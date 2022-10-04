ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

City of Blue Ash repurposes old fire hoses to keep schools safe

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - The City of Blue Ash is making schools safer in a simple, but sustainable way. Repurposed old fire hoses were cut into small sleeves that can help keep classroom doors locked. Blue Ash firefighter and paramedic Scott Reed says, in the case of an active...
BLUE ASH, OH
WKRC

ODOT review: Proposal to create 30 new acres over I-75 not feasible

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over the past few months, the Ohio Department of Transportation has been reviewing a proposal put forth by Bridge Forward - Cincinnati. The idea was to put the I-75 interchange for the bridges below ground. That would allow the concrete to be placed overtop and create up to 30 additional acres of usable city blocks. The group says it would also better connect Queensgate to downtown. But after reviewing the proposal, ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning says it’s not feasible.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Downtown Tour of Living shows living options in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - On Saturday, there is a chance to tour various living options in downtown Cincinnati. The Downtown Tour of Living is scheduled to last from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can buy tickets and start the tour at Kroger On-The-Rhine Eatery at Court and Walnut streets. People...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Chainsaw team honored for work in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ohio (WKRC) – A team of workers was honored for their work in cleaning woody debris for residents. American Regulators were honored by the Goshen United Methodist Church and Modern Woodsman with the Hometown Heroes Award. Mark Fouts led the team, which was one of four chainsaw teams...
GOSHEN, OH
WKRC

Oktoberfest celebrations continue in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - Another Oktoberfest celebration is scheduled in Lebanon. It kicks off from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Friday and continues 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturday. Fun includes plenty of German food, beer, and music. There is also a kids zone from COSI. Saturday there is a...
LEBANON, OH
WKRC

Kentucky Wool Festival offers farm fun

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - People have a chance to enjoy some old-fashioned farm fun in Pendleton County. The Kentucky Wool Festival is set to begin at a property near Falmouth and the Kincaid Lake State Park. Visitors can see live demonstrations of sheep shearing and herding. And artists are...
PENDLETON COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Police investigating shooting in Carthage park

CARTHAGE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating after a man was shot at a park in Carthage Friday afternoon. Crews were called to the Caldwell Playground on W. North Bend Road around 5 p.m. The victim's friend told Local 12 that his friend, a man in his mid-30s, was shot in the chest during a robbery.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fentanyl suspected in 16 Hamilton County deaths in 6 days

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Hamilton County health officials are sounding the alarm after 16 people died of apparent drug overdoses in the past six days. Officials suspect the drugs were laced with fentanyl, a powerful opioid that many other drugs are laced with. Ian Trubee doesn’t believe he ever used...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Police investigate Avondale shooting

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in Avondale. It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday on Reading Road near Chalfonte Place. Police haven't released many details about who was shot or how it started.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

School district responds after parents express frustration with consolidation rumors

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A group of parents is speaking out, frustrated with their school district leaders. On Wednesday, Forest Hills School District parents voiced their ongoing concerns with the possible consolidation of Turpin and Anderson high schools. In September, they learned of a private meeting between Elevar Design Group, an architecture firm, and some school board members.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Woman struck, killed on I-275 in Clermont County identified

BATAVIA, Ohio (WKRC) - A person is dead after a crash on I-275 NB in Clermont County. OSP says that the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Bobbie Jo Becklehymer, 43, of Moscow, was driving in the middle lane when the vehicle stopped working. Beckelhymer put on her hazards and stepped out of the vehicle when she and her car were struck by a van and then she was struck by a semi-tractor trailer combination.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Organizers say local music festival will not be returning

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Organizers say the Bunbury Music Festival will not be returning. Promowest is the company behind recent festivals. The company says the past few years were difficult for the music industry, especially for independent festivals. Bunbury's first festival happened in 2012 at Sawyer Point. The pandemic forced it...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 person injured after shooting in West End

WEST END (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a late-night shooting in the West End. It happened around 10:00 Friday night on Linn Street. Police say someone was shot in the back, but those injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Investigators say evidence at scene suggests people were possibly...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Eleven car windows smashed while parents watch kids' softball game

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKRC) – Police in two counties are looking for two persons of interest after around a dozen car windows were smashed and a number of checks were stolen. Most of the car break-ins happened Sunday at Clearcreek Park in Springboro, where parents had gathered to watch their daughters play softball.
SPRINGBORO, OH

