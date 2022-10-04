ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFLPA, NFL agree to adopt Tua Tagovailoa rule ahead of this weekend's games

As far as the NFL Players Association is concerned, changes to the league's concussion protocols cannot come soon enough. The union released a statement Friday confirming it had come to an agreement with the NFL on a change to prevent players from returning to a game if they show gross motor instability, which infamously happened with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3.
