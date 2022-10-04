Swann will lead the largest international association for decision and data sciences in 2024. BALTIMORE, MD, October 6, 2022 – INFORMS, the largest association for the decision and data sciences, announced that Julie Swann, Ph.D., has been elected the 2024 INFORMS President. Swann, who is the A. Doug Allison Distinguished Professor and head of the Edward P. Fitts Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering at North Carolina State University, will join the INFORMS Board of Directors as president-elect in January 2023 and will then serve as president and past president in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

