Read full article on original website
Related
5 Dermatologists Over 50 Share The One Product That Changed Their Skin
Dermatologists spend their days teaching other people how to care for their skin. From proper sun protection to the serums that actually work, they know what's good. And all that knowledge means they have a pretty solid handle on how to care for their own skin. With that in mind,...
I’m 62 – the anti-aging routine I swear by to keep my skin glowing and to avoid it turning orange like my daughter
A 62-year-old woman has shared the daily supplement regime she uses to maintain youthful skin. She has shown viewers the right balance to stay healthy and how to avoid your skin taking on the orange tint that taking too many vitamins can sometimes cause. Tamara Staska is a gray-haired influencer...
‘I’m a Podiatrist, and These Are the 5 Things Everyone Should Do To Get Ready for Boots Season’
Fall is a time of transition. As the cold weather sets in, it clues us in that it's time to trade our iced coffees for PSLs, our tees and tanks for cozy knits, and our light floral fragrances for richer scents. But one seasonal swap that comes with its fair share of unwanted side effects? The transition from sandals to boots.
We’ve Tried Every Avocado-Cutting Hack Known to Man—This One Might Actually Reign Supreme
Aside from coffee beans, there are a few ingredients that are always present in my kitchen, like salt, pepper, and olive oil. But in addition to these essentials, you can *always* find a handful of avocados sitting on my countertop as they ripen to perfection. Because I tend to make...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘I’ve Been a Dermatologist for 34 Years, and These Are the 2 Under-$10 Hand Creams I Break Out Every Fall’
Just when the cool crisp of fall creeps back into the air, Diane Berson, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, knows it's time to get serious about her hand-care routine. To do so, she uses a ceramide-packed cream every morning to hydrate her hands and a thicker cream at night to seal in moisture before bed.
The 10-Second Step You’re Missing In Your Face Washing Routine Will Make Your Serums Work Even Better
Washing your face is about more than just cleansing. It's about prepping your skin for the next steps of your routine so that the rest of your products have the best environment to do their work. And according to Todd Davidson, director of global education at skin-care brand Eve Lom, there's one easy trick that can help your products sink in deeper. All you have to do is place a warm washcloth on your face for a few seconds before wiping away your cleanser, which will open up your pores to get them prepped and ready for the actives to come.
These Are the Only Water Bottles You Should Take With You to the Gym
Whether you're joining a Pilates class, planning on upping your treadmill time, or hitting the squat rack to make some gains, a water bottle is a must-have in your gym bag. Not only do they keep your liquids cold, but they serve as gentle reminders to hydrate throughout your workout. If you've been reusing or cycling through your plastic Dasani bottle, it's time to level up, and no, I'm not talking about trading your old plastic bottle for a new one. I'm suggesting a real upgrade.
I Used Lashify To Give Myself the World’s Easiest At-Home Lash Extensions, and I Haven’t Touched My Mascara in a Week
I've got short, curly lashes. I live for a good mascara, and love throwing on falsies for special occasions. But, because my lashes are so curly, it's hard to put lash strips on without gluing my actual lashes to my lids. I've always wanted to try lash extensions, but know the harsh chemical can wreck your lashes and your ocular glands. So when I came across Lashify, an at-home lash extension line that prioritizes lash health, I knew I had to try it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Plant-Based Foods Rich in Choline, a Nutrient That’s Key for Keeping Your Brain Healthy as You Age
Choline, a powerful essential nutrient most known for its cognitive and brain health benefits, is generally associated with animal-based foods—with egg yolks being number one. (This is partially where the notion that eating eggs for breakfast is a brilliant way to boost your brain strength and mood comes from... truly, what can't a cheesy egg omelet solve?)
I Tried Every Shade of the ‘Miracle Balm’ from Jones Road To Find Out if It’s Actually a Miracle
If a product has the word “miracle” in the title, I admit I’m skeptical and I immediately raise my eyebrow. Only because it already has very high expectations to live up to. But after trying every shade of the Jones Road Miracle Balm (a tinted balm), I do believe it’s earned its title.
AOL Corp
Intermittent fasting and weight loss works — for some people
TEN YEARS AGO, intermittent fasting (IF) was a cutting-edge (and kind of risky) way to change your diet. But now, the fasting movement has gone mainstream: Chris Pratt used intermittent fasting to get in Navy SEAL-worthy shape for The Terminal List. Jimmy Kimmel used it to slim down after years of making fat jokes about himself. And Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews credits fasting for helping him maintain his six pack.
What Celeb Trainer Megan Roup Eats Before and After Working Out for Maximum Strength and Energy
I started doing Megan Roup’s workouts via The Sculpt Society app during quarantine in March 2020, and she just may be the person I “spent” the most time with in COVID besides my husband. Though in-person classes are back in full force and we can get out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Laneige and Canopy Partnered Up To Keep Your Skin Hydrated and Make Your Moisturizers Work Better—Just in Time for Winter
As we enter the cold, dry months of the year, we're all thinking about keeping our skin hydrated (which is important regardless of skin type.) To help you get that moisture and hold it in tight, Canopy, a leading humidifier brand, has partnered with Laneige, a hydration-focused skin-care line. Together, they'll bring your parched skin back to life.
10 Foundation Sticks That Will Even Your Complexion in a Single Swipe
When it comes to choosing foundation, the options can be overwhelming. It’s not just shade ranges—there are the different coverage levels, finishes, and, of course, formulations. And while liquid formulas tend to rule the market, stick foundations have a particular enduring legacy. From classic, old-school beauty behemoths to new, cutting-edge indie brands, it seems like all the greats have their own take on the foundation stick. Merit Beauty's foundation stick even garnered a 10k person waitlist at its launch.
9 Tips for Long-Lasting, Smudge-Free Makeup That Stands Out Under Your Glasses
Applying makeup when you have glasses can be tricky. The nose pads can leave little indents in your foundation, the eye look you spent serious effort creating can seemingly fade away behind your lenses, and your mascaraed lashes might hit the lenses and smudge. But with some finesse, you can apply your makeup so that it really lasts behind your specs.
What It Means To Get Your Period Around the Full Moon, aka Having a Red Moon Cycle
It's common for people who menstruate have some kind of method for remembering when their period is due: Maybe you slap it on your Google calendar or receive a quick "red heart" emoji from your friend who is on the same cycle. For some, however, there's a different dead giveaway that it's that time of the month: the cycle of the moon. According to astrology, having a menstrual cycle that syncs up with the lunar cycle is called a "red moon cycle"—and some experts say it's a lucky alignment.
technologynetworks.com
The Exercise That Prolongs Life
In this video, Jonathan from the Institute of Human Anatomy discusses a type of high-intensity exercise, how to do it, and how often you should incorporate it into your workout routine. He also discusses the relevant anatomy and the physiological adaptations and benefits on the heart and other cardiovascular structures.
‘I’m a Competitive B-Girl, and These Are the 4 Moves I Rely on for Building Upper Body Strength and Mobility’
As a championship-winning b-girl, Logan Edra, AKA Logistx, probably spends more time upside down on any given day than most people do in their entire lives. But she hopes that makes others feel inspired, not intimidated. “I hope that women feel empowered and competent seeing other women doing their thing,...
Here’s What the Most Popular Personalized Hair-Care Brand Looks Like on 4 Different Hair Types
As anyone with a head with hair knows: Hair care is not a one-size-fits-all thing. What you need depends on your hair type, scalp condition, whether or not you color-treat, use styling tools, and so much more. Which is why custom hair-care brands exist—and why they're becoming one of the best ways to ensure you're giving your hair what it actually needs, without any of the guesswork.
The One Tried-and-Tested Baking Sheet You Need To Cook Your Sheet Pan Dinners to Perfection
There's an old saying that goes, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it," and that sentiment is never truer than in the kitchen. While it can be tempting to impulse buy the latest gadgets, most home cooks will find that the old standbys will yield the most satisfying, beautifully-cooked meals at the end of the day. Exhibit A: The Nordic Ware Naturals Basic Half Sheet, which has been making sheet pan dinner and cookie dreams come true since 1946.
Well+Good
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.https://www.wellandgood.com/
Comments / 0