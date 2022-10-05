Read full article on original website
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tyler High School honors student, staff cancer survivors
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday, Tyler High School honored students and staff who have fought and survived cancer with a special pep rally. Cheerleaders and members of the student council were on hand to celebrate those survivors. Among them, an Algebra II teacher, who says she survived two different forms of cancer after being diagnosed in 2015.
East Texas church offers program for immigrants to learn English as second language
TYLER, Texas — Since 2016, Grace Español, a branch of Grace Community Church in Tyler, has offered East Texans a free opportunity that can lead to better jobs and higher education: learning English as a second language. English as a Second Language classes are held every Monday from...
CHRISTUS Health battles worker shortage with opportunity fairs
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - CHRISTUS health visited Chapel Hill High School students today to host their third opportunity fair. “We designed this program to impact and inspire students at the high school level, to get them interested in health care positions because of the shortage,” said Deedee Fowler. Deedee...
Some educators in Longview ISD special education case seek community supervision
Some defendants in a case accusing former Longview ISD educators of injuring special education students at J.L. Everhart Elementary School are asking to be sentenced to community supervision if they are found guilty. One of the defendants appeared briefly in court Wednesday in a case accusing six former educators of...
inforney.com
Grassroots America meeting in Tyler features discussion on threats to Second Amendment rights
On Tuesday, Grassroots America’s Liberty Education & Action Meeting will feature current threats to Second Amendment gun rights. Topics will include “Your Right to Keep and Bear Arms: Red Flag Laws & Other Attempts to Gut the Second Amendment.”. Sean Healy, a private practice attorney in Tyler, will...
East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
UT Health East Texas Physicians in Tyler welcomes Elizabeth Bui, MD
— UT Health East Texas recently expanded rheumatology services in Tyler with the addition of Elizabeth Bui, MD. Dr. Bui is a rheumatologist who sees adult patients at UT Health East Texas Physicians at North Campus Tyler. She offers general rheumatology diagnoses and treatment for autoimmune conditions and musculoskeletal diseases, with a special interest in rheumatoid arthritis.
Here’s what you can do on Saturday during Hit the Bricks
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans can enjoy many different activities this weekend during Hit the Bricks, which happens on the second Saturday of every month. The following events are happening on Saturday: The Rose City Music Festival is coming to town. To purchase tickets, visit therosecitymusicfestival.com. Some roads will be blocked on Friday and […]
Sweet Sue’s restaurant, opened in 1982, permanently closes its doors
After 40 years in business, Sweet Sue’s diner-style restaurant has closed its doors. The restaurant, owned by Bruce Bedard, hit hard times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bedard bought the restaurant in 2009 and said he loved serving the Tyler community. “One of my favorite parts of the job was...
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Lone Star was once called ‘Skin Tight”
LONE STAR, Texas (KETK) — Lone Star is a town located in Morris County. It’s north of Longview with Highway 259 running right through it. In the early 1830s, the area was once called “Skin Tight”. Visitors called it that because one of the first settlers there, Henry Reeves and his partner, who was a man only known as “Ball,” built a store there and held a tight grip on business.
Some Pittsburg Families Getting New Homes
The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs provided the City of Pittsburg with a grant to help families in the community with assistance rebuilding their homes. Homeowners eligible for this grant program will have their current home demolished and a new home built on the same land at no cost. In addition, a five-year grant or a 15-year deferred forgivable loan will assist those who qualify.
Chapel Hill-area residents voice concerns about ongoing water, sewage issues; feel snubbed by county
Dozens of residents gathered Thursday night to discuss their concerns about ongoing water and sewage problems in a Chapel Hill-area neighborhood. Residents, namely of the Jackson Heights and Jackson Oaks areas of eastern Smith County, have been dealing with contaminated drinking water, wastewater odors, raw sewage in their yards and other related issues for the last 14 years, said Nola Chandler, president of the East Smith County Sewer Service & Water Supply Corp. (ESCSS).
Cut off: East Texans fished here for generations — until new owner builds a fence
The Cutoff is a public waterway under Texas law. Locals are fighting to get it back. Story by Michael Marks, Texas Standard. This story was originally published by Texas Standard, the national daily news show of Texas. <iframe src=”https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=1MUnE5mqX3c5njgDpB20_8elGszCFgZA&ehbc=2E312F” width=”640″ height=”480″></iframe>. During the COVID-19...
Venda Wright Named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic
Venda Wright recently was named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic in Tyler, making her at least the third Hopkins County resident to earn the state title. The pageant winner is excited for the new adventures that being the pageant winner will afford her, and plans to use it to help lift others spirits.
Coming Home: Jeffie Brewer’s Return to Palestine, Texas
If you have been anywhere near the downtown area of Palestine, Texas since the spring, you must have stumbled upon at least one of Nacogdoches-based sculptor Jeffie Brewer’s works. They’re large in size and bright in color, and there’s practically no way to miss them. Coming Home,...
Churros restaurant planned for Longview shopping center
LONGVIEW, Texas — The former home of a longtime snow cone business will get a new flavor in life and a new look. Longview resident Luis Castanon plans to open Mr. Churro in the former Brian and Scott's Snowball location in the parking lot of what was long known as Chaparral Plaza in Longview.
Texas Rose Festival, Yellow Rose Gala unite to combat multiple sclerosis
A prominent Dallas social event has joined up with the Texas Rose Festival in Tyler to help raise funds to combat multiple sclerosis. Representatives from the Yellow Rose Gala were in Tyler on Wednesday to present a painting called “Growth” during a ceremony at the Rose Garden Center. Proceeds from the painting will benefit both organizations “to raise much needed research monies,” according to a statement from Yellow Rose Gala Foundation.
Crawfish chowder by Dudley’s Cajun Cafe in Longview
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our friend Dudley Lang joins us to make a Cajun specialty: crawfish chowder!. Add the chopped vegetables and saute them until they are soft. Add the remaining ingredients, and simmer for 20 minutes. Season to taste with Tony Chachere’s Cajun seasoning. Serve with garlic bread.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Lillibet from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Lillibet — from the SPCA of East Texas. Lillibet is a 6-month-old chihuahua who was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas about a week ago. The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at the...
Smith County business ordered to pay $890K fine in connection with illegal gaming
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A corporation has taken the fall for a business which held illegal gaming. Lucky Tunes #3, which was located in the 11000 block of Highway 64 East, was raided in February of 2019 and 90 gambling machines were seized. According to District Attorney Jacob Putman, cases...
