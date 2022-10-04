Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City’s National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum looks at the cultural roots of tequilaD.J. EatonOklahoma City, OK
Chaos on Norman Public School bus causing concern
What appears to be chaos on a Norman Public School bus is allegedly causing some parents to now drive their kids to and from school each day.
Construction in Moore neighborhood been ongoing for months, resident fed up
A residential construction project in Moore has one resident fed up.
Norman first responders, medical staff train for active threat
Just four months after a deadly shooting inside a Tulsa medical center, Norman's first responders, nurses, and doctors spent their Wednesday getting hands-on training to prepare for an active shooter.
Swift response cited in YHS bathroom fire
Yukon High School students, staff and emergency personnel were commended this week for their swift, coordinated response after a recent fire on campus. Students were evacuated from the building Sept. 23 after a small fire broke out inside a school bathroom. The Yukon Fire Department responded to the scene and...
Hundreds of school kids in Seminole call security guard ‘Grandpa’
Many Oklahomans may celebrate their retirement by traveling, relaxing or learning a new hobby, but one man in Seminole chose a much different path - one that's earned him the nickname "Grandpa" from hundreds of school kids in Seminole.
Man selling deer skull art says it was confiscated by Oklahoma game wardens
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A traveling artist selling animal skulls decorated with jewels and stones says Oklahoma game wardens took his merchandise. The man says he uses mostly deer skulls that he finds on the road or in the woods, which is why he thought it was okay to sell them.
Edmond school celebrates Custodian Appreciation Week by dressing up as custodian
EDMOND, Okla. — Faculty, staff and students at an Edmond school did something special to make the school's custodian feel loved during National Custodian Appreciation Week. They dressed up like the custodian, Aaron O'Connor, at Redbud Elementary School. Officials said O'Connor has a specific look that includes khaki pants,...
One person killed in northwest Oklahoma City shooting
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
OKCFD holds remembrance ceremony for fallen firefighters
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters honored their fallen brothers and sisters who have died in the line of duty. On Friday, OKC firefighters honored their brothers and sisters who died in the line of duty, retired, or passed away. The remembrance covers firefighters from the early 1900s...
Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to embezzling from Del City church
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A Newcastle woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling from a Del City church, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. Darla Bralley, age 58 of Newcastle, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to a two-count felony information charging her with wire fraud and making and subscribing a false tax return.
OKCPD, OCSO warn against impersonation scams
Both the Oklahoma City Police Department and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office are warning against scammers posing as the police chief or sheriff.
Police: Man shot transient alleging squatting inside his OKC property
As for the property owner, it's unclear if he'll face charges.
Community prepares to say goodbye to fallen OKCPD sergeant
As the community mourns the loss of an Oklahoma City police officer, family and friends are preparing to gather to say goodbye.
Felony suspect arrested after injuring two Stillwater police officers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater Police Department received a call about a physical domestic investigation on Oct. 4, just past 9 p.m. When officers arrived at the home near 5900 West 7th Avenue, they found an injured woman who was identified as the suspect's mother. Suspect Michael McGee ran...
2 minors in custody after leading Oklahoma troopers on high-speed chase
SHAWNEE, Okla. — Authorities took two minors into custody after they led troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash early Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that a 14-year-old girl from Seminole was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 before crossing the center median and into the westbound lanes at a high rate of speed.
Midwest City High School student arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to campus
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police arrested a Midwest City High School student Thursday after they were found in possession of a loaded gun on campus. Midwest City High School Principal Leslie Berger said in a statement posted online that administrators received a tip that a student might have a weapon on campus. The school resource officer responded and took the student into custody.
Trick-or-Treat dates, times announced for OKC Metro area
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Several cities across the Oklahoma City metro area have announced their Halloween, trick-or-treating days and times. Oklahoma City, Moore, Norman, Mustang, Yukon, Edmond and more cities announced that they will be recognizing Monday, Oct. 31 as the day for trick-or-treating in their area. Bricktown and...
OKCPD investigating after officer dies in car accident
The Oklahoma City Police Department is confirming that a driver for Blackhawk Security was involved in two crashes this year where a person died, the first one involving a bicyclist in June and the second involving an OKCPD sergeant in September.
Oklahoma County officials warn of scammers pretending to be sheriff
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is warning of scammers pretending to be with the sheriff’s office. Scammers hope to get Oklahomans with a call straight from the sheriff. OSCO said someone is pretending to be them and looking for thousands of dollars. One...
Fatal shooting near SE 47th Street
Police have confirmed a fatal drive-by shooting near 47th St. in Oklahoma City Tuesday night.
