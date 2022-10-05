ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Middle Point Landfill Responds to Litigation from City - Filing Two Motions to Dismiss Lawsuit

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN - Shortly after the City of Murfreesboro moved forward with a federal lawsuit against the operators of the Middle Point Landfill, the operators of the landfill released a written response to the community addressing some of the concerns of the city. The statements provided by Republic Services show that Middle Point filed two motions to dismiss the lawsuit, calling it frivolous – as seen below. CLICK HERE to read the letter from Counsel for Middle Point Landfill to Rutherford County.
Clarksville’s Turnbridge/River District could usher in $200M of development

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) has announced the pursuit of the second commercial redevelopment districts it is planning in the Clarksville’s Central Business Improvement District area. The Turnbridge/River District project, that follows recent approval of the Vulcan and Frosty Morn District, could improve the slower development on...
UPDATE: Commissioner apologizes for calling development potential ‘cluster f—‘ during public meeting

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – During a public meeting of the Montgomery County Commission on Monday, one commissioner was candid and explicit about a rezoning resolution. When talking about a proposed subdivision, District 9 Commissioner Jorge Padro said the project could create a “cluster f—.” The comment was addressed...
Spring Hill turns trash into treasure for Hurricane Ian relief

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An opportunity has surfaced for the citizens of Spring Hill to aid in disaster relief for Florida. Nearly 18,000 new waste containers have been delivered to residents. The plan was for residents to place their old containers at the curb to be picked up and disposed of.
The history of Montgomery County’s last Confederate soldier

From the Encyclopedia of Montgomery County, Hugh Cavandar (1847 – 1939), also spelled Cavender, was the county’s last Confederate soldier. He was born March 5, 1847 near Brown’s Mill, in Rutherford County, the youngest son of James B. and Rebecca (Cavender) Cavender. The Cavender family had moved prior to 1813 from Lunenburg County, Va. to Williamson County, Tenn.
Lipscomb pays $1.38M for two campus-area homes

About four weeks after their previous real estate deal, Lipscomb University and RER Partnership have finalized another transaction. According to two Davidson County Register of Deeds documents, LU has paid a collective $1,387,775 for two residential properties located near its campus: one at 3701 Ferndale Ave. and the other at 3712 Ferndale Ave.
Metro Police announce road closures, parking ahead of TSU homecoming festivities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are preparing to assist the traffic flow of Tennessee State University football fans who attend the homecoming game Saturday. Over 70 Metro police officers will be on the streets surrounding Nissan Stadium Saturday afternoon as the TSU homecoming game against Bethune-Cookman University is expected to draw the school’s largest football attendance of the year.
Antioch residents search for answers following trash pickup delays

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors in a new Antioch development have been waiting more than a month since their trash was last picked up. The dumpsters are overflowing, and people in the neighborhood said they couldn’t get the trash company to empty them. As a result, it’s creating a very stinky problem in the area along Lakevilla Drive.
More than $1.6 million raised after 2022 Greater Nashville Heart Walk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 5,000 people joined together in Nashville on Saturday to raise over $1.6 million dollars at the 2022 Greater Nashville Heart Walk for the American Heart Association. While the walk was on Saturday, the fundraising will remain open for 30 more days as they work...
