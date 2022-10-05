Read full article on original website
Brother of man suspected in killing of kidnapped California family arrested
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – The brother of the suspect in the kidnapping and killings of four family members in California’s Central Valley has been arrested, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday night, officials said Alberto Salgado, brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado, was...
All 4 members of kidnapped California family found dead
MERCED COUNTY, Calif ( ) — The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business on Monday have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Twenty-seven-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found...
‘I will kill you’: Former victim recalls being held by California kidnapping suspect
MERCED, Calif ( ) — California’s Merced County Sheriff’s Office shared information Wednesday on the criminal past of the suspect in the kidnapping and deaths of four missing family members. Authorities said the family — 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and 8-month-old Aroohi...
