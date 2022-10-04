Read full article on original website
Related
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Says That Running For President Is "Off The Table"
People have wondered whether the actor and WWE star would run for years, and it seems like we have an answer.
Dwayne Johnson Reveals Why He Won’t Run for President
It looks like Dwayne Johnson is sticking to acting. According to The Rock, he has… The post Dwayne Johnson Reveals Why He Won’t Run for President appeared first on Outsider.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0