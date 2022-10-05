Read full article on original website
Police in Iowa catch a wanted fugitive from Texas
The Council Bluffs Iowa Police have helped capture one of Texas most wanted criminals. That’s where Paul Anthony Basaldua of McAllen was arrested Thursday.
Texas authorities announce major cocaine bust during traffic stop
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized 162 pounds of cocaine after pulling over a 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck for a traffic violation.
Police offering reward to locate Kan. domestic violence suspects
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is offering a minimum $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of seven highlighted Domestic Violence offenders, according to Officer Trevor Macy. The increased reward amount is available until the end of October, as part of National Domestic Violence Awareness...
Two men hospitalized, one arrested following north Laredo shooting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men remain hospitalized, and another is facing charges after a shooting in north Laredo. The incident happened on Thursday afternoon at around 1 p.m. when Laredo Police received a shots fired call at the 800 block of Nafta. According to Laredo Police, three men ages...
Train smashes into car in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A train hit a car in Cherokee County on Friday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a BNSF train smashed into a car north of Columbus on Highway 7 near Bethlehem Road. No one was injured in the crash. Just last month, from Sept. 19-25, the sixth annual […]
Are there fentanyl cartels in Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Are there cartels in Kansas?. When Kansas Senator Roger Marshall appeared on 27 News earlier this week he asserted there were cartels in Shawnee County working “hand in glove” with cartels in Mexico flooding our markets with the highly-addictive drug fentanyl. Public Information Officer...
Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured in Laredo
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A man on the run for allegedly kidnapping and fatally shooting a Houston-area woman was arrested at a Laredo port of entry. The arrest of 30-year-old Daniel Fernando Chacon from Houston happened on Wednesday, October 5 at 11:30 p.m. Pasadena Police officers assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the US Marshall Service, DEA, and Customs and Border Patrol collaborated to capture Chacon.
Uvalde schools fire ex-Texas trooper who was at shooting
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — New outrage ripped through Uvalde on Thursday over revelations that a school police officer hired after the Robb Elementary massacre was not only on campus during the May attack as a Texas state trooper but under investigation over her actions while a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.
Kansas man arrested in Mexico after ammunition found in backpack
It has been an ongoing issue for Kansas farmers, waiting and hoping for rainfall. Wichita Children's Home's Baby Mobile to benefit from Holiday Galleria. Profits from the Junior League of Wichita's Holiday Galleria help support a number of local nonprofit organizations. Wichita narrows police chief search to 2 finalists. Updated:...
KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
3 injured after shooting in north Laredo
Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured at Laredo port of entry. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022.
Ex-boyfriend of woman kidnapped, found dead in SUV arrested in Mexico
Pasadena police said Daniel Chacon was tracked to Nuevo Laredo and arrested. He's been returned to Texas where he faces kidnapping charges.
Texas DPS: Prisoner escapes from county jail Tuesday, whereabouts unknown
MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas — A prisoner being held in the Mitchell County Jail escaped early Tuesday, authorities said. The Texas Department of Public Safety-Northwest Texas region reported that 44-year-old Pedro Martinez escaped from the Mitchell County Jail around 5 a.m. Authorities did not indicate the manner in which Martinez escaped from the facility.
Kansas deputy used a Taser on a handcuffed child. He still has his police license
A Kansas sheriff’s deputy who handcuffed, hogtied and used a Taser on a boy with autism in February can continue to work in law enforcement, according to a state licensing agency. The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (CPOST) concluded Matthew Honas “used excessive force multiple times”...
Kansas family fights to stay together
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- John and Nicole DeHaven are bracing for heartbreak. Every day is a fight for the Gardner couple. Any day, the state could take away the little girl they’ve been trying to adopt for the last three years. It’s a heartbreaking journey that began shortly after their marriage in 2015.
Missing teen from Louisiana found under bench at Aransas Pass park; suspect arrested, police say
Police in Aransas Pass arrested a man in connection with a 14-year-old girl’s kidnapping in Louisiana. Aransas Pass police said the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted them on Tuesday because they believed the girl and the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Joseph Phillips, were in the area. They allegedly...
Kansas family still searching for answers over 30 years since disappearance
Randy Leach disappeared after a pre-graduation party in Leavenworth County, Kansas, in 1988. Since then his disappearance has been a mystery.
Much of Kansas, including Sedgwick County, affected by extreme or exceptional drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released Thursday shows much of Kansas affected by extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Just a small portion of Kansas, toward the north-central part of the state is not affected by at least abnormally dry weather. That portion accounts for 1.5 percent of the state - the rest is experiencing some level of dry conditions; 69.7 percent are experiencing at least severe drought, and 53.7 percent extreme drought. In all, 2,579,515 people in Kansas are affected, according to the monitor.
Schmidt Foundation presents a grant to the A & SV Railroad
The Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad has received a significant financial gift from a Kansas foundation that focuses on providing financial assistance to community projects in Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri. The Hays-based Ross E. and Patricia A. Schmidt Foundation has awarded $30,000 to partially meet the cost of making much needed improvements for the train’s electrical, heating and cooling and audio systems.
Sureño gang members arrested by Border Patrol
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest two Sureño gang members. On Saturday, October 1, Laredo South Station agents arrested two undocumented individuals on Highway 83 in Laredo. Once in custody, Border Patrol found out that Hector Angel-Centeno and Gustavo Angel-Centeno, two Mexican citizen brothers, are affiliated with the Sureño gang.
