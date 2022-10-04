ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Eater

Three New Restaurants Just Opened Below the Golden Gate Bridge

Cavallo Point, the former army base turned resort just below the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito, is debuting three new restaurants on October 13. Nestled within the expansive Golden Gate National Recreation Area, the resort and conference center, which were originally constructed in 1866, had just one restaurant and a bar for years. Now executive chef Michael Garcia, who was born in San Francisco before moving to Daly City, is at the helm of three new projects on the grounds. Garcia grew up cooking and skateboarding in the Bay Area before working through restaurants including Stars and Farallon in the Palace Hotel; he says each of the three menus is an ode to his career in and love of the region. “They’re homages to my roots,” Garcia says. “While reinterpreting inspirational dishes from history, too.”
SAUSALITO, CA
Silicon Valley

Hercules Draft House and Cantina opens strong

It took a few beats, but the spot formerly known as Hult’s and then Flights is now open as Hercules Draft House and Cantina. Originally conceived as a beer-focused hangout, the business model now includes a Latin menu with everything from ceviche to posole to fish tacos, plus chile relleno and birria. The décor is understated, with wood surfaces everywhere, including a live-edge grand table, situated adjacent to what used to be Alex Hult’s wall of wine and is now a wall of tastefully placed succulents.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Richmond Standard

Birrieria celebrates grand opening in San Pablo

Birrieria celebrated its grand opening in San Pablo on Saturday. The new Mexican restaurant is located at 14401 San Pablo Ave., at Stone St. Included on its menu: Quesabirria, Taco De Birria, Tacos Dorado de Birria, Torta de Birria, Plato de Birria and Consome. The eatery opens Monday to Thursday...
SAN PABLO, CA
KRON4 News

Tree trimmer killed by wood chipper in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) – A tree trimmer fell into a wood chipper, killing him midday Tuesday, according to the Menlo Park Police Department. Police confirmed to KRON4 News they received a call around 12:53 p.m. and sent officers to the 900 block of Peggy Lane, where they found a man dead. He’d been trimming […]
MENLO PARK, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Luxury Apartments Flood as Resident Arrested for Vandalism

A luxury downtown San Francisco apartment block has flooded after a resident vandalized the building, property management said. The 11th floor of 100 Van Ness is where the damage was allegedly made by the suspect. San Francisco Police confirmed they have arrested a 46-year-old resident, who has been booked in SF County Jail for felony vandalism and resisting arrest.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home

David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland homeless camp goes up in flames

A fire started early Tuesday morning at an Oakland homeless encampment beneath the 880 freeway. Firefighters quickly put out the fire along Broadway and 5th Street in downtown Oakland. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot at Fisherman’s Wharf as Fleet Week wrapped up

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday in the Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood as Fleet Week festivities wrapped up in the city. The shooting happened at 11:15 p.m. at Jefferson and Powell streets, two blocks west from Pier 39, according to Deputy SFPD Chief Raj Vaswani, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PLANetizen

Transit and the ‘Big One’

Californians know they should always be ready for the next earthquake—and that includes the state’s transit systems. In the San Francisco Bay Area, when the Loma Prieta earthquake struck in 1989, the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system persisted with minimal disruptions. Ricardo Cano of the San Francisco Chronicle explains how the system prepares for major earthquakes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Shooting Outside UC Berkeley Dorms Leaves One Dead, Four Injured

There was a shooting early Saturday, following a busy Friday night of frat parties and activity on and off the UC Berkeley campus, that left four people injured and one dead — none of whom were students or affiliated with the school. The shooting took place outside the Unit...

