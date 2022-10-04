Letters to the Editor: Backing candidates who show up; Waste matters in Los Olivos; Forum attendee's conduct questioned; Out with 'professional politicians,' in with term limits

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
syvnews.com
Solvang council, mayoral candidates share visions for future, issues at hand
Four candidates are vying for two seats on Solvang City Council while one candidate runs unopposed for mayor in the Nov. 8 election. The ballot, which also includes a sales and use tax proposition, is the first since Solvang was divided into four districts. Under the new structure, Solvang voters...
syvnews.com
Santa Maria council OKs first reading of social host ordinance
An ordinance that makes providing alcohol and illegal drugs to minors an infraction was approved on a first reading Tuesday by the Santa Maria City Council and will come back at a future meeting for final adoption. Called a social host ordinance, it specifically targets responsible adults who host parties...
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County stands up for Stand Down in support of local veterans; event set for Oct. 15
The Santa Barbara County Stand Down, a chance for veterans to get support and services such as healthcare screenings, employment assistance, on-the-spot assessments and crisis counseling, is set for Oct. 15 at the Santa Maria Fairpark. "Whether they need assistance or not, veterans are welcome to come participate. This is...
syvnews.com
Pale Blue Dot says fundraising deadline met for space center; claim under review by city
Pale Blue Dot Ventures has met the first of two deadlines set by the City of Lompoc in its effort to build a space-themed education center, according to company founder and CEO Steve Franck. The Lompoc-based entertainment company, funded by a group of investors, was required to show proof of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County moves to ban gas in new construction, additions, major remodels
In a split vote Tuesday, Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors directed the staff to begin preparing an ordinance that would ban natural gas and require all-electric appliances in new homes and commercial buildings. Supervisors voted 3-2, with 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino dissenting.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf to celebrate 150th birthday | Julia McHugh
A day-long birthday bash on Saturday celebrates the 150th birthday of Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf, held from 11 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. with events and activities for the whole family. Santa Barbara does not have a deep-water port, so in the early days visiting ships had to ferry passengers...
syvnews.com
CAPA Pet of the Week: Nicco
Nicco is a five-year-old male, black and white Siberian husky available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Nicco’s adoption fees include spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption. The...
syvnews.com
Lompoc fall carnival kicks off today at Ryon Park
A fall carnival at Lompoc's Ryon Memorial Park kicks off today at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday, featuring rides, games and food concessions. The event is presented by Paul Maurer Shows traveling amusement company of Huntington Beach. Entrance to the four-day carnival is free and open to the public,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
syvnews.com
San Juan Bautista resident identified in fatal 2-car collision near Solvang
A woman killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon at State Route 246 west of Solvang has been identified as Linda McIntyre of San Juan Bautista. The incident involved a 2016 Honda Accord, driven by Buellton resident Stephen Waldman, 71, and a 2020 Honda CR-V, driven by McIntyre, 73, and her passenger, 73-year-old Charlotte Ann Buck of Duarte, California.
syvnews.com
Lompoc's Surf Beach reopens to public following seasonal plover restrictions
All sections of Surf, Wall and Minuteman beaches have fully reopened to the public as of Sept. 26, four days ahead of the scheduled end of annually enforced restrictions to protect the threatened Western Snowy Plover and its nesting habitat under the Endangered Species Act, according to Vandenberg Space Force Base officials.
syvnews.com
Heavy marine layer to persist, temperatures remain mild | Central Coast Weather Report
Much like during the first half of October 2017, a trough of low pressure along the California coastline will produce moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) afternoon northwesterly (onshore) winds, and low marine clouds with pockets of fog and drizzle during the night and morning. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, an Omega Block will keep the storm track to the north of California. Overall, temperatures will remain mild.
syvnews.com
Cabrillo's Blake Gregory voted Player of the Week
Cabrillo High School sophomore quarterback Blake Gregory is the Times area football Player of the Week for week six of area the high school season that ended Oct. 1. The Conquistadores lost 35-12 at Templeton in a Sept. 30 Ocean League game, but Gregory, who has also played wide receiver and defensive back for the Conqs this season, threw for 149 yards and both Cabrillo touchdowns.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
syvnews.com
Football: Santa Ynez tops Nipomo 30-21 as Beard tops 200 yards receiving
Santa Ynez quarterback Luke Gildred targeted his favorite receiver, Daulton Beard, 12 times Friday night. He missed him once. Beard hauled in 11 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, Gildred threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns total, and the Pirates had enough to stave off winless Nipomo for a 30-21 Mountain League win at Nipomo on the Titans' Homecoming Friday night.
Comments / 0