Tenure-Track Faculty Position at Columbia Business School (DRO)
The Decision, Risk and Operations Division at Columbia Business School is seeking to hire qualified faculty members for tenure-track appointments at the assistant or associate professor level, depending on the qualifications of the applicant. The Division has teaching responsibilities for management science, statistics, and operations management courses at the MBA...
Princeton University Job Posting: Open rank professor, sustainable energy and technology policy
Princeton University invites applications for a faculty position at the assistant, associate, or full professor rank in the field of sustainable energy, engineering, and technology policy in the Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment (acee.princeton.edu). We invite candidates from all relevant disciplines in engineering and the natural, physical and social sciences to apply. We seek creative and enthusiastic candidates with the background and skills to build upon and complement our existing departmental strengths, and those who can bridge disciplines and span research initiatives.
Lecturer position in Supply Chain and Analytics
The Department of Management Science and Information Systems at the University of Massachusetts Boston invites applications for a full-time lecturer position in Supply Chain and Analytics to begin in the Spring 2023 academic semester. Apply here: https://employmentopportunities.umb.edu/boston/en-us/job/516088/lecturer. Candidates must have an earned doctorate or master's degree in Operations Management, Supply...
