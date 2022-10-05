ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
JC Post

Police offering reward to locate Kan. domestic violence suspects

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is offering a minimum $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of seven highlighted Domestic Violence offenders, according to Officer Trevor Macy. The increased reward amount is available until the end of October, as part of National Domestic Violence Awareness...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
kgns.tv

Two men hospitalized, one arrested following north Laredo shooting

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men remain hospitalized, and another is facing charges after a shooting in north Laredo. The incident happened on Thursday afternoon at around 1 p.m. when Laredo Police received a shots fired call at the 800 block of Nafta. According to Laredo Police, three men ages...
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver, TX
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
KSN News

Train smashes into car in southeast Kansas

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A train hit a car in Cherokee County on Friday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a BNSF train smashed into a car north of Columbus on Highway 7 near Bethlehem Road. No one was injured in the crash. Just last month, from Sept. 19-25, the sixth annual […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KSN.com

Are there fentanyl cartels in Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Are there cartels in Kansas?. When Kansas Senator Roger Marshall appeared on 27 News earlier this week he asserted there were cartels in Shawnee County working “hand in glove” with cartels in Mexico flooding our markets with the highly-addictive drug fentanyl. Public Information Officer...
kgns.tv

Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured in Laredo

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A man on the run for allegedly kidnapping and fatally shooting a Houston-area woman was arrested at a Laredo port of entry. The arrest of 30-year-old Daniel Fernando Chacon from Houston happened on Wednesday, October 5 at 11:30 p.m. Pasadena Police officers assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the US Marshall Service, DEA, and Customs and Border Patrol collaborated to capture Chacon.
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocaine#Chevy
KWCH.com

Kansas man arrested in Mexico after ammunition found in backpack

It has been an ongoing issue for Kansas farmers, waiting and hoping for rainfall. Wichita Children's Home's Baby Mobile to benefit from Holiday Galleria. Profits from the Junior League of Wichita's Holiday Galleria help support a number of local nonprofit organizations. Wichita narrows police chief search to 2 finalists. Updated:...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
TOPEKA, KS
kgns.tv

3 injured after shooting in north Laredo

Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured at Laredo port of entry. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022.
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Channel 25

Texas DPS: Prisoner escapes from county jail Tuesday, whereabouts unknown

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas — A prisoner being held in the Mitchell County Jail escaped early Tuesday, authorities said. The Texas Department of Public Safety-Northwest Texas region reported that 44-year-old Pedro Martinez escaped from the Mitchell County Jail around 5 a.m. Authorities did not indicate the manner in which Martinez escaped from the facility.
MITCHELL COUNTY, TX
KAKE TV

Kansas family fights to stay together

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- John and Nicole DeHaven are bracing for heartbreak. Every day is a fight for the Gardner couple. Any day, the state could take away the little girl they’ve been trying to adopt for the last three years. It’s a heartbreaking journey that began shortly after their marriage in 2015.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Much of Kansas, including Sedgwick County, affected by extreme or exceptional drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released Thursday shows much of Kansas affected by extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Just a small portion of Kansas, toward the north-central part of the state is not affected by at least abnormally dry weather. That portion accounts for 1.5 percent of the state - the rest is experiencing some level of dry conditions; 69.7 percent are experiencing at least severe drought, and 53.7 percent extreme drought. In all, 2,579,515 people in Kansas are affected, according to the monitor.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Schmidt Foundation presents a grant to the A & SV Railroad

The Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad has received a significant financial gift from a Kansas foundation that focuses on providing financial assistance to community projects in Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri. The Hays-based Ross E. and Patricia A. Schmidt Foundation has awarded $30,000 to partially meet the cost of making much needed improvements for the train’s electrical, heating and cooling and audio systems.
ABILENE, KS
kgns.tv

Sureño gang members arrested by Border Patrol

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest two Sureño gang members. On Saturday, October 1, Laredo South Station agents arrested two undocumented individuals on Highway 83 in Laredo. Once in custody, Border Patrol found out that Hector Angel-Centeno and Gustavo Angel-Centeno, two Mexican citizen brothers, are affiliated with the Sureño gang.
LAREDO, TX
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy