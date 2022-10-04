ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaming Tokens With Potential For 100x Gains In 2022: MetaCryp and STEPN

Many new projects are being launched in the GameFi subsector of the cryptocurrency industry, which is expanding rapidly. Decentraland (MANA), Axie Infinity (AXIE), and Sandbox (SAND) are just a few of the top projects in the gaming and metaverse sectors that have seen massive market success and provided early adopters with healthy returns on their initial investments.
Ripple (XRP) Shows Itself As Crypto Powerhouse; Will Price Reach $1?

XRP price shows the market how to run the show as the price remains bullish with good volume and strength. XRP trades above support as the price aims to continue its trend movement as the price keeps holding above 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of XRP eyes a rally...
This Data Shows Ethereum Whales Are Manipulating ETH Prices, Is That True?

The Ethereum whale investors have maintained an influence on ETH price. This is because they use their holdings to create their desired trend in the ETH market. But their impact is raising more brows as per the data from CryptoQuant. In the crypto space, the whales are persons or entities...
Bitcoin Cash Price: Investors Must Avoid These Levels To Prevent Losses

Investors, who are keeping a close eye on Bitcoin Cash and want to avoid losses, should steer clear of these crucial price points. As of this writing, Bitcoin is still showing a little bit of bullishness, despite losing a few digits from its price. BTC retreated below the $20K mark, and now trades at $19,998, according to data from Coingecko.
All Signs Prove Shiba Inu Is Ready For A Run; Here Is Why?

SHIB’s price continues to struggle as price ranges in a descending triangle with a major breakout imminent. SHIB trades below key resistance as price ranges under 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of SHIB struggles to flip key resistance into support, with eyes set on retesting a high of...
Bitcoin Leverage Ratio Hits New ATH, Market In For A Rough Ride?

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin leverage ratio has surged up to a new all-time high, suggesting the market could be heading towards high volatility. Bitcoin All Exchanges Estimated Leverage Ratio Sets New ATH. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, the funding rate has remained neutral while the leverage has...
SushiSwap: Deciphering How SUSHI Is Posting Unparalleled Price Growth

Positive developments in the marketplace have led to a rise in SushiSwap share price. Asset management business Golden Tree has bet around $5.3 million on SushiSwap. The news caused a nearly 15% increase in SushiSwap’s share price the day after it was released. Since the uptick of August 31–September 10, this is one of SushiSwap’s most rapid periods of expansion.
Three Altcoins That Every Investor Should Consider In The Ongoing Bear Market – Binance Coin, Chainlink and Moshnake Token

Bear markets are a period in an industry where there is an abundance of extreme market volatility and negative prices. Since the summer after crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets, the cryptocurrency industry has been in a bear market that has refused to let up. It is currently putting a strain on the day-to-day activities of crypto regulars, such as investors and traders.
Ethereum OI Hits $7.7 Billion, Why A Rally Might Be In The Works

Ethereum open interest (OI) had seen a meteoric rise in the weeks leading up to the Ethereum Merge. Even after the Merge, the open interest has not declined, given all of the new interest from institutional investors following the network’s move to a proof of work mechanism. This time around, the Ethereum open interest has hit another important high point, which points to a possible rally in the price of ETH.
GMX Token, Arbitrum Favorite Get Listed On Binance, What Next?

GMX price continues to show bullish strength as price increases on all timeframes, as there is no sign of retracement. GMX is one of the arbitrum favorites listed on the Binance innovation trading interface. The price of GMX holds above support as price trends on the daily timeframe to create...
Here’s Why This Expert Thinks The Next Crypto Bearish Trend May Be Near

The past few months have brought a rollercoaster experience for the prices of cryptocurrencies. The crypto market has been hovering due to the impact of macro factors. But the past 24 hours created a new move of strength in the market. Almost all the assets made positive moves to push...
Ocean Protocol Could Be Up For A Mega Run; Here Is Why

OCEAN’s price shows the market a glimpse of bullish hope as price broke out of its long-range movement with strong volume. OCEAN trades above key resistance as price breaks out of range holding above 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of OCEAN eyes a rally to $0.1 as key...
Near Protocol Collapses Despite Rounded Bottom, Is $6 Possible?

NEAR price continues to struggle on both low and high timeframe despite showing signs of recovery in recent times. NEAR price trades in a range as the price looks set for a retest of key support areas. The price of NEAR fails to break above resistance despite forming rounded bottom...
Shiba Inu: How This Newly Found Support Will Boost SHIB Price This Week

Shiba Inu, a meme crypto like the Dogecoin, was the fastest growing digital coin of 2021. The rate at which the asset grew was mind blowing, especially after it recorded a 46,000,000% price increase. Shiba Inu’s trading price is now its resistance marker. SHIB token now priced at $0.00001118.
Calm Before The Storm? Bitcoin Volatility At Historically Low Levels

Data shows the Bitcoin 7-day volatility has plunged down recently to pretty low values. Here’s what has historically happened following instances of such a trend. Bitcoin 7-Day Volatility Has Declined To Just 1.6% In The Past Week. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the recent sideways...
