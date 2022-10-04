‘Do NOT buy that book’: Why ‘Game of Thrones’ fans plan to boycott George R. R. Martin’s new novel

Read full article on original website
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Fans boycott George R.R. Martin’s latest book as the community wishes for a gory scene from ‘Fire & Blood’
House of the Dragon continues to reign supreme over the television landscape despite fighting a ferocious rival in the form of The Rings of Power, but the community seems conflicted about George R.R. Martin’s latest book, which has been co-authored by fellows who have a none-too-commendable reputation on social media.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Aemond One-Eye makes his debut as ‘House’ fans call out deceptive marketing methods
When you think about all the calamity that will ensue as a result of the Targaryen civil war, you almost wish the House of the Dragon world was civil enough to disregard all contestants and form a council, like King Jaehaerys did, to choose the next king and be done with it. But alas, as Viserys grows more feeble, it increasingly looks as though Rhaenyra and Alicent’s children will come to blows.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: HBO releases preview pages from ‘House’ companion book and extends Ryan Condal’s contract
House of the Dragon continues to go down a treat with audiences, all but reviving the Game of Thrones name and announcing to the world, in no uncertain terms, that there’s still life in this old beast of pop culture. If you’re wondering how they did it, a new companion book, titled House of the Dragon: Inside the Creation of a Targaryen Dynasty, will give you an extensive glimpse into the behind-the-scenes process.
Johnny Depp’s return to acting plagued by tales of behind the scenes discontent
Even though Johnny Depp has seen biographical drama Minamata and true life crime thriller City of Lies released within the space of the last 18 months, the actor hadn’t actually set foot on a film set to shoot a major role since early 2019 after both of those aforementioned projects were hit with substantial delays. Making his post-trial comeback, the fallen A-lister opted to headline a French-language historical drama, with the ex-Jack Sparrow set as King Louis XV in director Maïwenn’s La Favorite.
An awe-inspiring epic never getting the sequels it deserved still stings almost 20 years later
Not every movie designed with the intention of launching a multi-film franchise is lucky enough to be rewarded with one, but it’s been almost 20 years, and fans are still struggling to come to terms with the acclaimed seafaring epic Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World existing as a standalone feature – as opposed to the launchpad for more installments it deserved to be.
Good Morning, Baltimore: The Pope of Trash is directing his first movie in almost twenty years
Some directors go away forever, or eventually get tired and retire from making movies. John Carpenter, for example, last directed in 2010 with The Ward. But the Pope of Trash, the Duke of Dirt himself, John Waters, is coming back with a new movie, his first as director since 2004.
Dwayne Johnson teases a ‘Black Adam’ cameo from the familiar face everyone wants to see
Dwayne Johnson makes the most direct hint that Superman could appear in Black Adam to date. DC fans have been rallying behind Henry Cavill returning as the Man of Steel to the big screen, and now it looks like there’s a greater chance of it actually happening. Dwayne Johnson...
The cult classic horror disavowed by its legendary director takes on a new lease of well-deserved life
When you think of Michael Mann, the first thing that comes to mind are the hard-boiled and relentlessly intense crime thrillers that deservedly saw the four-time Academy Award nominee lauded as one of the modern era’s finest directorial talents – with Heat, The Insider, Collateral, Miami Vice, and Public Enemies all singing from a similar stylistic songbook. However, Mann’s second feature was a straight-up supernatural horror, and yet nobody ever seems to mention The Keep when talking up his back catalogue.
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer leaves fans with immense guilt following inclusion of vengeful penguins
With the first look at The Super Mario Bros. Movies, the reception has been very mixed, but one particular glow-up has fans remembering some of their greatest gaming sins. Super Mario 64 was an amazing game and remains one of the most ground-breaking in the series, but it’s also potentially the only video game in existence to let players commit mass penguin genocide. If you weren’t throwing the adorable polygon penguins off the map, you’re lying.
Eagle-eyed horror fans observe an Easter egg that interestingly connects ‘It’ with ‘Tom & Jerry’
Film buffs and detail-oriented horror fans alike are notorious for indulging in rewatches of past movies in order to take a closer look at minuscule hints scattered throughout the project. And while some horror features like Candyman (2021) and Us (2019) boast a slew of distinctive Easter eggs, other sneaky items are less obvious to the naked eye — which is precisely the case with Andy Muschietti’s supernatural horror film It Chapter Two (2019).
The perfect director to take on ‘Blade’ has just landed in Marvel’s lap
The MCU’s very first “Special Presentation” landed on Disney Plus today, in the form of Werewolf by Night, and horror-leaning Marvel fans are loving it. There’s been a lot of interest in seeing the studio embrace the supernatural, darker side of its universe in recent years, ever since a Blade reboot was announced back in 2019, and WbN perfectly introduced us to that corner of the MCU, offering a spooky, gory, funny thrillride.
‘Captain Phillips’ director to helm new Stephen King adaptation
Paul Greengrass is the captain now, well, the captain of a new Stephen King adaptation of his novel Fairy Tale. The Captain Phillips director will handle the property after Universal Pictures won a contentious bidding war for it. Greengrass will produce the film as well with help from another producer:...
Plenty of movies that wasted their own limitless potential deserve to be remade, but good this time
There are few things worse and more frustrating for film fans than seeing ideas that sound (and very often look) awesome on paper being turned into crushingly disappointing movies, with the creative minds behind the projects in question interpreting the famed saying the other way around by turning chicken salad into chicken sh*t.
The vastly superior sequel to a loathsome sci-fi thriller redeems itself on streaming
Even though the first installment recouped its production budget three times over and then some at the box office, nobody was exactly clamoring for a sequel to sci-fi thriller Skyline, for the sole reason that it was terrible. A 15 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and 18 percent user rating hardly...
Unconfirmed rumors are all it takes for Superman fans to finally board the ‘Black Adam’ hype train
Looks like Superman is really headed for Kahndaq. After months of teasing by Black Adam leading man Dwayne Johnson, the rumors that Henry Cavill is showing his face around the upcoming DC Extended Universe flick are sturdier than ever. According to industry insider @MyTimeToShineH on Twitter, Henry Cavill is reprising...
‘Werewolf by Night’ star reveals the unlikely inspirations behind the MCU’s hirsute horror
It’s blindingly obvious that classic monster movies, particularly those put out by Universal during the studio’s heyday for all things Gothic and terrifying, were the main aesthetic inspirations behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Werewolf by Night. However, star Gael García Bernal took his research down some more left-field avenues.
The jury is out on whether ‘The Midnight Club’ lives up to Mike Flanagan’s lofty Netflix standards
It’s safe to say that Mike Flanagan ranks alongside the likes of Jordan Peele and Ti West as a modern-day horror aficionado whose name alone is enough to get the hype train pulling out of the station at warp speed. The Midnight Club encapsulated this perfectly, with Flanagan’s latest horror adaptation having drummed up quite a bit of noise in the days and weeks leading up to its release.
‘Werewolf by Night’ producer explains why it had to be in black and white
Anyone can rhyme off the most prominent merits of streaming services; you don’t have to leave the house, you can pause your show or movie at any point to refill your snacks or use the bathroom, and you don’t have to worry about sharing a room with strangers who don’t understand cinema etiquette.
Here’s why William Shatner was filled with ‘overwhelming sadness’ after trip to space
William Shanter’s trip to space wasn’t the the space odyssey of his dreams exactly, as he’s revealed how it left him feeling like he’d been to a funeral. As the highest profile person aboard the Blue Origin suborbital flight in Oct. 2021, Shatner managed to live up to his Star Trek past and boldly went where no man had gone before. Well, where only six men had gone before on Bezos’s brand of rocket ships. Despite the astonishing feat of travelling into space, Shatner has detailed in his new book how it was more of a sobering experience than a joyous one.
