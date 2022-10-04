Read full article on original website
Deana Martin is Grand Marshal of Philadelphia's Italian-American Heritage Parade
Singer and entertainer Deana Martin is the daughter of the legendary crooner and comedian Dean Martin.
Live sing-along bar opens at Tropicana in Atlantic City
The team behind Wild Honey Smokehouse and Tavern at the Tropicana Atlantic City announced it’s bringing a new sing-along bar — Gin Rickey’s — to the entertainment destination. Opening Thursday, the bar combines live music and a playful mix of classic cocktails. Complete with dueling pianos...
Absecon Lighthouse hosts haunted tours
Do you want to discover if Absecon Lighthouse is home to ghostly keepers that still watch over the shore in Atlantic City? Did the Jersey Devil pay a visit in 1909? Come visit the Absecon Lighthouse to hear the true ghost stories that prompted a visit from SyFy’s Ghost Hunters! The New Jersey Researchers of Paranormal Evidence (NJ ROPE) will be on property to help you hunt ghosts. Plus, hear and see their eerie recordings & video taken during previous paranormal investigations.
30 Atlantic City Restaurants Are Extending AC Restaurant Week Menus
Atlantic City, NJ – (October 6, 2022) – If you missed the chance to enjoy all the restaurants you wanted to this past week during Atlantic City Restaurant Week, here’s some great news: 30 of the participating restaurants are extending their special value-priced menus. Sponsored by the...
This New Jersey Casino Hotel Is Ranked No. 2 In The U.S.
New Jerseyans don’t have to go too far for a weekend getaway. According to 10Best, spearheaded by the USA TODAY Network, New Jersey has occupied the No. 2 and No. 3 spot for the best casino hotels in the U.S. 10Best came to this conclusion by using user votes...
Rare purple pearl found in Rehoboth Beach gets appraised
Remember the Phoenixville man who found a rare, purple pearl in the clam appetizer he almost sent back at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant this summer?
Thanks for coming out to The Laughing Fox Tavern in Magnolia
If You Start Me Up I’ll Never Stop!! Thanks to everyone who came out to The Laughing Fox Tavern in Magnolia NJ while we danced the night away with The Band Spectrum ! See u this Saturday for Autumn Day In MOORESTOWN NJ on Main Street with The Ferko String Band at noon !!
Event Director: No plans to reschedule Cranberry Festival this year
BORDENTOWN – The two-day Cranberry Festival is one of the largest craft festivals in the state of New Jersey. However, the remnants of Hurricane Ian over the weekend dampened plans. Event Director Leon Stanley had to make the call with the advice of the Bordentown City Police Department to cancel both days after the National Weather Service called for 30 mile per hour winds and possible thunderstorms.
Amazing, The Oldest Stewarts Root Beer In The Country Is In New Jersey
There are a lot of historic sites around New Jersey that are worth taking a day trip to see. There's Historic Smithville, The Central Railroad of New Jersey, Absecon Lighthouse, and Lucy the Elephant just to name a few!. What's even more fun though, is when you can visit a...
New Jersey Stewart’s serving up burgers and floats for 75 years
Stewart’s Root Beer has been a staple of New Jersey folklore and a “fast food” favorite for thousands for the past 75 years. New Jersey’s oldest Stewarts Root Beer in Burlington recently celebrated its 75th year of serving up burgers, dogs and the classic root beer float.
Ocean City’s Own is Reigning Jeopardy Champ
Cris Pannullo confidently flashed a thumbs-up, which wasn’t all bluster because Tuesday night, the Ocean City resident breezed through his third straight Jeopardy win. Pannullo, a customer success operations manager in Ocean City, easily outdistanced his two opponents, bringing his total winnings to $83,458. From correct answers like Silly...
CALLING ALL MARINES
DEPTFORD – On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Semper Fidelis Detachment of the Marine Corps League, Gloucester County, will be celebrating the 247th birthday (Nov. 10) for the United States Marine Corps, with a Marine Corps Ball at Auletto’s Catering Almonesson. N.J. This year, the ball will be open...
Surprise! Stunned N.J. teacher wins $25K ‘Oscars of teaching’ award.
An Ocean County teacher won a $25,000 national award for educators on Friday — and it was all a huge surprise. The Milken Family Foundation, which awards cash prizes to outstanding U.S. educators, stunned Shaina Brenner with its educator award during a school assembly in Jackson Friday morning.
The Best Bakery for Cookies at the Jersey Shore, Chosen By You
Why a cookie article, why not? It's National Cookie Month. There's a month for everything and this month it's all about the cookies. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
You Told Me to Try it, This Restaurant is Amazingly Delicious in Toms River, NJ
Your opinion means the world to us and believe me, we listen when you tell us something. We have this awesome 92.7 WOBM - Shawn & Sue listener, that asked us, "Have you guys been to Breakin Bread Eatery in Toms River." It must be good if she's calling us and telling us this. For restaurants in Ocean County that get a shout-out the way this restaurant did is just unbelievable.
A Karen Strikes Back at Galloway Township NJ Facebook Group
The name Karen came out of nowhere a couple of years ago to be the standard name to describe someone who, well, is not very nice. "Karen is a pejorative slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviors.
Sea Isle Gaining Attention of Tourists From New York
Sea Isle City enjoyed another successful summer season. Visitors packed the beaches, Promenade, restaurants and shops, city tourism officials say. And it seems that Sea Isle, which has been largely a vacation retreat for residents from Camden County, N.J., and Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, is attracting crowds from New York now more than ever.
Point Pleasant Beach Restaurant Reopens After A Year’s Worth Of Renovations
I've had to write about so many closings these last few weeks. It is nice for the shoe to be on the other foot for once. A beloved Jersey Shore restaurant is back in business!. According to APP.com, Boatyard401 in Point Pleasant Beach reopened last Friday, September 30th after more then a year's worth of renovations which began back in June of 2021.
Harpoons on the Bay's cover photo
Our last day of the 2022 Season is Saturday, October 29 and of course we’re making the most of our last month!. Check out our Entertainment Lineup and you’ll know what we mean!. Stay tuned for some fun events while we finish out this amazing season of fun,...
Jersey Shore town closes beaches following severe erosion brought by Ian remnants
A Cape May County borough has decided to close all its beaches as a safety precaution after they were damaged by the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian. All of Stone Harbor’s beaches will be closed until further notice due to the existence of “hidden safety hazards,” according to a notice posted on the borough’s Facebook page.
