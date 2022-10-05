7 Things To Do In Savannah That Aren’t Overrated According To A Local

There are plenty of ways to pass time in Savannah, GA, but frankly, some of them are notorious tourist traps.

Whether you're a local, or passing through town for a visit, your time and money are valuable, and it's best to spend it on experiences you will actually enjoy.

In my opinion, as someone born and raised in this city, these seven experiences are actually worth the price tag. You don't have to waste time navigating crowds of tourists or shelling out money for something that's corny.

These are my top things to do in Savannah that aren't overrated:

Take a guided kayak tour

Price: $69+

Where: 414 Bonaventure Rd, Savannah, GA

Why You Need To Go: One of the best ways to enjoy the city's natural beauty is by boat. Savannah Canoe & Kayak offers outdoor guided paddling tours through scenic water trails. You can take a half day or full day tour through the rugged Skidaway Narrows, around Tybee Island, or to the historic Cockspur Island Lighthouse, which can only be accessed by boat.

Telfair Museums

Price: $22

Where: 207 W York St, Savannah, GA | 121Barnard St, Savannah, GA | 124 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA

Why You Need To Go: Telfair Museum group is made up of three beautiful museums, all within walking distance of each other. You can enjoy the original Telfair, the Jepson Center Art Museum, as well as the historic Owens-Thomas House all included in the price of your ticket. The museums offer variety, and also are a wonderful respite from heat or rain.

Oatland Island

Price: $5

Where: 711 Sandtown Rd, Savannah, GA

Why You Need To Go: This wildlife preserve is like an immersive zoo out in nature. Nestled in 100 acres of Savannah's maritime forest, Oatland Island has more than 95 animals like wolves, foxes and hawks. You can walk around and observe a variety of species in a more natural environment.

They also hold education classes and resources with interactive experiences.

Biking at Bonaventure Cemetery

Price: Free

Where: 330 Bonaventure Rd, Thunderbolt, GA

Why You Need To Go: This waterfront, historic cemetery is just 10 minutes from Downtown and is perfect for seeing Savannah's natural beauty and enjoying a piece of the past. The massive live oaks shade the space, creating a ceiling of foliage and the expansive space has plenty of winding paths to navigate by foot or on bike.

Riding the free ferry across the Savannah River

Price: Free

Where: Savannah Belles Ferry, Savannah, GA

Why You Need To Go: This ferry shuttles you across the Savannah River to Hutchinson Island and it's completely free. When the weather is nice, it's a lovely ride across, and you get a great view of River Street while you trek across the water.

Ghost hunt at a haunted historic theater

Price: $7+

Where: 222 Bull St, Savannah, GA

Why You Need To Go: This experience dives deeper than just a ghost tour. You will spend three hours trying to capture evidence of a real ghost on this paranormal investigation using thermal cameras, 4k night vision cameras, digital voice recorders and EMF detectors in one of the most haunted spots, the historic Savannah Theater.

Go on a pub crawl with drag queens

Price: $36

Where: 117 Whitaker St, Savannah, GA

Why You Need To Go: This two hour tour guided by drag queens was voted the best pub crawl in Savannah. This one-of-a-kind experience will take you to the best spots in town for a night on dancing, singing and letting loose.

