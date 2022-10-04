ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Polling software CEO given bond, deadline to surrender in LA

The founder and CEO of a Michigan software company accused of stealing data on hundreds of Los Angeles County poll workers has been ordered to report to California authorities by mid-October. Konnech Corp’s Eugene Yu was arrested in Meridian Township in Michigan on Tuesday. A 55th District Court official initially...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBB Study: Online scams hit consumers harder than ever: up 87% since 2015

The new report, “Start With Trust Online: BBB Online Scams Report”, analyzes the changes in how scams are being perpetrated, including new information about impersonation and online purchase scams. The research is based on two things: analysis of reports submitted to the BBB Scam Tracker and a recent survey from July of 2022. Here’s Troy Baker, Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan Educational Foundation Director. says the big influx to doing business online of course grew once the pandemic hit.
MICHIGAN STATE
ACLU settles racial profiling lawsuit with State Police

The agreement is the latest step in a years-long fight to get the state police to hire experts to find out why drivers of color are stopped at disproportionate rates. ACLU attorney Mark Fancher says arguing the case involved “extensive discovery” and the deposition of troopers. "Parties take...
MICHIGAN STATE
Talking Together

Monthly we focus on Talking Together: Strengthening our Communities through Conversation, a dialogue initiative aimed at interrupting polarization and investing in the principles of civil discourse and respectful conversation. This morning we speak with Kyle Kooyers, Associate Director of the GVSU Kaufman Interfaith Institute, K. Scarry, Director of The People’s Supper. Talking Together is an initiative of Grand Valley State University and partnership between the Padnos/Sarosik Center for Civil Discourse, Kaufman Interfaith Institute, Hauenstein Center for Presidential Studies, and WGVU Public Media.
ALLENDALE, MI

