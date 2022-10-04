ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Murphy to pony up $35k a month to ‘Scary Spice’

Comedian Eddie Murphy has been tasked with forking out $35,000 per month for child support to former Spice Girl Melanie Brown, aka Mel B./Scary Spice. After years of Murphy paying Brown $25,000 per month following a paternity dispute in 2009, that amount has increased after Brown cited a change of income, according to court documents obtained by DailyMail. Brown filed for more financial assistance two years ago.
The ‘Super Mario Bros.’ movie release date, trailer, cast, and more

Bower’s power is on full display in the new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie that just warped down the video pipe. While a world full of fans were waiting to hear Chris Pratt’s Mario voice, and to see what type of animation the movie was going use to bring the world of Mario to life, it’s the big bad of the entire thing that’s carted to the forefront.
‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ director reveals Stephen King’s level of involvement in the polarizing Netflix horror

Spooky season is finally in full swing, which means a slew of fresh spooktacular forms of entertainment media are being thrust into the bulging horror bubble. Naturally, the majority of horror fans look forward to new adaptations of the work of the master of the macabre, Stephen King. This year a fresh-faced King-inspired project, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, is the hot new thing in town, though some are already warning viewers to stay away.
