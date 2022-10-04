ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Spencer
Well+Good

The 10-Second Step You’re Missing In Your Face Washing Routine Will Make Your Serums Work Even Better

Washing your face is about more than just cleansing. It's about prepping your skin for the next steps of your routine so that the rest of your products have the best environment to do their work. And according to Todd Davidson, director of global education at skin-care brand Eve Lom, there's one easy trick that can help your products sink in deeper. All you have to do is place a warm washcloth on your face for a few seconds before wiping away your cleanser, which will open up your pores to get them prepped and ready for the actives to come.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

These Are the Only Water Bottles You Should Take With You to the Gym

Whether you're joining a Pilates class, planning on upping your treadmill time, or hitting the squat rack to make some gains, a water bottle is a must-have in your gym bag. Not only do they keep your liquids cold, but they serve as gentle reminders to hydrate throughout your workout. If you've been reusing or cycling through your plastic Dasani bottle, it's time to level up, and no, I'm not talking about trading your old plastic bottle for a new one. I'm suggesting a real upgrade.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

I Used Lashify To Give Myself the World’s Easiest At-Home Lash Extensions, and I Haven’t Touched My Mascara in a Week

I've got short, curly lashes. I live for a good mascara, and love throwing on falsies for special occasions. But, because my lashes are so curly, it's hard to put lash strips on without gluing my actual lashes to my lids. I've always wanted to try lash extensions, but know the harsh chemical can wreck your lashes and your ocular glands. So when I came across Lashify, an at-home lash extension line that prioritizes lash health, I knew I had to try it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilates#Hips
Well+Good

5 Plant-Based Foods Rich in Choline, a Nutrient That’s Key for Keeping Your Brain Healthy as You Age

Choline, a powerful essential nutrient most known for its cognitive and brain health benefits, is generally associated with animal-based foods—with egg yolks being number one. (This is partially where the notion that eating eggs for breakfast is a brilliant way to boost your brain strength and mood comes from... truly, what can't a cheesy egg omelet solve?)
NUTRITION
AOL Corp

Intermittent fasting and weight loss works — for some people

TEN YEARS AGO, intermittent fasting (IF) was a cutting-edge (and kind of risky) way to change your diet. But now, the fasting movement has gone mainstream: Chris Pratt used intermittent fasting to get in Navy SEAL-worthy shape for The Terminal List. Jimmy Kimmel used it to slim down after years of making fat jokes about himself. And Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews credits fasting for helping him maintain his six pack.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Well+Good

Laneige and Canopy Partnered Up To Keep Your Skin Hydrated and Make Your Moisturizers Work Better—Just in Time for Winter

As we enter the cold, dry months of the year, we're all thinking about keeping our skin hydrated (which is important regardless of skin type.) To help you get that moisture and hold it in tight, Canopy, a leading humidifier brand, has partnered with Laneige, a hydration-focused skin-care line. Together, they'll bring your parched skin back to life.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

10 Foundation Sticks That Will Even Your Complexion in a Single Swipe

When it comes to choosing foundation, the options can be overwhelming. It’s not just shade ranges—there are the different coverage levels, finishes, and, of course, formulations. And while liquid formulas tend to rule the market, stick foundations have a particular enduring legacy. From classic, old-school beauty behemoths to new, cutting-edge indie brands, it seems like all the greats have their own take on the foundation stick. Merit Beauty's foundation stick even garnered a 10k person waitlist at its launch.
MAKEUP
Well+Good

9 Tips for Long-Lasting, Smudge-Free Makeup That Stands Out Under Your Glasses

Applying makeup when you have glasses can be tricky. The nose pads can leave little indents in your foundation, the eye look you spent serious effort creating can seemingly fade away behind your lenses, and your mascaraed lashes might hit the lenses and smudge. But with some finesse, you can apply your makeup so that it really lasts behind your specs.
MAKEUP
Well+Good

What It Means To Get Your Period Around the Full Moon, aka Having a Red Moon Cycle

It's common for people who menstruate have some kind of method for remembering when their period is due: Maybe you slap it on your Google calendar or receive a quick "red heart" emoji from your friend who is on the same cycle. For some, however, there's a different dead giveaway that it's that time of the month: the cycle of the moon. According to astrology, having a menstrual cycle that syncs up with the lunar cycle is called a "red moon cycle"—and some experts say it's a lucky alignment.
ASTRONOMY
technologynetworks.com

The Exercise That Prolongs Life

In this video, Jonathan from the Institute of Human Anatomy discusses a type of high-intensity exercise, how to do it, and how often you should incorporate it into your workout routine. He also discusses the relevant anatomy and the physiological adaptations and benefits on the heart and other cardiovascular structures.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

Here’s What the Most Popular Personalized Hair-Care Brand Looks Like on 4 Different Hair Types

As anyone with a head with hair knows: Hair care is not a one-size-fits-all thing. What you need depends on your hair type, scalp condition, whether or not you color-treat, use styling tools, and so much more. Which is why custom hair-care brands exist—and why they're becoming one of the best ways to ensure you're giving your hair what it actually needs, without any of the guesswork.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

The One Tried-and-Tested Baking Sheet You Need To Cook Your Sheet Pan Dinners to Perfection

There's an old saying that goes, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it," and that sentiment is never truer than in the kitchen. While it can be tempting to impulse buy the latest gadgets, most home cooks will find that the old standbys will yield the most satisfying, beautifully-cooked meals at the end of the day. Exhibit A: The Nordic Ware Naturals Basic Half Sheet, which has been making sheet pan dinner and cookie dreams come true since 1946.
FOOD & DRINKS
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy