TechSpot

Noctua announces thermal paste guard for AMD AM5 processors

In a nutshell: Noctua's thermal paste guard mounts around the IHS of AM5 CPUs to prevent thermal paste from accumulating in the small cutouts. This should make it easier to clean the processor when remounting or replacing the CPU cooler. Noctua just unveiled its new thermal paste guard for AMD...
TechSpot

Leaked benchmarks show the new GeForce RTX 4080 16GB breaking 3GHz

Highly anticipated: A recent Chiphell forum post shows Nvidia's RTX 4080 16GB breaking the 3GHz mark in 3DMark TimeSpy. More impressively, Nvidia's new architecture hit those speeds at its default 320w power limit. If true, the RTX 4080 16GB will offer users access to impressive clock speeds without the 4090's reported power requirements.
TechSpot

Intel Arc A770

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Arc A770 and A750 graphics cards genuinely impressed us on numerous occasions during testing and we believe...
TechSpot

Takesha

Takesha replied to the thread Block access to an internet software in Linux. Takesha replied to the thread AMD Athlon 3000G in 2022. This CPU is supported by Windows 11. It's good choice, when they want, they can change it to any AM4 CPU (like Ryzen 3 or 5) to get very...
TechSpot

Is AMD Zen 4 Too Hot for a Box Cooler? Ryzen 7600X + Wraith Spire Tested

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. One of the biggest points of contention with new AMD Zen 4 CPUs is their operating temperature, which is typically up around 95C. AMD has addressed this by saying it's all by design and is intended, but that hasn't stopped the Internet from drawing its own conclusions and assumptions.
TechSpot

Expect SSD and RAM prices to rise as memory manufacturers slash production

Why it matters: We've been experiencing low RAM and SSD prices for a while now, a result of weakening consumer demand and excess inventory, but that could end sooner than expected after Micron and other manufacturers announced they are reducing production. The latest report from TrendForce notes that memory pricing...
TechSpot

Samsung unveils 5-year roadmap for processors, reaching 1.4nm by 2027

Forward-looking: During Samsung's Foundry Forum 2022, the company revealed a roadmap for processor sizes within various Samsung devices. Samsung Foundry's presentation went in-depth regarding the next five years of the roadmap, giving enthusiasts a glimpse into the near future of mobile computing. Samsung has long been one of the leading...
TechSpot

Google launches the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro starting at $599 and $899

What just happened? Google has finally unveiled its redesigned Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. The standard Pixel 7 packs a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1,080 x 2,400 resolution, 416 PPI) OLED screen that's coated in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass. It supports up to 1400 nits of peak brightness, 24-bit color depth and a refresh rate up to 90Hz.
TechSpot

Linux 6.0 releases stable branch supporting latest architecture

Something to look forward to: Users interested in new chip architectures like Raptor Lake, Arc Alchemist, or RDNA 3 will receive expanded Linux support with the release of the OS' latest kernel. Linux 6.0 introduces many other improvements with other important updates coming very soon with 6.1. Stable Linux kernel...
TechSpot

Quake 1 receives a ray tracing mod

Cool stuff: After Nvidia added ray tracing to Quake II, many wondered why no one brought the feature to its predecessor. A prolific modder has now released a conversion to fill that gap, while asking fans to wait a little longer for another highly-anticipated project. Sultim "sultim_t" Tsyrendashiev is back,...
laptopmag.com

Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals 2022

Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals are expected during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. If you're due for a new laptop, now is great time to buy a MacBook. Following this year's release of the MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro M2, MacBook M1 notebooks are getting notable price cuts.
TechSpot

Kioxia develops functional 2TB microSDXC memory card prototype

In a nutshell: Japanese memory specialist Kioxia recently announced it has developed the first functional 2 terabyte (TB) micro SDXC (Secure Digital eXtended Capacity) memory card prototypes. Kioxia utilized its BiCS 3D flash memory and custom in-house memory controller to demonstrate basic functionality at the standard's maximum density. Specifically, Kioxia stacked 16 one-terabit dies of 3D flash memory totaling a thickness of 0.8mm.
TechSpot

Braderbell

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Braderbell replied to the thread FPGA chip shown to be over 50 times more efficient than a Ryzen 4900H. I would like to think of this as a return to game cartridges like we had...
TechSpot

TechSpot

