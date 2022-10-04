Princeton University invites applications for a faculty position at the assistant, associate, or full professor rank in the field of sustainable energy, engineering, and technology policy in the Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment (acee.princeton.edu). We invite candidates from all relevant disciplines in engineering and the natural, physical and social sciences to apply. We seek creative and enthusiastic candidates with the background and skills to build upon and complement our existing departmental strengths, and those who can bridge disciplines and span research initiatives.

