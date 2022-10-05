RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN - Shortly after the City of Murfreesboro moved forward with a federal lawsuit against the operators of the Middle Point Landfill, the operators of the landfill released a written response to the community addressing some of the concerns of the city. The statements provided by Republic Services show that Middle Point filed two motions to dismiss the lawsuit, calling it frivolous – as seen below. CLICK HERE to read the letter from Counsel for Middle Point Landfill to Rutherford County.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO