ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance County, NM

Rural New Mexico county seeks removal of elections clerk

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ezmJG_0iMDWjeT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNe06_0iMDWjeT00

A county commission in rural New Mexico that has been roiled by election conspiracies is trying to oust its election director just five weeks before Election Day for improperly certifying ballot-counting equipment.

Torrance County is repeating the certification of its vote-counting machines for the Nov. 8 general election based on revelations that County Clerk Yvonne Otero pre-signed certification forms before testing and did not attend the inspection of election equipment.

Torrance is one of a handful of rural counties in New Mexico that considered delaying certification of the results of its primary election as angry crowds gave voice to unproven conspiracy theories about voting systems. The chaotic coda to the June primary drew national attention to a state that is expected to have several tight races this year for high-profile offices, including governor.

County Manager Janice Barela said the three-member commission voted unanimously Monday to submit a complaint with state and local prosecutors that seeks to remove Otero, a Republican, from her elected office. The commission said she botched the certification of the county's 22 ballot-counting machines and cites separate allegations that Otero harassed employees of the clerk's office on multiple occasions.

The New Mexico secretary of state's offices said certificates for ballot tabulation machines should be signed by the clerk or deputy clerk who attends the inspection and the testing of the machines.

Otero, whose elected term runs through 2024, did not immediately return phone calls and text messages.

Torrance County Commission Chairman Ryan Schwebach urged Otero to resign at a special meeting of the commission in Estancia on Monday. Otero attended the meeting and declined to respond, citing the advice of legal counsel.

The politically conservative county continues to grapple with simmering mistrust about voting systems as a national network of conspiracy theorists pushes false allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Torrance County’s all-Republican board of commissioners has responded to that anger and skepticism by assigning county staff to monitor preparations for the November general election and conduct a hand recount of primary election results.

Barela is at the forefront of that oversight effort. She attended the certification of voting machines last week and said pre-signed certificates struck her as “dishonest” because the county clerk was not in attendance.

“That goes to the core of what her duties are,” Barela said Tuesday. “That's the very first thing, is certifying the machines. ... That means something. We need to have trust.”

Torrance County Deputy Clerk Sylvia Chavez said technicians began a second round of ballot-machine testing last Friday, after consulting with state election regulators. She oversaw the testing again and signed the recertification of eight machines — enough equipment to tally ballots from early voting that begins Oct. 11. That still leaves time to review other machines before Election Day voting on Nov. 8, she said.

Chavez said the physical inspection and testing of election equipment by technicians, using mock ballots, never strayed from procedures set out by the secretary of state.

New Mexico uses paper ballots that are machine tallied and stored for possible recounts. County clerks oversee a canvass to double-check ballot tallies, and a certified public accountant conducts an audit after each statewide election with hand tallies of randomly selected precincts to verify accuracy.

County officials also are forwarding to prosecutors a complaint that Otero’s mother was hired by the clerk’s office as a paid precinct judge and member of a county voter registration board, a possible conflict with state regulations against nepotism. The family connection was first noted by Libertarian Party officials.

State Elections Director Mandy Vigil reviewed the nepotism complaint and found the restrictions against family serving on election boards do not apply because Otero has not been up for reelection. Otero has said her mother is highly qualified and was hired by agency staff and not by herself directly.

Comments / 0

Related
MyNorthwest.com

WA Secretary of State stands by integrity of election process

As the general election nears, Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs (D) is assuring voters the state’s election system is “secure, accessible, and transparent” with his Vote with Confidence campaign. Elections office dealing with cyber threats. Hobbs is in an election standoff with Pierce County auditor Julie...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

WA Sec. of State candidate believes in local decision making

Julie Anderson, an independent candidate for Washington Secretary of State, believes in ‘local choice.’. She appeared on The Gee and Ursula Show, the day after her opponent Steve Hobbs. “Local choice is an important part of Americanism. And it’s how we innovate,” Anderson said. “Heck, we wouldn’t have a...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Kansas governor seeks to regain control of education debate

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Democratic governor is trying to reclaim control over the education debate in a tough reelection race, hoping to return to her preferred focus on public school spending hikes during her term after Republican attacks over transgender athletes and what is taught in the classrooms. Gov. Laura Kelly sought Wednesday to portray Republican challenger Derek Schmidt, the state’s three-term attorney general, as a threat to adequate funding for public schools in their second and final debate. Kelly has branded herself as “the education governor” over her support for greater education spending. But Schmidt has emphasized...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Estancia, NM
Torrance County, NM
Government
County
Torrance County, NM
CBS News

Prosecutors to call on Gov. Hogan in embezzlement case against his former chief of staff

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will be called as a witness in the embezzlement case against Roy McGrath, his former Chief of Staff, according to court documents. Prosecutors allege McGrath forged a document to make it appear that the governor had signed off on a severance payment of more than $230,000 to leave his job as CEO of Maryland Environmental Services and take the chief of staff position. He is also accused of submitting timesheets that said he was working when he was really on vacation.
MARYLAND STATE
KDRV

Oregon Taxpayers Bill of Rights gets new push with Taxpayer Advocate

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Revenue is reminding people about rights they've had more than 30 years, " but many taxpayers just don’t know what their rights are." Oregon Department of Revenue (ODR) today is launching a new effort before the 2023 tax season with Oregon’s Taxpayer Advocate to remind Oregon taxpayers of their rights under the law.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Voting Machines#State Elections#Politics Local#Election Fraud#Election Local#Republican
wufe967.com

Oregon wants to dumb down graduation standards so it can hide how badly it is failing our kids

As Oregon parents send our kids off into the new school year, the first time with little to no COVID-19 restrictions since 2020, bureaucrats in our state capitol, Salem, are recommending that we dumb down requirements to cover for the fact that public schools are failing our kids. If we don’t take a stand here, this could easily become a trend pushed by government teachers’ unions in other states.
OREGON STATE
CBS Minnesota

AG Ellison's lawsuit alleges Fleet Farm negligently sold firearms that ended up trafficked

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday that his office has filed a complaint against Fleet Farm for, they claim, negligently selling firearms and other charges tied to gun trafficking.Ellison -- along with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, and Richfield Mayor Maria Gonzales -- addressed the media as he filed the lawsuit in District Court.Ellison says in selling close to 40 guns to two people in the span of a just few months, the company should have known they were being resold.In one instance, Ellison says Fleet Farm sold 24 guns to...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

Man arrested in connection with reported Northeastern University explosion

BOSTON – Federal prosecutors announced an arrest following a reported explosion on the Northeastern University campus last month. U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins said Tuesday that a man from Texas has been arrested in connection with the September 13 incident. More information is expected to be announced at an 11:30 a.m. press conference.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ABC News

ABC News

858K+
Followers
182K+
Post
483M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy