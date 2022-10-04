ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBC Sports

Report: Draymond 'apologetic' after altercation with Poole

The reported Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at Warriors practice Wednesday appeared to be serious. Fortunately for Golden State, it appears that cooler heads might have prevailed shortly afterward. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic first reported a "heated" incident involving Green and Poole at practice, which resulted in...
NBA
NBC Sports

Myers reveals message to Draymond after Poole altercation

After Draymond Green struck Jordan Poole during an altercation Wednesday at practice, Warriors general manager Bob Myers had a message for his team’s veteran forward. “Draymond is one of my favorite players,” Myers said Thursday. “I told him that, but I just said, ‘You’re better than this. Don’t do this. Don’t do this to yourself and put yourself in this position.’
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Draymond 'forcefully struck' Poole at Warriors practice

Draymond Green reportedly could face internal discipline after an altercation with Warriors teammate Jordan Poole at practice Wednesday. The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater cited sources with knowledge of the incident in reporting that there was a "heated interaction" in which Green "forcefully struck" Poole before the two needed to be quickly separated.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why DiVincenzo pleaded with Iguodala to return to Warriors

Andre Iguodala’s invaluable veteran presence is one of the main reasons he will return to the Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season. The 38-year-old former Finals MVP has proven he can knock down a shot in clutch moments, we’ve seen that for almost two decades in the league. But his leadership, tough love mentorship, oh, and Steph Curry, all were factors that played a role in his return.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Moody provides thoughtful answer on whether Steph is 'too old'

The surprises keep coming from Steph Curry -- just ask his Warriors teammate Moses Moody. Speaking with reporters after practice Wednesday, Moody had an insightful answer when asked if the 34-year-old Curry was getting "too old." "That's one thing about Steph -- coming here, as a young guy, you got...
NBA
NBC Sports

Steph, Iguodala's leadership crucial now after Dray incident

SAN FRANCISCO – The velvety, measured leadership of Steph Curry confronted its first quandary of the season Wednesday, three days after the Warriors returned from a team-bonding trip and 13 days before the opening night. And this can be a particularly delicate undertaking for Curry because it involves Draymond...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Blake Griffin has solid C's debut in preseason win over Hornets

It wasn't a 41-point blowout, but the Boston Celtics completed their preseason sweep of the Charlotte Hornets with a win on Friday night. The C's bounced back from a sloppy first quarter and erased a 16-point deficit to take down Charlotte at Greensboro Coliseum, 112-103. They shot 19-for-44 (43.2 percent) from 3-point range to improve to 3-1 in the preseason.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Top Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell to begin season in Providence

If you're eager to see what Fabian Lysell is capable of at the NHL level, you'll have to wait. The Boston Bruins assigned five players to their AHL affiliate in Providence on Thursday: Lysell, Jack Ahcan, John Beecher, Kyle Keyser, and Marc McLaughlin. Four other players -- Keith Kinkaid, Joona...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Jay Williams: Dray might be heading into final Dubs season

Draymond Green reportedly “forcefully struck” teammate Jordan Poole at Warriors practice Wednesday, a story that took a life of its own on NBA Twitter. ESPN analyst Jay Williams believes the tension could stem from both players' eligibility for contract extensions, a situation in which the Warriors might have to choose which player sticks around for the long term.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

This Carson Wentz mistake typified his most maddening quality

Perhaps the most frustrating sequence of Carson Wentz's season to date began with him doing something extraordinary: escaping the grasp of Micah Parsons. After faking a shotgun handoff to Antonio Gibson in the second quarter of Washington's Week 4 contest in Dallas, Wentz impressively evaded arguably the best defender in the NFL, who had barreled toward the quarterback from a blindspot.
NFL
NBC Sports

Watch Obi Toppin go between the legs for in-game dunk

Do not forget, Obi Toppin is the reigning Slam Dunk Contest champion. Toppin leaked out on a blocked shot against the Magic, got the look-ahead pass with nobody around him, then reminded the world why he won that contest — he went Eastbay for the slam. Let’s see that...
ORLANDO, FL
NBC Sports

Raiders place ex-Patriots lineman on IR with torn ACL

Justin Herron, traded by the New England Patriots to the Las Vegas Raiders last month, will miss the rest of the 2022 NFL season. The 26-year-old offensive tackle suffered a torn ACL during Thursday's Raiders practice. Las Vegas officially placed him on injured reserve on Friday. Herron made his debut...
LAS VEGAS, NV

