Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Gaming Tokens With Potential For 100x Gains In 2022: MetaCryp and STEPN
Many new projects are being launched in the GameFi subsector of the cryptocurrency industry, which is expanding rapidly. Decentraland (MANA), Axie Infinity (AXIE), and Sandbox (SAND) are just a few of the top projects in the gaming and metaverse sectors that have seen massive market success and provided early adopters with healthy returns on their initial investments.
NEWSBTC
Flasko (FLSK) Has Been A Hot Topic In The Crypto Community, While Ethereum (ETH) And Fantom (FTM) fall
In every market crash, the same thing occurs. Instead of inflationary coins fueled by hype, investors gravitate to protocols with solid underpinnings. This month alone, the value of a new currency called Flasko has increased by 100%, and this trend appears to continue. Whales in Ethereum (ETH) and Fantom (FTM)...
NEWSBTC
Ripple (XRP) Shows Itself As Crypto Powerhouse; Will Price Reach $1?
XRP price shows the market how to run the show as the price remains bullish with good volume and strength. XRP trades above support as the price aims to continue its trend movement as the price keeps holding above 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of XRP eyes a rally...
NEWSBTC
This Data Shows Ethereum Whales Are Manipulating ETH Prices, Is That True?
The Ethereum whale investors have maintained an influence on ETH price. This is because they use their holdings to create their desired trend in the ETH market. But their impact is raising more brows as per the data from CryptoQuant. In the crypto space, the whales are persons or entities...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Cash Price: Investors Must Avoid These Levels To Prevent Losses
Investors, who are keeping a close eye on Bitcoin Cash and want to avoid losses, should steer clear of these crucial price points. As of this writing, Bitcoin is still showing a little bit of bullishness, despite losing a few digits from its price. BTC retreated below the $20K mark, and now trades at $19,998, according to data from Coingecko.
NEWSBTC
All Signs Prove Shiba Inu Is Ready For A Run; Here Is Why?
SHIB’s price continues to struggle as price ranges in a descending triangle with a major breakout imminent. SHIB trades below key resistance as price ranges under 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of SHIB struggles to flip key resistance into support, with eyes set on retesting a high of...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Leverage Ratio Hits New ATH, Market In For A Rough Ride?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin leverage ratio has surged up to a new all-time high, suggesting the market could be heading towards high volatility. Bitcoin All Exchanges Estimated Leverage Ratio Sets New ATH. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, the funding rate has remained neutral while the leverage has...
NEWSBTC
SushiSwap: Deciphering How SUSHI Is Posting Unparalleled Price Growth
Positive developments in the marketplace have led to a rise in SushiSwap share price. Asset management business Golden Tree has bet around $5.3 million on SushiSwap. The news caused a nearly 15% increase in SushiSwap’s share price the day after it was released. Since the uptick of August 31–September 10, this is one of SushiSwap’s most rapid periods of expansion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu and Ethereum Overtaken as Most Popular Crypto in 2022 by The Hideaways
As the weekend approaches, SHIB and ETH are entering a bearish trend as prices dive deeper. What is predicted to be the best investment of 2022 and 2023? We take a look at the Shiba Inu price prediction and Ethereum price prediction for 2023. The Hideaways (HDWY) investors are the...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Crashes To $19,600 And Takes Long Liquidity, BTC Ready For A Bounce?
Bitcoin is retracing after a rejection north of critical resistance at around $20,000 and might be gearing up for a fresh leg down into its final support level. The crypto was seeing some profits earlier this week, but any bullish momentum has been wiped out by macroeconomic forces. At the...
NEWSBTC
Three Altcoins That Every Investor Should Consider In The Ongoing Bear Market – Binance Coin, Chainlink and Moshnake Token
Bear markets are a period in an industry where there is an abundance of extreme market volatility and negative prices. Since the summer after crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets, the cryptocurrency industry has been in a bear market that has refused to let up. It is currently putting a strain on the day-to-day activities of crypto regulars, such as investors and traders.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum OI Hits $7.7 Billion, Why A Rally Might Be In The Works
Ethereum open interest (OI) had seen a meteoric rise in the weeks leading up to the Ethereum Merge. Even after the Merge, the open interest has not declined, given all of the new interest from institutional investors following the network’s move to a proof of work mechanism. This time around, the Ethereum open interest has hit another important high point, which points to a possible rally in the price of ETH.
NEWSBTC
TA: Ethereum Price Looks Ready For Another Leg Higher Over $1,500: Here’s Why
Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $1,350 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH could gain bullish momentum if there is a clear move above the $1,400 resistance. Ethereum is gaining pace and recently traded above the $1,375 level. The price is now trading above $1,350 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
GMX Token, Arbitrum Favorite Get Listed On Binance, What Next?
GMX price continues to show bullish strength as price increases on all timeframes, as there is no sign of retracement. GMX is one of the arbitrum favorites listed on the Binance innovation trading interface. The price of GMX holds above support as price trends on the daily timeframe to create...
NEWSBTC
Here’s Why This Expert Thinks The Next Crypto Bearish Trend May Be Near
The past few months have brought a rollercoaster experience for the prices of cryptocurrencies. The crypto market has been hovering due to the impact of macro factors. But the past 24 hours created a new move of strength in the market. Almost all the assets made positive moves to push...
NEWSBTC
Ocean Protocol Could Be Up For A Mega Run; Here Is Why
OCEAN’s price shows the market a glimpse of bullish hope as price broke out of its long-range movement with strong volume. OCEAN trades above key resistance as price breaks out of range holding above 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of OCEAN eyes a rally to $0.1 as key...
NEWSBTC
Near Protocol Collapses Despite Rounded Bottom, Is $6 Possible?
NEAR price continues to struggle on both low and high timeframe despite showing signs of recovery in recent times. NEAR price trades in a range as the price looks set for a retest of key support areas. The price of NEAR fails to break above resistance despite forming rounded bottom...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu: How This Newly Found Support Will Boost SHIB Price This Week
Shiba Inu, a meme crypto like the Dogecoin, was the fastest growing digital coin of 2021. The rate at which the asset grew was mind blowing, especially after it recorded a 46,000,000% price increase. Shiba Inu’s trading price is now its resistance marker. SHIB token now priced at $0.00001118.
NEWSBTC
Calm Before The Storm? Bitcoin Volatility At Historically Low Levels
Data shows the Bitcoin 7-day volatility has plunged down recently to pretty low values. Here’s what has historically happened following instances of such a trend. Bitcoin 7-Day Volatility Has Declined To Just 1.6% In The Past Week. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the recent sideways...
NEWSBTC
Has Bitcoin Price Broken Out Of Downtrend Resistance? BTCUSD Analysis October 6, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine a possible breakout of Bitcoin price on linear scale. We also compare the breakout on logarithmic scale to determine if the signal might be a reliable sign the bottom could be in. Take a look at the video...
Comments / 0