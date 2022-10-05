Kansas City Chiefs Are Releasing Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday

© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are making a significant roster move this Tuesday afternoon.

The AFC West franchise is releasing a veteran wide receiver. That player is former first-round pick Corey Coleman.

Coleman began his stint with the Chiefs on the practice squad. Kansas City was hoping he'd make a big impact and eventually play on the active roster.

However, Coleman failed to live up to expectations. Now, the Chiefs are releasing him off the practice squad.

"The #Chiefs released WR Corey Coleman from their practice squad," said Ari Meirov.

Wide receiver Corey Coleman was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He has 61 catches for 789 yards and five touchdowns for his career.

It's likely that Coleman gets another shot at some point this season, but his chances to make an active roster appear to be running slim.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, play the Raiders of Las Vegas next Monday night.