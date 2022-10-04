Read full article on original website
targetedonc.com
Carpenter Outlines Risk Factors and Treatment Options for Acute GVHD
Paul A. Carpenter, MBBS, discussed the treatment options available for a 48-year-old man with acute graft-versus-host disease based certain risk factors. Targeted Oncology™: What are the risk factors for acute GVHD?. CARPENTER: [Among the donor-specific factors], one is whether the donor is related or unrelated. If the donor is...
targetedonc.com
The Role of Targeted Therapies in Frontline Treatment of Mantle Cell Lymphoma
There have been marked improvements in expected remission and overall survival rates in mantle cell lymphoma even though a cure for this disease remains elusive. Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is a rare B-cell malignancy with a heterogeneous clinical course without a true standard of care. To date, several treatment regimens have been used in the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed MCL. With few randomized phase 3 trials to pull data from, most treatments are typically dictated by region and institutional preference vs clear scientific rationale. Nevertheless, there have been marked improvements in expected remission and overall survival (OS) rates even though a cure for this disease remains elusive.1,2.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Largest Study on Parkinson’s Disease Genetics Reaches 12,500 Patients
CENTOGENE has announced it’s reached a milestone of 12,500 participants who have been recruited and genetically tested as part of the Rockstock International Parkinson’s Disease Study (ROPAD), a global observational effort to characterize the genetic profile of Parkinson’s patients. ROPAD (NCT03866603), developed in collaboration with Denali Therapeutics,...
getnews.info
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032 | Key Companies- Genentech, AbbVie, Arena Pharmaceuticals, and Many Others
DelveInsight’s Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Insights report proffers a detailed comprehension of Inflammatory Bowel Disease market size by treatment, epidemiology, emerging therapies, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Inflammatory Bowel Disease market size from 2018 to 2033 segmented into APAC region. Increasing cases of Inflammatory Bowel...
Israeli Ministry Of Health Clears Way For Human Trials Of AllocetraTM, A Proprietary Off-the-Shelf Immunotherapy For Solid Tumors
The Israeli Ministry of Health (MOH) approved a Phase I/II trial of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s ENLV proprietary immunotherapy drug-candidate AllocetraTM. AllocetraTM is a cell therapy that uses healthy donor cells to reprogram and strengthen the patient’s immune response against cancer. If approved, the drug candidate would be a...
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to CUE-101 for Recurrent/Metastatic HNSCC
Building on data showing its preclinical anti-tumor activity, CUE-101 will be examined in a phase 1b study and has been granted FDA fast track designation. The FDA granted fast track designation to the interleukin 2 biologic CUE-102, for the treatment of patients with human papillomavirus (HPV16+) recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), according to an announcement by Cue Biopharma.1.
targetedonc.com
How Will New Immunotherapies Fit Into the Treatment Landscape of Follicular Lymphoma?
Future directions for follicular lymphoma treatments include potential use earlier in treatment or as combination therapy, identifying patients who will benefit most from treatment, and minimizing the costs of therapy while maximizing accessibility. The last two decades have witnessed numerous advances in the treatment of follicular lymphoma (FL), including anti-CD20...
survivornet.com
New Combination Of Immunotherapy And Chemotherapy Could Effectively Treat Metastatic Bladder Cancer
A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination may be an effective treatment for patients with metastatic bladder cancers who cannot receive cisplatin. Patients who cannot receive cisplatin for their cancer have historically fared very poorly. In a study, the new treatment achieved a response in 64.5% of the patients. This treatment...
cancernetwork.com
Addition of Sintilimab to Bevacizumab Biosimilar IBI305 and Chemo Boosts PFS vs Chemo in Advanced EGFR-Mutant NSCLC
Patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR-mutant nonsquamous non–small cell lung cancer who progressed on an EGFR inhibitor may benefit from treatment with sintilimab plus bevacizumab biosimilar IBI305 and chemotherapy vs chemotherapy alone. Treatment with sintilimab (Tyvyt) and bevacizumab biosimilar IBI305 plus pemetrexed and cisplatin resulted in superior progression-free...
physiciansweekly.com
In Advanced Epithelial Ovarian Cancer Patients (AEOC), PCS Outcome and Treatment Plan Are Described
A multidisciplinary agreement was used to determine whether or not patients diagnosed with advanced epithelial ovarian cancer (AEOC) between October 2018 and October 2020 should receive primary chemotherapy salvage (PCS) or neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NACT). Patient factors (PF), surgical resectability scores (SRS), and surgical complexity scores (SCS) were prospectively recorded with data on unresectable stage IVb. To forecast the success of optimal (RD<1 cm) cytoreduction, an integrated predictive model (IPM) was created. The effectiveness of the IPM was analyzed retroactively. The Youden Index was used to decide on the thresholds. About 81 patients were treated with PCS, and 104 were given NACT out of a total of 185. When comparing PCS patients to NACT patients, the median PF and SRS and pre-operative SRS were (0 vs. 2, P<0.01), SRS (2 vs. 4, P<0.01), and pre-operative SCS (6 vs. 8.5, P=0.01). Patients with PCS had an 88% success rate for cytoreduction, with 34.5% experiencing postoperative sequelae of grades 3-4. A model was developed with 85% sensitivity, 75% specificity, and 85% accuracy to determine which patients with unresectable Stage IVb disease (PF more than 2, SRS more than 5, and SCS more than 9) would benefit most from NACT. The researchers found that 3 out of 10 patients with sub-optimal cytoreduction may have been better triaged to NACT using this methodology. When the same cutoffs were applied to an outcome of no gross residual illness (RD=0 mm), the sensitivity and specificity were 85% and 76%, respectively. High sensitivity and specificity for optimum cytoreduction with acceptable morbidity and no delay to adjuvant therapy were found in the 4-step IPM algorithm. After additional validation, this method could decide whether to refer patients to PCS or NACT.
targetedonc.com
Exelixis and Bristol-Myers Squibb Expand Collaboration to Investigate Nivolumab/Relatlimab/XL092 in STELLAR-002
Exelixis, Inc has expanded their clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate the novel triplet of nivolumab, relatlimab, and XL092 in the phase 1b STELLAR-002 trial. Trial Name: Study of XL092 in Combination With Immuno-Oncology Agents in Subjects With Solid Tumors (STELLAR-002) ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05176483. Sponsor:...
cancernetwork.com
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to CUE-101 ± Pembrolizumab for HPV16+ Advanced HNSCC
CUE-101 alone or in combination with pembrolizumab was granted fast track designation by the FDA for patients with human papillomavirus 16–positive recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. CUE-101 has been granted fast track designation by the FDA both as a single agent and in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda)...
News-Medical.net
Facilitating innovative drug development with FLAG Claudin family proteins
The Claudin family proteins, including Claudin 18.2, Claudin 18.1, Claudin 6, and Claudin 9, have been introduced effectively by ACROBiosystems. These multi-pass full-length transmembrane target antigens are typically challenging to produce while preserving their original structure. ACROBiosystems has created many multi-pass transmembrane protein production platforms, including virus-like particles (VLP), detergent...
MedicalXpress
Treatments compared for pediatric-onset multiple sclerosis
More patients with pediatric-onset multiple sclerosis (POMS) are free of new or newly enlarging (N or NE) T2 hyperintense lesions with dimethyl fumarate (DMF) versus interferon β-1a (IFNβ-1a) treatment, and the annualized relapse rate is lower with DMF, according to a study published online Sept. 28 in JAMA Network Open.
targetedonc.com
GB2064 Reduces Fibrosis Grade in Early Results of MYLOX-1 Study of Myelofibrosis
Early results from an intermediate analysis of the phase 2a MYLOX-1 study show a reduction of collagen fibrosis of the bone marrow in patients with myelofibrosis on the LOXL2 inhibitor GB2064. Positive results from a phase 2a trial (NCT04679870) of the LOXL2 inhibitor candidate GB2064 show promise for reducing fibrosis...
targetedonc.com
Mitigating Transplant-Induced GVHD
Salman Fazal, MD, explains how to lower the risk of graft-versus-host disease in patients who undergo allogeneic stem cell transplant. Salman Fazal, MD, a hematologist/oncologist in the Division of Hematology and Cellular Therapy at West Penn Hospital of Allegheny Health Network, explains how to lower the risk of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) in patients who undergo allogeneic stem cell transplant or treat GVHD when it does develop.
Biotech Company Pleased With Results Of Early Testing Demonstrating Vaccine Potential For Multiple Sclerosis
Vaccines that boost the body’s immune system against foreign proteins are different than those that are an inverse vaccine fighting an autoimmune disease. The latest study from Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. KTTA focuses on the latter. Pasithea is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, researching and developing new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders.
cancernetwork.com
PSA Levels at 8 Months Predict Survival Outcomes With ADT Combinations in mCRPC
A recent analysis of data from the phase 3 PEACE-1 study reveals a correlation between 8-month prostate-specific antigen levels and survival outcomes in patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer who are treated with systemic therapy regimens that include androgen deprivation therapy. Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels 8 months after the start...
targetedonc.com
Trial of CAR T-Cell Therapy Targeting GPRC5D Shows Efficacy in Resistant Multiple Myeloma
The first trial investigating a chimeric antigen receptor therapy to target GPRC5D in patients with resistant multiple myeloma reveals remissions in 70.6% of the enrolled patients. A chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy targeting the GPRC5D antigen produced impressive results in the first trial examining patients with resistant multiple myeloma...
healio.com
FDA expands approval of Orkambi for young children with cystic fibrosis
The FDA expanded the approval of lumacaftor and ivacaftor to include the treatment of children with cystic fibrosis aged 1 year to younger than 2 years, according to a manufacturer-issued press release. This approval applies to children who are homozygous for the F508del mutation (F/F genotype) in the CFTR gene.
