Unhoused residents give mixed reactions to Nashville’s $50M housing investment
Metro Council and Mayor Cooper will use $50 million in COVID-19 relief funds to help provide housing and other services to unhoused residents.
Pride Publishing
Metro Trustee’s office invites community to free screening of ‘Disrupt and Dismantle’￼
The Office of the Metropolitan Trustee is once again hosting a screening of Disrupt and Dismantle from Soledad O’Brien. The screening will take place on Thursday, October 13, at Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church, 2708 Jefferson Street, Nashville, starting at 11:30 am. The docu-series highlights the rise of property...
Bill banning smoking in bars advances through Metro Council
The push to ban smoking in Nashville bars is one step closer to reality, but an amendment saves some bars from the proposed law.
wgnsradio.com
Middle Point Landfill Responds to Litigation from City - Filing Two Motions to Dismiss Lawsuit
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN - Shortly after the City of Murfreesboro moved forward with a federal lawsuit against the operators of the Middle Point Landfill, the operators of the landfill released a written response to the community addressing some of the concerns of the city. The statements provided by Republic Services show that Middle Point filed two motions to dismiss the lawsuit, calling it frivolous – as seen below. CLICK HERE to read the letter from Counsel for Middle Point Landfill to Rutherford County.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville’s Turnbridge/River District could usher in $200M of development
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) has announced the pursuit of the second commercial redevelopment districts it is planning in the Clarksville’s Central Business Improvement District area. The Turnbridge/River District project, that follows recent approval of the Vulcan and Frosty Morn District, could improve the slower development on...
clarksvillenow.com
326-unit apartment complex proposed at Rossview and Basham Lane in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A slew of housing projects are already in the works for Clarksville, and more developments are on the drawing board. One of those projects is in question, with some council members concerned about traffic nearby. City Council members heard plans for two projects at...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Commissioner apologizes for calling development potential ‘cluster f—‘ during public meeting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – During a public meeting of the Montgomery County Commission on Monday, one commissioner was candid and explicit about a rezoning resolution. When talking about a proposed subdivision, District 9 Commissioner Jorge Padro said the project could create a “cluster f—.” The comment was addressed...
WSMV
Spring Hill turns trash into treasure for Hurricane Ian relief
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An opportunity has surfaced for the citizens of Spring Hill to aid in disaster relief for Florida. Nearly 18,000 new waste containers have been delivered to residents. The plan was for residents to place their old containers at the curb to be picked up and disposed of.
mainstreetclarksville.com
The history of Montgomery County’s last Confederate soldier
From the Encyclopedia of Montgomery County, Hugh Cavandar (1847 – 1939), also spelled Cavender, was the county’s last Confederate soldier. He was born March 5, 1847 near Brown’s Mill, in Rutherford County, the youngest son of James B. and Rebecca (Cavender) Cavender. The Cavender family had moved prior to 1813 from Lunenburg County, Va. to Williamson County, Tenn.
williamsonhomepage.com
Lipscomb pays $1.38M for two campus-area homes
About four weeks after their previous real estate deal, Lipscomb University and RER Partnership have finalized another transaction. According to two Davidson County Register of Deeds documents, LU has paid a collective $1,387,775 for two residential properties located near its campus: one at 3701 Ferndale Ave. and the other at 3712 Ferndale Ave.
Are apartment rents dropping? Experts say: Not for long
It's a nice surprise for renters in this city on the rise: compared to the month before, the average rent in Nashville has dropped.
I-24 projects aim to improve commute between Murfreesboro, Nashville
Drivers who use Interstate 24 between Murfreesboro and Nashville are no strangers to its daily challenges.
WSMV
Murfreesboro solar power company shuts down. Here’s what customers can do next
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Geoff Edwards has been waiting months to get the solar panels on his house fixed. “It’s been down since July 3rd,” Edwards said. Then, last week he hears the company who installed his panel has shut down. Investigative Reporter Lindsay Bramson asked, “You found out from a Facebook group?
Former Gov. Phil Bredesen endorses Democrat Heidi Campbell in Congressional race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the race for the 5th Congressional District, former Gov. Phil Bredesen endorsed Democratic nominee state Sen. Heidi Campbell. Campbell is running against former Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles. The Republican has been quiet during this election cycle since the August primary. "I have endorsed...
mtsunews.com
White supremacists intended Confederate memorials to ‘shape future generations,’ UNC historian tells MTSU audience￼
The people who built monuments, renamed streets and created a children’s campaign to tout the “Lost Cause” of the Confederacy have never hidden their intent, historian Karen L. Cox says. “Southerners in the early part of the 20th century didn’t build these monuments to spite Northerners. For...
WSMV
Metro Police announce road closures, parking ahead of TSU homecoming festivities
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are preparing to assist the traffic flow of Tennessee State University football fans who attend the homecoming game Saturday. Over 70 Metro police officers will be on the streets surrounding Nissan Stadium Saturday afternoon as the TSU homecoming game against Bethune-Cookman University is expected to draw the school’s largest football attendance of the year.
WSMV
Antioch residents search for answers following trash pickup delays
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors in a new Antioch development have been waiting more than a month since their trash was last picked up. The dumpsters are overflowing, and people in the neighborhood said they couldn’t get the trash company to empty them. As a result, it’s creating a very stinky problem in the area along Lakevilla Drive.
WSMV
More than $1.6 million raised after 2022 Greater Nashville Heart Walk
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 5,000 people joined together in Nashville on Saturday to raise over $1.6 million dollars at the 2022 Greater Nashville Heart Walk for the American Heart Association. While the walk was on Saturday, the fundraising will remain open for 30 more days as they work...
Middle Tennessee cities issue burn bans as dry stretch continues
Dry conditions, low humidity, and wind are a perfect recipe to spark a fire, prompting several cities across Middle Tennessee to place bans on burning.
pethelpful.com
Apartment Complex Throws 'Dog Pool Party' Complete With a Treat Truck and We're Loving It
An apartment complex in Nashville, Tennessee has really set the bar for what renters are looking for. Forget an upgraded kitchen or spacious bedrooms. All we really want is what this apartment did for its furry residents. TikTok user @johnsonmichellee spilled the tea about this amazing 'dog pool party' that...
