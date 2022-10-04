ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

yukonprogressnews.com

Swift response cited in YHS bathroom fire

Yukon High School students, staff and emergency personnel were commended this week for their swift, coordinated response after a recent fire on campus. Students were evacuated from the building Sept. 23 after a small fire broke out inside a school bathroom. The Yukon Fire Department responded to the scene and...
YUKON, OK
KTUL

OKCFD holds remembrance ceremony for fallen firefighters

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters honored their fallen brothers and sisters who have died in the line of duty. On Friday, OKC firefighters honored their brothers and sisters who died in the line of duty, retired, or passed away. The remembrance covers firefighters from the early 1900s...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

Felony suspect arrested after injuring two Stillwater police officers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater Police Department received a call about a physical domestic investigation on Oct. 4, just past 9 p.m. When officers arrived at the home near 5900 West 7th Avenue, they found an injured woman who was identified as the suspect's mother. Suspect Michael McGee ran...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

2 minors in custody after leading Oklahoma troopers on high-speed chase

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Authorities took two minors into custody after they led troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash early Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that a 14-year-old girl from Seminole was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 before crossing the center median and into the westbound lanes at a high rate of speed.
SHAWNEE, OK
KOCO

Midwest City High School student arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to campus

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police arrested a Midwest City High School student Thursday after they were found in possession of a loaded gun on campus. Midwest City High School Principal Leslie Berger said in a statement posted online that administrators received a tip that a student might have a weapon on campus. The school resource officer responded and took the student into custody.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Trick-or-Treat dates, times announced for OKC Metro area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Several cities across the Oklahoma City metro area have announced their Halloween, trick-or-treating days and times. Oklahoma City, Moore, Norman, Mustang, Yukon, Edmond and more cities announced that they will be recognizing Monday, Oct. 31 as the day for trick-or-treating in their area. Bricktown and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

