Noctua announces thermal paste guard for AMD AM5 processors
In a nutshell: Noctua's thermal paste guard mounts around the IHS of AM5 CPUs to prevent thermal paste from accumulating in the small cutouts. This should make it easier to clean the processor when remounting or replacing the CPU cooler. Noctua just unveiled its new thermal paste guard for AMD...
TechSpot
Leaked benchmarks show the new GeForce RTX 4080 16GB breaking 3GHz
Highly anticipated: A recent Chiphell forum post shows Nvidia's RTX 4080 16GB breaking the 3GHz mark in 3DMark TimeSpy. More impressively, Nvidia's new architecture hit those speeds at its default 320w power limit. If true, the RTX 4080 16GB will offer users access to impressive clock speeds without the 4090's reported power requirements.
TechSpot
Core i9-13900K beats Ryzen 7000 in LN2 overclocking battle after Intel chip hits 8.2 GHz
What just happened? An Intel chip has passed the 8 GHz frequency for the first time in over eight years. An engineering sample of the Core i9-13900K reached 8.2 GHz using plenty of liquid nitrogen, showing the overclocking potential of the upcoming processor. During the Intel Creator Challenge PC Modding...
Intel Arc A770
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Arc A770 and A750 graphics cards genuinely impressed us on numerous occasions during testing and we believe...
Is AMD Zen 4 Too Hot for a Box Cooler? Ryzen 7600X + Wraith Spire Tested
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. One of the biggest points of contention with new AMD Zen 4 CPUs is their operating temperature, which is typically up around 95C. AMD has addressed this by saying it's all by design and is intended, but that hasn't stopped the Internet from drawing its own conclusions and assumptions.
TechSpot
Expect SSD and RAM prices to rise as memory manufacturers slash production
Why it matters: We've been experiencing low RAM and SSD prices for a while now, a result of weakening consumer demand and excess inventory, but that could end sooner than expected after Micron and other manufacturers announced they are reducing production. The latest report from TrendForce notes that memory pricing...
Samsung unveils 5-year roadmap for processors, reaching 1.4nm by 2027
Forward-looking: During Samsung's Foundry Forum 2022, the company revealed a roadmap for processor sizes within various Samsung devices. Samsung Foundry's presentation went in-depth regarding the next five years of the roadmap, giving enthusiasts a glimpse into the near future of mobile computing. Samsung has long been one of the leading...
PS5 restock updates - Your guide to buying a PlayStation 5
We're rounding up all the latest PS5 restock updates as soon as they come in, so that you have a daily action plan for chasing stock.
FIFA・
Microsoft releases guide to optimize Windows 11 gaming performance
TL;DR: Ever since Windows 11 was released about a year ago, some gamers who made the jump found that their gaming performance had dropped off slightly compared to Windows 10. Over a year later, Microsoft has published a guide to help users regain their frames. Windows 11 hasn't had the...
Some RTX 4090 graphics cards recommend a beefier PSU than Nvidia's guidance
In a nutshell: Nvidia has already clarified its power supply recommendations for new RTX 40-series graphics cards, but some add-in board (AIB) partners have issued their own guidance that is much higher than Nvidia's. Tom's Hardware recently inspected the recommended wattage requirements for various AIB partners and found a range...
Google launches the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro starting at $599 and $899
What just happened? Google has finally unveiled its redesigned Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. The standard Pixel 7 packs a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1,080 x 2,400 resolution, 416 PPI) OLED screen that's coated in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass. It supports up to 1400 nits of peak brightness, 24-bit color depth and a refresh rate up to 90Hz.
Linux 6.0 releases stable branch supporting latest architecture
Something to look forward to: Users interested in new chip architectures like Raptor Lake, Arc Alchemist, or RDNA 3 will receive expanded Linux support with the release of the OS' latest kernel. Linux 6.0 introduces many other improvements with other important updates coming very soon with 6.1. Stable Linux kernel...
Quake 1 receives a ray tracing mod
Cool stuff: After Nvidia added ray tracing to Quake II, many wondered why no one brought the feature to its predecessor. A prolific modder has now released a conversion to fill that gap, while asking fans to wait a little longer for another highly-anticipated project. Sultim "sultim_t" Tsyrendashiev is back,...
laptopmag.com
Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals 2022
Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals are expected during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. If you're due for a new laptop, now is great time to buy a MacBook. Following this year's release of the MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro M2, MacBook M1 notebooks are getting notable price cuts.
Samsung shares 1,000-layer V-NAND and GDDR7 plans during annual tech conference
What just happened? Samsung at its annual Tech Day conference in San Jose unveiled its fifth-gen 10nm-class (1b) DRAM as well as eighth- and ninth-generation Vertical NAND (V-NAND) tech. The new 1b DRAM is expected to enter mass production in 2023, but Samsung is already hard at work trying to overcome challenges in scaling beyond 10nm.
Kioxia develops functional 2TB microSDXC memory card prototype
In a nutshell: Japanese memory specialist Kioxia recently announced it has developed the first functional 2 terabyte (TB) micro SDXC (Secure Digital eXtended Capacity) memory card prototypes. Kioxia utilized its BiCS 3D flash memory and custom in-house memory controller to demonstrate basic functionality at the standard's maximum density. Specifically, Kioxia stacked 16 one-terabit dies of 3D flash memory totaling a thickness of 0.8mm.
Every iPhone owner urged to check for huge change in the next week
CALLING all iPhone owners – an important new update may be on the way. Details of a mysterious new update have appeared online, and it could be just days away. We're currently using iOS 16.0.2 – a newer version of iOS 16 – that was released last month.
PS5 owners just got a great new storage upgrade option
Say hello to the Lexar Professional NM800PRO, if you're looking to expand PlayStation 5 storage with the fastest SSD going
Braderbell
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Braderbell replied to the thread FPGA chip shown to be over 50 times more efficient than a Ryzen 4900H. I would like to think of this as a return to game cartridges like we had...
TechSpot
