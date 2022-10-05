ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after illness breaks out

By Mitch Kelly
News Talk 840 KXNT
News Talk 840 KXNT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUvoa_0iMDNUXd00

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – All dog adoptions through the Animal Foundation have been put on hold after a respiratory illness was discovered in 17 dogs.

The Foundation said that one of the dogs had to be euthanized.
The other 16 are on a course of antibiotics.

The shelter said on September 30th, test results for the dog that was put down came back positive for pathogens including Strep Zoo and Canine Pneumovirus and their symptoms were too severe to save.

While the Animal Foundation investigates what was behind the outbreak, adoptions, fosters and transfers of dogs will be put on hold.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Pets & Animals
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Nevada State
Nevada Pets & Animals
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
news3lv.com

Where to adopt pets in Southern Nevada

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking to add a new furry family member to your crew?. Check out a list of locations that are currently holding open animal adoptions for Southern Nevada residents. NEVADA SPCA. The Nevada SPCA is currently holding walk-in pet adoptions Monday through Saturday. Adoption fees range...
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

More than $1M in free medical services provided at Pahrump event

This past weekend, hundreds of residents of the Pahrump Valley and surrounding areas were able to receive much-needed medical care — completely free of charge — thanks to the international nonprofit Remote Area Medical, better known as RAM. The 2022 Pahrump clinic marks the seventh consecutive year that...
PAHRUMP, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue Adoption#Pet Lover#The Animal Foundation#Strep Zoo
Fox5 KVVU

Ethel M announces dates for holiday cactus garden

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking its 29th year, Ethel M Chocolates has announced it will once again host its beloved holiday cactus garden. According to its website, the holiday cactus garden will run from Nov. 4 through Jan. 1, 2022. Ethel M says the attraction will be open nightly...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

9 Must-Do Halloween Family Fun Events In Las Vegas

It’s here! It’s here! October is here!! I’m not excited, you’re excited! But seriously, we can hardly contain ourselves. It’s the month of all things spooky and Las Vegas is getting her Halloween decorations out. And kiddos old and young are looking forward to the Halloween family fun around the corner.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
news3lv.com

GoFundMe created to help victims of deadly stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Victims of the deadly mass stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip could use your help. The Thursday attack left 6 people injured and 2 dead. 32-year-old Yoni Barrios was arrested for two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

NV Energy raising rates starting in October

‘Hybrid’ hotel planned for Las Vegas Arts District, caters to working tourists and young professiona. Clark County School District sued by pro-life students over alleged First Amendment violations. Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison. Ranters sound off on various topics. Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after 16 dogs...
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Talk 840 KXNT

News Talk 840 KXNT

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
523
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

News & Talk 840 AM covers Las Vegas with news and talk, bringing Live and Local coverage all day of all Las Vegas's favorite teams.

 https://www.audacy.com/kxnt

Comments / 0

Community Policy