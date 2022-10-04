Read full article on original website
fargounderground.com
Saturday with Looney Tunes – Family Concert
The Fargo-Moorhead Symphony rolls out the first concerts in its FUN-SIZE CONCERT SERIES with Looney Tunes music!. Saturday morning’s performance is perfect for children and families! Kids of all ages will enjoy donut balls and face painting while they experience this interactive live performance of enjoyable music. It doesn’t...
fargoinc.com
Breakfast: Tanya Bale, The Shack on Broadway
The Shack on Broadway has been a staple north-side business of Fargo since 1993. The Shack is famous for its homemade buttermilk pancakes, caramel rolls the size of your face and breakfasts that are tasty and filling. They also serve lunch and dinner favorites like hot turkey, beef, and pork sandwiches with mouth-watering sides like stuffing and mashed potatoes. Ultimately, The Shack brings you home-cooked meals like the ones you grew up with, the only difference is that they go through 6,000-8,000 eggs a week!
fargounderground.com
New Fargo City Hall Triennial Public Art Panels Installed
Artists selected through two-tier process; art was installed over the last week by local firms. When Fargo City Hall was constructed, the organization’s commitment to public art was evident and intentional through the incorporation of permanent and temporary art exhibitions throughout the interior and exterior of the structure. Every three years, The City of Fargo will feature new art on the prominent illuminated panels on both the exterior and the interior of the Commission Chambers within City Hall.
lptv.org
Highway 34 Construction Project Raises Concerns for Lake Country Scenic Byway
Recently, the Lake Country Scenic Byway, which stretches from Detroit Lakes to Park Rapids and all the way to Walker, has been a source of controversy due to a proposed construction project that would be taking place along Highway 34. The project will take place along 21 miles of Highway...
fargoinc.com
Optometry: Dr. Melissa McCulley (Front Center), Dr. Ashley Motacek (Front Left) & Team, McCulley Optix Gallery
With the goal of helping the community look and see their best, McCulley Optix Gallery is proud to be celebrating their 16th year in business. Their growth continues with a relocation to a new state-of-the-art facility by the end of 2022. In addition to providing eye exams, McCulley Optix is Fargo’s “First Eyewear Boutique” where clients can shop for exceptional eyewear, including frames and lenses that are hand selected by their dedicated team. They carry 16 eyewear frame designers, with some being exclusive brands to their office! They also have optical smart mirrors for experienced opticians to take the most precise measurements for your new glasses prescription.
viatravelers.com
23 Best Restaurants in Fargo, North Dakota
Visiting Fargo anytime soon? This is a seriously underrated city for foodies, so plan your trip accordingly because you don’t want to miss out on these delicious eateries, many of which are in the heart of historic downtown Fargo. We’ve compiled a list of the best restaurants in Fargo...
How Come This Minnesota House Is For Sale For Only $14,900?
In this day and age, how could you possibly find a home for sale for under $15K? Why do you suppose this 2 bedroom Minnesota house is on the block for $14,900?. If you are looking to buy a very inexpensive house and experience some small-town Minnesota living this might be a house you may want to take a peek at. But why so cheap?
valleynewslive.com
Fargo veteran serves in 3 wars
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Earl Lindsay of Fargo, North Dakota was one of the most popular veterans, who traveled to Washington D.C. recently. He was among 90 plus other vets on the latest Honor Flight for North Dakota and Minnesota. At times, several would be around Earl, listening to his stories from World War two, the Korean and Vietnam wars. When Earl was asked, why serve in three, he responded that they needed help, so I was able to do my job, so that’s what I did. If it were up to Earl, he would have continued serving. Earl saying that he tried going to Afghanistan, but they wouldn’t let him. They told him, that he has done enough.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Dillworth Fire Chief steps down, citing recent events
(Dilworth, MN) -- A 10-year veteran of Dilworth's Fire Department is backing away from his leadership position. Dilworth Fire Chief Mark Empting is stepping down from the position, citing the need to take more personal time. Empting says he will assume the role of a firefighter, and is excited for "new blood" to lead the department in the future. He says the decision will free up more time, which he says has become more important to him due to events that have happened in the last three or four months.
kvrr.com
Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting to step down as Dilworth Fire Chief
DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is stepping down from his role as Dilworth Fire Chief. “After a lot of thought, I have decided to step down as Fire Chief for the Dilworth Fire Department,” Empting said in an email to KVRR News. “I obviously...
thefmextra.com
New shop’s THC-infused seltzers, edibles help customers ‘Unwind’
Theresa Halvorson is emphatic that her new store Unwind is not focusing on stoners looking to get high. “THC beverages and edibles are so much more than that,” she says of the choices in the coolers and cases of her bright, spacious shop in the Riverview Professional Building at 3505 Eighth St. S., one block north of Casey’s.
valleynewslive.com
Justice for Taz: Students push to keep dog at Liberty Middle School
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Students and teachers say Taz the Dog at Liberty Middle School in West Fargo has been removed from the campus. They say they were told by the superintendent Friday that Taz cannot be at the school-- but they say a reason wasn’t given as to why.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Driver cited after beet truck rolls
Grand Forks - A man was hurt in a beet truck rollover in Grand Forks County yesterday morning. The State Patrol says 37-year old Thor Dahl of Houston, Texas was leaving a field southwest of Grand Forks and was heading to a sugar beet pile in Reynolds when he rolled his semi. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
The Smelliest City In North Dakota Is A Stinker For Sure
Have you been to the smelliest town in North Dakota before?. I have, I grew up in it, and let me tell you it can be a "stinker" for many months each year, and there are multiple reasons why. More on that in just a moment. I know where I...
kvrr.com
Fire destroys Harwood home, ‘suspicious’ vehicle seen in area
HARWOOD, N.D. (KVRR) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what’s being called “suspicious activity related to a vehicle” in the vicinity of a fire that destroyed a home in Harwood. The call came in shortly before 3 a.m. Friday. The home is located...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Police and Fire department heads share details on upcoming half-cent sales tax ballot measure
(West Fargo, ND) -- The heads of the West Fargo Police and Fire Departments are joining WDAY's The Coffee Club to clarify details on the half-cent sales tax ballot measure voters will see on November 8th. West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness and West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller say...
Always Unplug This Appliance When Not In Use
Funny, how I've gone through my entire life using this appliance and never thought to unplug it when I wasn't using it. But, like they say, you learn something new every day. This family in Glyndon, Minnesota found this out the hard way. According to Valley News Live, a mother in Glyndon, a small town about 12 miles east of Moorhead, Minnesota, was outside with her kids when she heard the faint sounds of her smoke alarms beeping inside the house.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo City Commissioner Denise Kolpack joins Thursdays with Tony to speak on her new role and city expenditures
(Fargo, ND) -- One of Fargo's leaders is sharing new experiences she's had and answered questions about Fargo's 2023 budget. Fargo City Commissioner Denise Kolpack joined WDAY's Thursday's with Tony to speak about her multiple topics. She began the conversation by speaking about her new role within the city, saying her first three months have been a great experience so far.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman speaking up about respect for pedestrian right of way
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman says she has had several close calls of getting almost hit by vehicles while walking in south Fargo. Landi Schock says she frequently walks at least 5 miles a day in south Fargo, sometimes with her dog. “I do it for...
kvrr.com
Motorcycle Driver Has Serious Injuries After Crash With Dump Truck on 52nd Ave. South in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The driver of a motorcycle is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash with a dump truck on 52nd Avenue South in Fargo. Police say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. when the dump truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle. The...
