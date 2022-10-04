Read full article on original website
Lakewood City Manager October 7 Info Bulletin
Read the Lakewood City Manager's (John Caulfield) October 7 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here.
Clover Park School Board to Host Board Meeting on Oct. 10
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a regular meeting/workshop on Monday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. The meeting and hearing will be held in-person and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube. Individuals can attend in-person at the district’s Student Services Center (10903...
Council Corner: Oct. 3, 2022 Regular Meeting
City of Lakewood announcement. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Lakewood City Council took time at the start of its meeting Monday to recognize the impact this violence has in our community. All residents are asked to join in recognizing domestic violence as a crime with impacts on individuals,...
Pierce County Library System Board to proclaim Friends of Libraries Week
Pierce County Library System announcement. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees October Board meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 3:30 p.m., the Boardwill sign a proclamation to recognize National Friends of Libraries, discuss current Lakewood Pierce County Library services and other issues.
Comment now on County safe parking proposal
Pierce County announcement. On Oct. 5, Pierce County launched an online open house on a safe parking proposal that provides a recommendation for permanent safe parking regulations for unincorporated Pierce County. The public is invited to review the online open house and comment. Safe parking refers to a parking lot...
City of DuPont seeks Municipal Agency Applications
City of DuPont announcement. Citizens of DuPont Washington are invited to apply to vacant or soon-to-be expiring positions on the Planning Commission, Tree Advisory Commission, or Park and Recreation Commission. Serving on a municipal agency as a commissioner is one way members of the public can volunteer and get involved with their city government. These bodies serve mostly in an advisory capacity to the City Council, but some also hear appeals, provide expertise, advocate, receive public concerns, or establish, review and enforce policies and regulations.
LASA awarded $3.5 million to build affordable housing
LASA is happy to announce an award of $3.5 million dollars towards their $11 million dollar housing project, Gravelly Lake Commons. Pictured is Jani Hitchens along with LASA staff and board members, painting in the arrow to the $3.5 million mark. The arrow represents the funds LASA needs to build 25 units of affordable housing.
City of Fircrest seeks City Prosecutor
Due to the limited number of respondents, the City has chosen to extend the RFQ for prosecutor services. Learn more at the City's website.
KOMO News
Green River encampment is still an issue after it was cleared this summer, Kent mayor says
The notorious Green River encampment in unincorporated King County continues to cause problems in surrounding neighborhoods, according to Kent mayor Dana Ralph. The camp between Auburn and Kent was cleared back in July, but Ralph says the county has since let campers return. “We are asking [county officials] every single...
S. 11 Street between MLK Jr. Way and S. L Street closure is scheduled for restoration and crosswalk work as early as October 10th
Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
MyNorthwest.com
Would an airport in Pierce County change the area ‘for the worse?’
With the demand for a second airport increasing annually, the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recently recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. There are three options being considered for construction: “Pierce County East” located south of Graham that includes state route 161, “Pierce County Central” located south of...
Pierce Transit Breaks Ground on Spanaway Transit Center
Pierce Transit announcement. In a ceremony attended by elected officials and local dignitaries, Pierce Transit today broke ground on its new Spanaway Transit Center. The property, located at 20702 Mountain Highway East in Spanaway, will serve as the southern terminus for the current route 1 and the agency’s first Stream Bus Rapid Transit line, which is nearing 60 percent design. While the agency has recently renovated transit centers and Park & Rides throughout its system, this is Pierce Transit’s first new transit center since 1998, recognizing the increased need for services to support the significant growth in South Pierce County.
Representation matters
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. We are in the middle of Hispanic Heritage Month, where we recognize and celebrate the incredible contributions of the Hispanic culture and community to our nation. In Pierce County, two people who exemplify those contributions are Councilmember (CM) Paul Herrera and Deputy Ernest Cedillo. I’m thankful for both their service and leadership at Pierce County, and for inspiring young people – especially Latino kids – to aim for a career in public service.
Shred Event October 8
Pierce County social media post. A shred event (Pierce County Public Works Central Maintenance Facility, 4812 196th St E, Spanaway, WA 98387) is coming to Spanaway this Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the truck is full! Only documents containing sensitive information, such as bank account or social security numbers, need to be shredded. Find additional events at http://PierceCountyWa.Gov/Shred.
Sale of Pattison's West to nonprofit El Centro de la Raza finalized
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The sale of a beloved Federal Way skating rink to a nonprofit was finalized Tuesday. The Pattison family, longtime owners of Pattison's West, decided to sell and retire after more than 40 years in business. Many worried the iconic roller skating rink would be developed, but instead, the new owner El Centro de la Raza plans to keep the rink running as part of a larger expansion into Federal Way.
My Clallam County
Port Angeles man sentenced for 3-day rampage that shut down section of ONP
Tacoma – A 42-year-old Port Angeles man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to three years of probation for interfering with a federal communications system during an armed stand-off in Olympic National Park. Caleb Chapman’s actions for 3 days in 2021 resulted in the evacuation and...
Friends of the Library Book Sale
City of Puyallup announcement. Find a great book at an even greater price! From 10 am – 4pm on Saturday, October 22nd the Friends of the Library will have an assortment of books and DVDs for sale. Proceeds from the sale are used to fund library programs and activities. C’mon down, bargain hunters!
washingtonstatewire.com
Lower bridge tolls in time for Election Day
The payoff of one of this year’s more entertaining election-year ploys happened this week when the price of driving a car across the Tacoma Narrows Bridge decreased by 75 cents. The reduction is the handiwork of Sen. Emily Randall, D-Bremerton, with a strong assist from Senate Transportation Chair Marko Liias and their colleagues in the Democratic majority.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Puget Sound Energy to increase natural gas rates 17 percent for residential customers
BELLEVUE, Wash., October 6, 2022—On Monday, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) files with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC) to increase natural gas rates effective on November 1, 2022. PSE services natural gas to Snohomish County. A typical residential natural gas customer the uses 64 therms per month would...
Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. In the past 2 weeks, more than 23,000 Pierce County residents got a COVID-19 bivalent booster. More than 35,000 have gotten a booster since they arrived in September. Thousands of our friends and neighbors are getting protection from the latest omicron variants. You can too!...
