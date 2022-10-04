Read full article on original website
West Virginia fire departments to receive $8.1 million
More than $8 million was announced to support fire departments across West Virginia.
Why these 2 groups support West Virginia Amendment 2
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA) and West Virginia Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) hosted a regional roundtable discussion on Amendment 2 at Stockmeier Urethanes USA on Thursday. The group discussed reasons why they think West Virginians should vote in favor of the controversial amendment. Business and community leaders gathered to discuss […]
WDTV
W.Va. PSC calls for statewide investigation of Frontier Communications
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission is calling for a statewide investigation regarding service issues with Frontier Communications. In July, the Kanawha County Commission filed a complaint requesting that the PSC open a general investigation into Frontier’s service. On Tuesday, PSC officials filed a...
clayconews.com
Governor Jim Justice and Hatfield-McCoy Team up for UTV Giveaway: Charlestown, West VIrginia
CHARLESTON, WV (October 6, 2022) – Governor Jim Justice today joins the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority in announcing a special Fall giveaway for two brand-new 2023 Kawasaki Teryx four-seater UTV’s in Metallic Sierra Blue to encourage riders to get out and explore the autumn colors on the trails this fall. Note: Residency not required to win.
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
WVNT-TV
If gas prices spike, will West Virginia’s state gas tax be cut?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gasoline prices are rising again across the United States, including our region. And that is bringing renewed calls for government action. We are no where near those $5 a gallon prices we saw in June, but there is a lot of concern we could be heading back up.
wvpublic.org
Justice Floats Rebate Plan On Vehicle Tax
Republicans in the West Virginia Legislature are promoting Amendment 2 to the state constitution. If passed, it would allow them to change or eliminate property taxes in the state. One tax they propose to eliminate is the state vehicle tax. Gov. Jim Justice is actively campaigning against Amendment 2 around...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Appalachian Power, Wheeling Power lobby regulators for rate increase
CHARLESTON — Two West Virginia-based power companies hope the Public Service Commission will grant their request to recoup costs by raising rates on electric customers, while opponents believe the companies should foot the cost. Representatives of Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power went before the Public Service Commission Tuesday for...
Metro News
PSC considers $297 million rate adjustment by power companies
West Virginia’s Public Service Commission heard a full day of back-and-forth over whether two power companies need and can justify a $297 million annual rate adjustment request. The companies, Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power, say they have been running behind by millions of dollars on recouping costs while also...
West Virginia residents could see lower heating bills
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Natural gas utility companies have submitted plans to the West Virginia Public Service Commission to lessen their customers’ rates this winter. The PSC had ordered natural gas utilities in West Virginia to come up with some alternative plans for winter heating bills in the Mountain State and given them a deadline […]
WDTV
EXPLAINER: What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2?
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA/WDTV) - What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2? This is what many are asking since voters will decide on it in November. Amendment 2 is one of four amendments on the ballot, and it is drawing the most controversy. It would allow cuts to personal property taxes...
wchsnetwork.com
CAMC Foundation receives over $87,000 from state Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Area Medical Center Foundation Hospitality House has received a sizable check to benefit its services courtesy of the state Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Program. State Treasurer Riley Moore joined Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) President and CEO Dave Ramsey and CAMC Foundation President Bryan...
Preparedness Expo aims to get West Virginia ready for any disaster
With major recovery efforts happening after Hurricane Ian hit the east coast, one event in Marion County looks to make sure people in West Virginia are prepared for a disaster.
West Virginia democrats urge governor to pardon misdemeanor marijuana convictions
West Virginia Democrats are calling on Gov. Jim Justice to pardon those who have been convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession in West Virginia after President Joe Biden did the same federally on Thursday.
National Park Service is investing $2.4M in West Virginia parks
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than $2 million has been announced for five recreation restoration projects in West Virginia, including three in north central West Virginia. The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which includes Chairman Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), announced the National Park Service (NPS) will invest $2,443,919 million into West Virginia’s state […]
Tire collection events scheduled for October and November in West Virginia
Tire collection events are being held around West Virginia this month and next.
New River Health nears completion of community complex
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A community-oriented expansion nears completion in Fayette County. New River Health is a staple in Fayette County, With offices and services across the area, many rely on NRH for their healthcare. In order to serve the community better, NRH began work on a community-oriented complex in 2019. NRH purchased the […]
Boone County Ambulance Authority executive director resigns
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Boone County Ambulance Authority Board President confirms the executive director of the organization has resigned. Board President Freddie Harless tells 13 News that Bryan Justice resigned at a special meeting on October 4. Harless says that Justice cited personal reasons for his decision to leave the job he has […]
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
I bet you don't know these eight West Virginia facts. (We promise these aren't just boring historical facts.)
