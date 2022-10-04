Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson gets injection to relieve shoulder discomfort as Denver Broncos QB deals with strained lat
In what’s been a challenging start to his Denver Broncos career, Russell Wilson has decided to seek treatment for a
NFLPA, NFL agree to adopt Tua Tagovailoa rule ahead of this weekend's games
As far as the NFL Players Association is concerned, changes to the league's concussion protocols cannot come soon enough. The union released a statement Friday confirming it had come to an agreement with the NFL on a change to prevent players from returning to a game if they show gross motor instability, which infamously happened with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3.
NFL
Former Georgia Coach Dooley Hospitalized With ‘Mild Case’ of COVID-19
The 90-year old led the Bulldogs to a national championship in 1980.
No. 8 Tennessee stays unbeaten with historic win at LSU to set stage for Alabama showdown
No. 8 Tennessee jumped ahead, took advantage of LSU mistakes and quieted the Tiger Stadium crowd en route to a lopsided road win.
