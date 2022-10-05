Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after illness breaks out

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – All dog adoptions through the Animal Foundation have been put on hold after a respiratory illness was discovered in 17 dogs.

The Foundation said that one of the dogs had to be euthanized.

The other 16 are on a course of antibiotics.

The shelter said on September 30th, test results for the dog that was put down came back positive for pathogens including Strep Zoo and Canine Pneumovirus and their symptoms were too severe to save.

While the Animal Foundation investigates what was behind the outbreak, adoptions, fosters and transfers of dogs will be put on hold.