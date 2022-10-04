Read full article on original website
LASD commander files latest retaliation suit over alleged inmate beating
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department commander has sued the county and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the latest of several department members to claim Villanueva directed a cover-up of a video of a deputy with his knee on the head of a man in custody for three minutes.
Dozens arrested in mail fraud operation involving nearly $5 million in losses
PASADENA, Calif. — Authorities Friday announced the arrests of 56 people across Southern California allegedly involved in a long-running mail-and check-fraud scheme that officials say bilked more than 700 victims out of nearly $5 million. Beginning in 2018, perpetrators "allegedly deposited altered checks stolen from the U.S. mail into...
Man shot dead, another 1 wounded in Hawaiian Gardens shooting
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. (CNS) — A man was shot dead and another man was wounded during a shooting Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens, authorities said. The condition of the surviving victim, who was taken to a hospital, was not known. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately...
Three Long Beach men charged in $2.6M robbery of Beverly Hills jewelry store
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A federal grand jury indicted three Long Beach men Wednesday who allegedly participated in the daylight smash-and-grab robbery of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in which more than $2.6 million worth of merchandise was stolen. The two-count indictment returned in Los Angeles charges Jimmy Lee...
LA County Sheriff says his budget has 'pretty much flatlined'
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Wednesday said his department’s budget has "flatlined" compared to the County's overall budget in recent years. In a news conference Wednesday, Villanueva made the announcement and laid out budget bullet points on a screen illustrating his comments. He...
LA County urges families to file for expanded child tax credit before Nov. 15
LOS ANGELES — For more than 30 years, Gabriela Gomez has been helping families access critical benefits through the LA County Department of Public Social Services. "People a lot of times don’t know what programs are out there for them that can help them," Gomez said. Because of...
Paw Works is moving to a new location, and calling for the public's help
CAMARILLO, Calif. — After a string of unfortunate events, including the theft of a dog, animal rescue Paw Works is facing another challenge: moving to a new location. After receiving a sudden notice to evacuate, the organization found a new space that will require hundreds of thousands of dollars to renovate and prepare before any animals can be moved over.
Huntington Beach and Laguna Woods residents to decide on cannabis tax initiatives
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A couple of County cities weigh whether to adopt an ordinance to tax cannabis businesses if - or when - they come into their towns. Laguna Woods will ask voters in November to set the framework for taxing cannabis businesses if the city allows it in the future.
Judy Tenuta, brash 'Goddess of Love' comedian, dies at 65
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the "Goddess of Love” and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, died Thursday. She was 65. Tenuta died Thursday afternoon at home in Los...
