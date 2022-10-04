Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
This Family-Owned Local Business Announced An Exciting Dog-Friendly Halloween Event!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Brockton's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest Invites You to a Day of Fun!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMassachusetts State
One man is dead and neighbors are demanding a better police response
SAN ANTONIO — When two blasts of rapid fire gunshots filled the air in east San Antonio around 1am, a nearby San Antonio Police Officer heard the shots and called for backup. It happened near East Houston and Polaris streets, about 200 yards from where another man was shot...
San Marcos police officer resigns, arrested in connection with criminal misconduct
The former officer resigned on Thursday.
Woman opens apartment door to find boyfriend outside with gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was expecting her boyfriend to come home after a night out with friends found him outside her door, suffering from gunshot wounds. San Antonio police were called to the couple’s apartment, located near Loop 410 and Evers Road, around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
Video: Texas officer fired after shooting teenager outside McDonald’s
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A police officer who fired multiple shots at a teenager in a car over the weekend was fired by the department, which also released video of the incident. The San Antonio Police Department released video from the officer’s body camera that showed the incident outside...
$10,000 reward offered in push to arrest woman who lured migrants to Martha's Vineyard
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: The headline was edited for length - Latino advocacy group offers $10,000 reward in push to arrest woman who lured migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. A leading Latino advocacy group is stepping up its efforts to find a woman — identified by the news...
Man arrested for threatening to shoot up workplace for Toyota subcontractors, records show
SAN ANTONIO – An employee for a Toyota subcontractor has been arrested after police said he threatened to shoot up his workplace earlier this week. Kevin Louis Kresta, 51, was booked on Wednesday and charged with terroristic threat causing public fear, a third-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
San Antonio firefighter resigns amid allegations of inappropriate treatment of female migrants at City facility
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio firefighter has resigned amid allegations of inappropriate treatment of female migrants at a City facility. A tip came into KENS 5 that firefighter Eric Aunkst resigned after behaving inappropriately with female migrants at the City's migrant resource center on San Pedro. We reached out to the City of San Antonio, and they responded with a statement on the firefighter and their investigation into his conduct.
San Antonio officer shoots man amid Northside domestic dispute, police say
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Second suspect arrested in Omaha guitar shop robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police have identified and arrested a second suspect in a frightening armed robbery over the summer. Records show Marco Lopez, 29, of San Antonio, Texas, was booked in the Douglas County Jail on Wednesday evening. He faces five counts of robbery and four counts of false imprisonment.
Case dismissed against retired San Antonio Police detective
San Antonio — Charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon have been dropped against a 32-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department. Retired detective John Schiller was charged after he allegedly tried to keep a suspect at the scene, whom his ex-wife and daughters said had stolen a cell phone with credit cards and IDs, until SAPD arrived.
LULAC doubles reward money for info on woman who lured migrants onto Martha's Vineyard flights
The Latinx advocacy organization also called on the Justice Department to open an investigation.
Suspect arrested for pistol-whipping man multiple times during robbery on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect has been arrested for robbing and pistol-whipping a man on the Northwest Side last month, according to San Antonio police. Joe Angel Castillo, 22, was booked on Thursday and charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
She's under investigation for her response to the Robb Elementary shooting. Now she's been hired by Uvalde CISD.
SAN ANTONIO — A former Texas Department of Public Safety trooper reportedly under investigation for her actions while responding to the Robb Elementary shooting is now working as a police officer for Uvalde CISD. CNN first identified Crimson Elizondo in body camera footage captured during the May 24 tragedy....
Woman hit ex's wife with metal pipe at H-E-B parking lot, SAPD says
She also stabbed her ex with a screwdriver, police say.
Officers say as many as 60 rounds were fired in fatal shooting of young man on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot on the East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday at East Houston Street and North Polaris Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found a young man with several gunshot wounds. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Majority of mass shootings connected to domestic violence, experts say
SAN ANTONIO – There is a deep connection between mass shootings and domestic violence. Mass shootings have impacted our South Texas communities twice now, in Sutherland Springs in 2017 and Uvalde in 2022. The Sutherland Springs shooter was a convicted abuser and reportedly targeted his mother-in-law the day he...
San Antonio man sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting death of convenience store owner
SAN ANTONIO – A capital murder case ended in a plea deal for a 22-year-old San Antonio man. Zion Talavera is accused of being one of two men who went on a string of aggravated robberies in 2019 and shot 58-year-old store owner Gemunu Gamarachchilage. Gamarchchilage was in the...
Man shot 3 times right outside his apartment door following argument
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in serious condition after being shot right outside his apartment door on the Northwest Side. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the Connally Apartments off NW Loop 410 near Evers Road. Police said the man had just arrived back to his apartment...
Man going to prison for soliciting cop he thought was a 16-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It will be 8 years in prison for a San Antonio man who pleaded guilty to soliciting a San Antonio undercover police officer he thought was a teenage girl. In June 2021, 56-year-old Reuben Garcia was arrested after investigators say he sent sexually explicit...
Seguin police arrest raccoon as suspect in two power outages
SEGUIN, Texas — Seguin's power grid came under attack again on Monday, Oct. 3 after a power outage on Oct. 1 shut down electricity to nearly half of the city. Thankfully, the Seguin Police Department has announced that they have apprehended a very unique suspect. Seguin PD described the...
