open a new store in Craig, but at this early stage, Hoffman declined to provide additional information. He...
Craig Daily Press
Inside the security issues at the Moffat County Courthouse
Construction of the new Moffat County Courthouse is well underway, and a plan for demolition of the old property is in place, but how exactly did this situation get where it is today?. The need for Moffat County to upgrade its courthouse for security and safety is not a new...
Breathtaking 153-Acre Colorado Ranch is What Dreams Are Made of
Animals, mother nature, and a whole lotta land are all you'll need living at this gorgeous Colorado ranch. Oh, and money, lots and lots of money. According to MansionGlobal, a gigantic ranch just outside of Meeker, Colorado is going to auction for a cool $8.475 million on October 12, 2022.
Craig Daily Press
Moffat County real estate transactions eclipse $7M in September
The following real estate sales in Moffat County were recorded in September. Description: Original Craig, Lot 47-48, Block 10 and the N2 of Lot 46. Buyer: GWF Companies Inc. Description: Wilderness Ranches, Lot 604, Filing 8. 724 Barclay St. Seller: Roger Spears. Buyer: Raeann Kohpay. Price: $230,000. Description: Original Craig,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Craig Daily Press
Festival of Trees is taking registration
The Craig Chamber is taking registrations for the annual Festival of the Trees with a Nov. 18 deadline to sign up. All businesses, nonprofits and individuals are invited to participate in the annual Festival of Trees event, while helping fundraise and spread some holiday cheer. The theme this year is...
Two bear cubs dead following collision on Colorado highway
Two bear cubs were killed on Wednesday night, the result of being hit by a vehicle on U.S. 40 in Steamboat Springs, according to officials from the Steamboat Police Department. When police arrived on the scene, one of the cubs was deceased and the other was seriously injured. The second...
Craig Daily Press
Colorado State Patrol releases more information on the crash involving police patrol vehicle
At approximately 9:30 a.m. Sept. 23, a Craig police officer’s vehicle was struck during a traffic stop by a passing vehicle. Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Mark Hansen said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 40 just east of Stock Drive when a Craig police officer was performing a traffic stop on the right side of the road with the stopped vehicle off the road. According to CSP, the officer’s vehicle was slightly blocking the end of the acceleration lane.
Craig Daily Press
Moffat County golfer Aron Jennings shoots 160 across 2 days at state to close season
If there’s a mark of a good golfer, it’s knowing where they can improve their game and always demanding more of themselves. In his final tournament this autumn, Moffat County’s Aron Jennings showed he could turn things around quickly and proved that next year will be even more memorable.
Comments / 0