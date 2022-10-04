ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Man shot dead, another 1 wounded in Hawaiian Gardens shooting

HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. (CNS) — A man was shot dead and another man was wounded during a shooting Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens, authorities said. The condition of the surviving victim, who was taken to a hospital, was not known. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately...
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County Sheriff says his budget has 'pretty much flatlined'

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Wednesday said his department’s budget has "flatlined" compared to the County's overall budget in recent years. In a news conference Wednesday, Villanueva made the announcement and laid out budget bullet points on a screen illustrating his comments. He...
spectrumnews1.com

Paw Works is moving to a new location, and calling for the public's help

CAMARILLO, Calif. — After a string of unfortunate events, including the theft of a dog, animal rescue Paw Works is facing another challenge: moving to a new location. After receiving a sudden notice to evacuate, the organization found a new space that will require hundreds of thousands of dollars to renovate and prepare before any animals can be moved over.
CAMARILLO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Judy Tenuta, brash 'Goddess of Love' comedian, dies at 65

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the "Goddess of Love” and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, died Thursday. She was 65. Tenuta died Thursday afternoon at home in Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA

