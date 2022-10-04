Read full article on original website
Rodney Jacobs
3d ago
so in other words, the refineries are trying to get paid at the pump by not producing fuel??? hmmmmm!! can't blame it on the Ukraine/ Russia war.
Reply
15
Frank Nolasco
3d ago
so why are the gas companies raising prices instead of keeping them below 3 dollars a gallon. GREED, but in the near future there will be choice again with electric car's. then the fossil fuel industry will be no more
Reply(6)
12
T-Rod
3d ago
Because America is running out of Strategic Oil Reserves, which Biden has been using to artificially depress the price. No American in their right mind would vote Democrat in November. You want more of this?!?!
Reply
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
Award Winning Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Bobby Flay's Burger Restaurant Coming SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Related
Phoenix gas prices expected to fall and stay under June record highs
PHOENIX — Gas prices in metro Phoenix have creeped up to $5.02 per gallon as of Friday, per AAA, but are expected to see a decline over the coming weeks. The rise in prices was attributed to refinery issues in California, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
AZFamily
UPS looking to hire nearly 3,000 seasonal workers in Arizona; starting pay up to $23 per hour
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re looking for a way to make some extra money as the holiday season fast approaches, a part-time job could help make holiday shopping and traveling a little less stressful. UPS is hiring for the upcoming holiday season with starting warehouse pay at up...
azbigmedia.com
Metro Phoenix ranks No. 3 among most cooled down housing markets
New home buyers are becoming more cautious. Rising mortgage rates and declining home sales have signaled the end of a hot housing market that has plagued buyers for over a year. According to the Census Bureau, home sales are down almost 18% since January 2022. However, some areas have cooled more than others. So, which housing markets have cooled down the most?
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
JX Mining Facility breaks ground Wednesday in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - JX Nippon Mining and Metals has broken ground in Mesa Wednesday morning. The company spent $29 million for a 65-acre land acquisition in the city to expand its semiconductor materials business. It will be the new location for its semiconductor business, which will serve both North American and European markets. Phase one development began in April and operations are set to begin early 2024.
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that are ready to hire (10/09)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Career Fair at the Renaissance Glendale Hotel and Spa (9495 W. Coyotes Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register click here.
travelawaits.com
9 Fantastic Day Trips From Phoenix Perfect For Fall
Fall in Phoenix means the end of the unbearable heat and more pleasant temperatures, which translates to opportunities to spend time outdoors in the desert. However, we still have hot days when we try to get out of town. More than that though, autumn in other parts of Arizona brings traditional fall colors into the state, many close enough to Phoenix for day trip opportunities.
AZFamily
Line of dust moves into the southeast Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon season doesn’t seem to be over quite yet! The metro Phoenix area was previously under a blowing dust advisory as dust rolled into the Valley on Friday evening. Arizona’s Family news chopper was in the East Valley, near Chandler, and saw the hazy cloud of dust covering the cityscape. Drivers should be cautious of the blowing dust and slow down.
RELATED PEOPLE
AZFamily
On Your Side steps in after Chandler business refuses to refund loans to 2 women
There are several things to inspect on the fire extinguisher in your home to ensure it is ready to be used in case of an emergency. Phoenix mom seeks share of $62M Opendoor settlement. Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:44 AM MST. |. She believes she was shortchanged at least...
allaboutarizonanews.com
California Chain Bringing Nashville Hot Chicken to Arizona
If you have been to Nashville, you know Hot Chicken is a popular dish! A California chain is bringing a piece of Music City to the Southwest. Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken is hitting the southwest and will debut in Arizona on Friday. The chain’s first location will open in...
kjzz.org
Phoenix lacks staff to maintain bulk trash collection schedule
Phoenix is unable to keep up with trash collection. The city’s solid waste division doesn’t have enough people to keep up with its scheduled bulk trash collection. Bulk trash includes items that are too big for garbage containers, things like furniture, appliances and tree and shrub clippings. Pickups...
KTAR.com
Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday
PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Parts of U.S. 60 to close in Tempe for next few weeks
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Tempe is working on “final repairs” to the water main that broke last May right near McClintock. The water main had a hole in it which flooded the U.S. 60. Crews had to stop the water before ripping up and repaving the roadway.
AZFamily
Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
1 dead, 3 injured in crash involving crane truck in Mesa
MESA, Ariz — One person had died, and at least three others were injured in a crash on State Route 24 in Mesa Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 1:44 p.m. on State Route 24 and Williams Field Road involving a crossover SUV and crane truck, the Mesa Fire Department said.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix's Uptown Farmers Market is back with some changes
The weekly Wednesday Uptown Farmers Market at Central Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix is back starting Oct. 5, and there are some changes. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Arizona
If you love brand-name clothing, shoes, and household items but don't like paying full retail price, then you may be excited to learn that a popular discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Arizona in early November, just in time for the Christmas holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.
kjzz.org
Maricopa County's housing supply is growing
Nearly 250,000 new housing units were being planned or built across Maricopa County in 2021. Analytics director Anubhav Bagley recently told the Maricopa Association of Government’s Economic Development Committee the numbers do not include every new house being built, just those in planned developments. “So these projects are all...
Semi-truck driver hit and killed by oncoming truck while checking load on I-17
PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was hit by a truck while on the side of Interstate 17 Friday morning. Around 8 a.m. Friday, a semi-truck driver pulled off from the northbound lanes of I-17 north of the Happy Valley Road exit. The driver was securing his load on the right side of the road when a passing pickup truck struck him, Arizona DPS said.
downtowndevil.com
Phoenix Cool Pavement Program in phase two of finding solution to hot roads
Roads in Phoenix could be up to 12 degrees cooler if the city paves all of its asphalt roads with a lighter coating, according to a pilot program launched by the Office of Heat Response and Mitigation. Nearly all of Phoenix’s roads are asphalt, according to Ryan Stevens, an engineer...
Comments / 65