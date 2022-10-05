Read full article on original website
Thank you for supporting the Valley Record and our local journalism
As we continue to deal with a wobbly economy, staffing challenges and an increasingly divided political landscape, the need to highlight what brings us together as a community is even stronger. Likewise, the need for robust, independent and local community journalism has never been greater. Every day, our experienced and...
North Bend’s Quill and Ink Tattoo celebrates grand opening
Quill and Ink Tattoo held its grand opening ceremony on Oct. 6, alongside members of the SnoValley Chamber of Commerce, North Bend Downtown Foundation and City of North Bend. The tattoo shop, owned and operated by retired Air Force Officer and current per diem nurse Beverly Davidson, provides restorative and cosmetic tattoos, minor scar camouflage and fineline/tiny tattoos.
Fall City clinic sees ‘exciting’ growth in providing free healthcare
Every Wednesday, for four hours, and once a month on Saturday, Tami Jones leads a small, but dedicated, group of volunteers in running CarePoint Clinic. Since opening on the Snoqualmie Valley Alliance Campus in 2016, the clinic has provided free primary care to residents five times a month, delivering on a core belief that healthcare is a right, not a privilege.
