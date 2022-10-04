ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Kiplinger

Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
GOBankingRates

Food Stamps: Amazon Opens New Savings Portal for SNAP EBT Users

Previously, Amazon introduced half-price Prime memberships for SNAP EBT recipients. Now, in an attempt to make its services even more accessible to consumers, the e-commerce giant has launched Amazon Access, a portal for SNAP EBT users and anyone else looking to save money. Learn: Surprising Things You Can Buy With...
Yahoo!

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
Business Insider

The 25 best deals from Target's Deal Days event, including savings on Apple, KitchenAid, and more

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you missed out on Target's Deal Days event earlier this year, you're in luck. The retailer is bringing back its three-day sale event for a second time in 2022, promising discounts on electronics, home goods, kitchen appliances, and more. The savings begin today and end October 8.
People

Don't Wait! These Kitchen Deals from Amazon's Under-the-Radar Outlet Are Up to 82% Off Now

Start saving ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale Upgrading your cookware and kitchen tools can get you a little closer to perfecting every meal in the kitchen. However, giving those go-to pieces a refresher is no easy feat, often taking hours of research and costing a pretty penny. But ahead of its massive two-day holiday sale next week, Amazon is slashing prices in this exact category by up to 82 percent — and we did the research for you.  Whether you're a seasoned home cook with decades-old...
CNET

Prime Day in October: Amazon Prime Perks You'll Want to Use

Amazon's second Prime Day event of 2022 is coming up on Oct. 11. That means it's time to brush up on all the perks you get with your Amazon Prime subscription -- and we're not just talking about free two-day shipping. Amazon Prime members have access to tons of other perks and bonuses you might not know about.
laptopmag.com

Target Deal Days sale: Shop 3 days of Black Friday deals

Target Deal Days (opens in new tab) starts now with 3-days of early Black Friday deals. And what's more, Target offers a holiday price match guarantee on purchases made between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24. Like just about every other retailer this year, Target is putting their best holiday deals out early.
Digital Trends

This Samsung 65-inch QLED TV just got a fantastic discount

If you’re looking to go big with your home theater, Samsung is providing plenty incentive with one of the best 65-inch TV deals you’ll find. The 65-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV is just $1,000 right now, which is an impressive savings of $400, as the TV typically costs $1,400. Free shipping is included, which is a nice bonus for such a large piece of tech, making this one of the best QLED TV deals available.
IGN

Prime Early Access: Amazon Is Offering Tons of Deals on Kindle Readers

Tuesday, October 11 is the official start of Amazon's Prime Early Access deal event, but as Amazon does ahead of all sales events (Prime Day and Black Friday, for example), it's already offering discounts on Amazon devices like Echo, Fire TV and (of course) Kindle. As you can see from...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco Phases Out Another Set of Products

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ETOnline.com

The Best Roomba Vacuums to Shop Ahead of Amazon October Prime Day 2022

Amazon is having a sale right now, and you can save on Roomba vacuum cleaners, which are popular and easy to use. While the sale is going strong, the retailer announced that they will have another Prime Early Access Sale on Tuesday, October 12, and Wednesday, October 13. While spending...
Yahoo!

Amazon has unbelievable kitchen deals — up to 80% off — and the Prime Early Access Sale hasn't even started yet

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. As the holidays approach, seasonal treats and warm drinks call us to the kitchen. Luckily, Amazon has some fantastic deals on a number of appliances that make daily tasks easier and provide fun and innovative ways to prepare food — and they’re all on sale just in time for the change in seasons.
The Verge

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: the latest news, deals, and coverage

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is coming soon! The two-day event will feature a wide range of excellent deals. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale starts on October 11th, and runs through October 12th. As expected, there are some excellent discounts on a wide range of Amazon devices including Kindle and Echo devices. However, this fall episode of Prime Day wouldn’t be complete without deals on a broad spectrum of cool tech like laptops, OLED TVs, headphones, and gaming accessories.
