City of Blue Ash repurposes old fire hoses to keep schools safe
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - The City of Blue Ash is making schools safer in a simple, but sustainable way. Repurposed old fire hoses were cut into small sleeves that can help keep classroom doors locked. Blue Ash firefighter and paramedic Scott Reed says, in the case of an active...
ODOT review: Proposal to create 30 new acres over I-75 not feasible
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over the past few months, the Ohio Department of Transportation has been reviewing a proposal put forth by Bridge Forward - Cincinnati. The idea was to put the I-75 interchange for the bridges below ground. That would allow the concrete to be placed overtop and create up to 30 additional acres of usable city blocks. The group says it would also better connect Queensgate to downtown. But after reviewing the proposal, ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning says it’s not feasible.
Lighting Up Cincinnati: The work behind the most intricate BLINK animations:
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When the sun sets next week, the city of Cincinnati will light up. Did you ever wonder how much work goes into bringing to life the light shows that will inundate every busy intersection and prominent building in the city? The answer is a lot. The artists' only canvas: a building.
Downtown Tour of Living shows living options in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - On Saturday, there is a chance to tour various living options in downtown Cincinnati. The Downtown Tour of Living is scheduled to last from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can buy tickets and start the tour at Kroger On-The-Rhine Eatery at Court and Walnut streets. People...
Chainsaw team honored for work in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ohio (WKRC) – A team of workers was honored for their work in cleaning woody debris for residents. American Regulators were honored by the Goshen United Methodist Church and Modern Woodsman with the Hometown Heroes Award. Mark Fouts led the team, which was one of four chainsaw teams...
Sauerkraut will bring nearly half a million people to sleepy Warren County town
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - In this area, sauerkraut starts getting a lot of attention as late summer chills into fall. And most people say, sauerkraut is at its best when it's on the wurst. But for one weekend a year in Waynesville, they'll put that stuff on just about anything...
Oktoberfest celebrations continue in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - Another Oktoberfest celebration is scheduled in Lebanon. It kicks off from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Friday and continues 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturday. Fun includes plenty of German food, beer, and music. There is also a kids zone from COSI. Saturday there is a...
Kentucky Wool Festival offers farm fun
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - People have a chance to enjoy some old-fashioned farm fun in Pendleton County. The Kentucky Wool Festival is set to begin at a property near Falmouth and the Kincaid Lake State Park. Visitors can see live demonstrations of sheep shearing and herding. And artists are...
Police investigating shooting in Carthage park
CARTHAGE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating after a man was shot at a park in Carthage Friday afternoon. Crews were called to the Caldwell Playground on W. North Bend Road around 5 p.m. The victim's friend told Local 12 that his friend, a man in his mid-30s, was shot in the chest during a robbery.
Fentanyl suspected in 16 Hamilton County deaths in 6 days
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Hamilton County health officials are sounding the alarm after 16 people died of apparent drug overdoses in the past six days. Officials suspect the drugs were laced with fentanyl, a powerful opioid that many other drugs are laced with. Ian Trubee doesn’t believe he ever used...
2 universities to host homecoming weekends, one is the first in 8 years
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two universities are set to host their homecoming weekends, one for the first time in eight years. The Miami University Alumni Association revived the tradition and the parade starts at 10:00 a.m. Saturday. The Miami Redhawks are scheduled to play Kent State. Kick off is set for...
Police investigate Avondale shooting
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in Avondale. It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday on Reading Road near Chalfonte Place. Police haven't released many details about who was shot or how it started.
School district responds after parents express frustration with consolidation rumors
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A group of parents is speaking out, frustrated with their school district leaders. On Wednesday, Forest Hills School District parents voiced their ongoing concerns with the possible consolidation of Turpin and Anderson high schools. In September, they learned of a private meeting between Elevar Design Group, an architecture firm, and some school board members.
Woman struck, killed on I-275 in Clermont County identified
BATAVIA, Ohio (WKRC) - A person is dead after a crash on I-275 NB in Clermont County. OSP says that the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Bobbie Jo Becklehymer, 43, of Moscow, was driving in the middle lane when the vehicle stopped working. Beckelhymer put on her hazards and stepped out of the vehicle when she and her car were struck by a van and then she was struck by a semi-tractor trailer combination.
Organizers say local music festival will not be returning
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Organizers say the Bunbury Music Festival will not be returning. Promowest is the company behind recent festivals. The company says the past few years were difficult for the music industry, especially for independent festivals. Bunbury's first festival happened in 2012 at Sawyer Point. The pandemic forced it...
Country club recognizes police officer after responding to domestic dispute
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Clearcreek Township police officer recovering after being shot in the head while responding to a domestic dispute call is honored at a recent golf outing. Thursday, the police department posted a picture after officer Eric Ney stopped in for a visit. He and Sergeant...
1 person injured after shooting in West End
WEST END (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a late-night shooting in the West End. It happened around 10:00 Friday night on Linn Street. Police say someone was shot in the back, but those injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Investigators say evidence at scene suggests people were possibly...
Dog in desperate need of family after spending 2 years in shelter, being abandoned twice
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local dog is still looking for a forever home after spending a third of his life at the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society. Brick is currently at a temporary foster home after spending two years at the shelter. "He's one of those guys that people walk...
Eleven car windows smashed while parents watch kids' softball game
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKRC) – Police in two counties are looking for two persons of interest after around a dozen car windows were smashed and a number of checks were stolen. Most of the car break-ins happened Sunday at Clearcreek Park in Springboro, where parents had gathered to watch their daughters play softball.
Hamilton County health officials warn of high levels of fentanyl in the drug supply
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local health officials are warning about a dramatic increase in overdose deaths in the past five days. They say they have also seen an increase in the number of emergency department visits related to drug overdoses. Hamilton County Public Health and the Addiction Response Coalition fear the...
