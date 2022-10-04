Read full article on original website
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes embrace being ‘the bad guy’ in season’s first road game at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State wins 2-1 in overtime over Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Woman Appalled After Eating Subway Sandwich Containing FecesBriana B.Lansing, MI
theonlycolors.com
Game Thread: Michigan State Spartans vs Ohio State Buckeyes
Michigan State is back in Spartan Stadium today to take on No. 3/3 Ohio State. The Spartans were on the road two of the past three weeks, most recently falling by a final score of 27-13 at Maryland last week. Go Green!. TOC Football Content Review:. 5 Questions with Land-Grant...
theonlycolors.com
Projecting Michigan State’s starters and depth chart versus Ohio State
The Michigan State Spartans will host the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday at 4 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC. Michigan State will return to the field after three losses in a row and is seeking its first win of the season against a Big Ten opponent. Michigan State head coach...
theonlycolors.com
TOC Staff Picks: Ohio State vs. Michigan State
The string of losses has hit three in a row for Michigan State, and No. 3 Ohio State is coming to town looking to make it four. The Spartans are nearly four-touchdown underdogs, and Michigan State hasn’t held an opponent under 25 points since the second game of the season. The Buckeyes come in with one of the most potent offenses in the country and will prove to be a tough test for MSU.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State football announces captains for home game against Ohio State
The Michigan State football team has announced which players will be the captains this weekend for Saturday's home matchup against Ohio State. On offense, Michigan State announced sixth-year tight end Tyler Hunt as the captain. On defense, junior safety Angelo Grose is the captain. On special teams, sophomore long snapper Hank Pepper is serving as captain this week.
theonlycolors.com
Spartan Reacts: Even the answers have questions for Michigan State
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State Spartans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. With three losses in a row and a fourth seemingly steam-rolling toward East Lansing...
theonlycolors.com
3-2-1 Preview: 3 Things We Want To See, 2 Key Stats and 1 Best Bet for Ohio State vs. Michigan State
Whether you like it or not, the Ohio State versus Michigan State game is nearly here! Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday and the game will be broadcast on ABC. The path to a victory is tougher than a Sunday morning after an evening at Rick’s, but we try to lay one out anyway. Some odd things need to happen, with a little bit of luck, but let’s try to find a way for MSU to win.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Madness returns to the Breslin Center for the first time since 2019
Michigan State Madness will be held on Friday, Oct. 7, at 9:30 p.m. in the Breslin Center. This annual event celebrates the start of the men’s and women’s basketball seasons. Due to COVID-19, this will be the first time that Michigan State Madness will be held since the 2019-2020 season.
