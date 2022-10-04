ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Live sing-along bar opens at Tropicana in Atlantic City

The team behind Wild Honey Smokehouse and Tavern at the Tropicana Atlantic City announced it’s bringing a new sing-along bar — Gin Rickey’s — to the entertainment destination. Opening Thursday, the bar combines live music and a playful mix of classic cocktails. Complete with dueling pianos...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Absecon Lighthouse hosts haunted tours

Do you want to discover if Absecon Lighthouse is home to ghostly keepers that still watch over the shore in Atlantic City? Did the Jersey Devil pay a visit in 1909? Come visit the Absecon Lighthouse to hear the true ghost stories that prompted a visit from SyFy’s Ghost Hunters! The New Jersey Researchers of Paranormal Evidence (NJ ROPE) will be on property to help you hunt ghosts. Plus, hear and see their eerie recordings & video taken during previous paranormal investigations.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
This New Jersey Casino Hotel Is Ranked No. 2 In The U.S.

New Jerseyans don’t have to go too far for a weekend getaway. According to 10Best, spearheaded by the USA TODAY Network, New Jersey has occupied the No. 2 and No. 3 spot for the best casino hotels in the U.S. 10Best came to this conclusion by using user votes...
Thanks for coming out to The Laughing Fox Tavern in Magnolia

If You Start Me Up I’ll Never Stop!! Thanks to everyone who came out to The Laughing Fox Tavern in Magnolia NJ while we danced the night away with The Band Spectrum ! See u this Saturday for Autumn Day In MOORESTOWN NJ on Main Street with The Ferko String Band at noon !!
MAGNOLIA, NJ
Event Director: No plans to reschedule Cranberry Festival this year

BORDENTOWN – The two-day Cranberry Festival is one of the largest craft festivals in the state of New Jersey. However, the remnants of Hurricane Ian over the weekend dampened plans. Event Director Leon Stanley had to make the call with the advice of the Bordentown City Police Department to cancel both days after the National Weather Service called for 30 mile per hour winds and possible thunderstorms.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Ocean City’s Own is Reigning Jeopardy Champ

Cris Pannullo confidently flashed a thumbs-up, which wasn’t all bluster because Tuesday night, the Ocean City resident breezed through his third straight Jeopardy win. Pannullo, a customer success operations manager in Ocean City, easily outdistanced his two opponents, bringing his total winnings to $83,458. From correct answers like Silly...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CALLING ALL MARINES

DEPTFORD – On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Semper Fidelis Detachment of the Marine Corps League, Gloucester County, will be celebrating the 247th birthday (Nov. 10) for the United States Marine Corps, with a Marine Corps Ball at Auletto’s Catering Almonesson. N.J. This year, the ball will be open...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
You Told Me to Try it, This Restaurant is Amazingly Delicious in Toms River, NJ

Your opinion means the world to us and believe me, we listen when you tell us something. We have this awesome 92.7 WOBM - Shawn & Sue listener, that asked us, "Have you guys been to Breakin Bread Eatery in Toms River." It must be good if she's calling us and telling us this. For restaurants in Ocean County that get a shout-out the way this restaurant did is just unbelievable.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
A Karen Strikes Back at Galloway Township NJ Facebook Group

The name Karen came out of nowhere a couple of years ago to be the standard name to describe someone who, well, is not very nice. "Karen is a pejorative slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviors.
GALLOWAY, NJ
Sea Isle Gaining Attention of Tourists From New York

Sea Isle City enjoyed another successful summer season. Visitors packed the beaches, Promenade, restaurants and shops, city tourism officials say. And it seems that Sea Isle, which has been largely a vacation retreat for residents from Camden County, N.J., and Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, is attracting crowds from New York now more than ever.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Harpoons on the Bay's cover photo

Our last day of the 2022 Season is Saturday, October 29 and of course we’re making the most of our last month!. Check out our Entertainment Lineup and you’ll know what we mean!. Stay tuned for some fun events while we finish out this amazing season of fun,...
CAPE MAY, NJ

