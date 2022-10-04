ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
informs.org

Tenure-Track Faculty Position at Columbia Business School (DRO)

The Decision, Risk and Operations Division at Columbia Business School is seeking to hire qualified faculty members for tenure-track appointments at the assistant or associate professor level, depending on the qualifications of the applicant. The Division has teaching responsibilities for management science, statistics, and operations management courses at the MBA...
informs.org

Joint postdoc position at the University of Ottawa Telfer School of Management and University of Ottawa Heart Institute

The Telfer School of Management (TSM) at the University of Ottawa and the University of Ottawa Heart Institute (UOHI) invite applications for Postdoctoral Scholars to conduct research in the areas of healthcare operations and analytics. Successful candidates will work under the supervision of Prof. Christopher Sun and work closely with his clinical collaborators as well as faculty at TSM to address problems with direct relevance to current medical and operational practices, especially those related to cardiovascular disease management.
informs.org

Lecturer position in Supply Chain and Analytics

The Department of Management Science and Information Systems at the University of Massachusetts Boston invites applications for a full-time lecturer position in Supply Chain and Analytics to begin in the Spring 2023 academic semester. Apply here: https://employmentopportunities.umb.edu/boston/en-us/job/516088/lecturer. Candidates must have an earned doctorate or master's degree in Operations Management, Supply...
informs.org

North Carolina State University Industrial and Systems Engineering department head, Julie Swann, elected president-elect of INFORMS

Swann will lead the largest international association for decision and data sciences in 2024. BALTIMORE, MD, October 6, 2022 – INFORMS, the largest association for the decision and data sciences, announced that Julie Swann, Ph.D., has been elected the 2024 INFORMS President. Swann, who is the A. Doug Allison Distinguished Professor and head of the Edward P. Fitts Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering at North Carolina State University, will join the INFORMS Board of Directors as president-elect in January 2023 and will then serve as president and past president in 2024 and 2025, respectively.
informs.org

Princeton University Job Posting: Open rank professor, sustainable energy and technology policy

Princeton University invites applications for a faculty position at the assistant, associate, or full professor rank in the field of sustainable energy, engineering, and technology policy in the Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment (acee.princeton.edu). We invite candidates from all relevant disciplines in engineering and the natural, physical and social sciences to apply. We seek creative and enthusiastic candidates with the background and skills to build upon and complement our existing departmental strengths, and those who can bridge disciplines and span research initiatives.
informs.org

Culverhouse Business Analytics Symposium

Counting Down to the 2022 Culverhouse Business Analytics Symposium: Are You Registered?. Next Friday (October 14), data comes to life at the Culverhouse Business Analytics Symposium, in-person on The University of Alabama campus in Tuscaloosa. Whether you are a working professional wrestling with data on a day-to-day basis or are looking to integrate business analytics practices into your firm's work, this symposium is for you.
informs.org

Tenure-Track Assistant Professor in Technology and Operations Management, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona

California State Polytechnic University, Pomona invites applications for a tenure track faculty ASSISTANT PROFESSOR position in the Technology and Operations Management Department in an area related to the study and/or promotion of Technology and Operations Management. Cal Poly Pomona is one of three polytechnic universities in the 23-campus California State...
