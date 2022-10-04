Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Foxconn’s Pininfarina-Designed Model B Could Steal Tesla’s Thunder In The Small Segment
Pininfarina published a short teaser of a brand-new model on its YouTube channel, called the Model B. The EV, courtesy of the Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) from Taiwan, appears to have a compact footprint and follows the styling language introduced by the larger Model E sedan last year. The...
Carscoops
BMW To Kill 8-Series Coupe And Cabrio And Introduce An Electric Gran Coupe For Next Gen, Claims Report
It’s no secret that large coupes and convertibles don’t sell as well as they used to, so the news that the BMW 8-Series’ fate is up in the air isn’t all that surprising. However, a new rumor suggests that the series will not only return for another generation, but also that that model will be electric.
Carscoops
2,000-HP Drako Dragon EV Spotted Without Camouflage Filming On Public Streets
Back in July, EV startup Drako teased a new coupe-ish crossover called the Dragon. Now, ahead of an official unveiling, a video of the upcoming electric SUV has surfaced online, showing it driving on European roads. Posted by @Cochespias1, the video appears to have been shot in Italy, based on...
Carscoops
Toyota Has Reportedly No Plans For Any Other GR Performance Models
Toyota is one of the few high-volume mainstream brands with three or more performance-focused models on the market today. According to one Australian source, that’s all we can expect from the Japanese brand for the foreseeable future. If true it would put an end to speculation about future GR models and potentially increase the value of already-existing ones.
Carscoops
Base 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Now Costs $10,000 More Than It Did At Launch After Another Price Hike
Ford has announced the second price hike in two months on the F-150 Lightning Pro trim, the least expensive model it offers. The automaker cited rising material costs and supply chain troubles for the increase. A spokesperson confirmed to Automotive News that the 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro will now start...
Carscoops
Volvo EX90 Confirms Bi-Directional Charging Ahead Of November 9 Reveal
Volvo published a new teaser for the upcoming EX90 electric SUV flagship, revealing its bi-directional charging capabilities. This feature will eventually expand to the entire Volvo EV lineup, allowing owners to send power back to the grid, charge other cars, and power different kinds of electric devices. Amid the energy...
Carscoops
Korean Customers Frustrated At 30-Month Wait Times For New Hyundai, Kia And Genesis Models
South Korean car buyers are growing frustrated over delivery delays from Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. While the car manufacturers state that delays can be attributed to the ongoing semiconductor shortage and the overall growth in demand for new vehicles, many consumers believe the Hyundai Motor Group is prioritizing overseas markets due to the depreciation of the Korean currency against the United States dollar, meaning exporters can sell products at a cheaper price in the global market.
Carscoops
2023 Nissan Ariya Priced From CA$52,998 In Canada, Tops Out At CA$69,998
Pricing details for the all-electric 2023 Nissan Ariya have just been announced for the Canadian market. Found at the base of the Ariya range is the Engage FWD variant equipped with the entry-level 63 kWh battery pack. Packing 214 hp, 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque, and up to 346 km (215 miles) of range, this model will set back shoppers CA$52,998 ($38,589).
Carscoops
Musk Says “Super Fun To Drive” Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Entering Production
Elon Musk has revealed the oft-delayed Tesla Semi has finally gone into production. The announcement has been years in the making as Tesla originally unveiled the Semi in November of 2017. It was slated to be launched in 2019, so it’s almost four years behind schedule. Musk said deliveries...
Carscoops
Mysterious VW Golf R Spotted With Canards, Is A High-Performance Variant In The Works?
The Volkswagen Golf R is the definitive hot hatch, but it appears the company could be working on an even more extreme variant. Little is known about the model, but spy photographers recently snapped a mysterious prototype apparently based on the Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition. While there isn’t much...
Carscoops
2024 Honda Prologue EV, 2024 GMC Sierra HD, And Foxconn Model B: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. America’s inflation reduction act has changed the way EV subsidies are applied in a way that disadvantages multiple brands — particularly foreign ones. South Korea has taken particular issue with the new federal tax incentives, and now President Biden has said he’s open to talks on the matter. “We assess that President Biden reaffirmed his understanding of our concerns through a personally signed letter… it shows Biden’s willingness to be considerate towards South Korean companies in the future,” a South Korean official told Reuters.
Carscoops
Biden Open To Discuss EV Subsidies For South Korean-Made Cars
President Joe Biden is open to continuing talks with South Korean leaders who have expressed concerns about how the Inflation Reduction Act makes their EVs ineligible for federal tax incentives. For electric vehicles to be eligible for tax credits under the new laws, they don’t only need to be assembled...
Carscoops
2024 Citroen C3: Sub-Compact Transforms Into A Small Crossover Focused On Affordability
This story includes speculative renderings of the upcoming Citroen C3 created by Thanos Pappas for CarScoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by Citroen. Citroen is going through a transformation period and the upcoming fourth-generation C3 will likely spearhead the new era. The French supermini is rumored to receive a crossover treatment similar to the “New C3” that was introduced last year for emerging markets, although the European model could get revised styling inspired by the Oli concept. It is also expected to be the first production model to incorporate Citroen’s new emblem.
Carscoops
2023 Kia Telluride Gets A $2,300 Price Hike To Accompany Its Updated Looks
The Telluride has been a roaring success for Kia and the company is hoping to keep that momentum going by launching a facelifted crossover. Introduced earlier this year, the 2023 Telluride will arrive at dealerships later this month with a base price of $35,690. That’s a pretty sizable jump considering last year’s crossover began at $33,390.
Carscoops
Facelifted Honda Fit Debuts In Japan With More Power And Sporty RS Trim
Honda launched the updated Fit range in Japan featuring mild visual tweaks, a new trim structure, and increased power output for both the gasoline and the e:HEV hybrid variants. The Honda Fit e:HEV RS is a new addition to the lineup bringing more aggressive looks and a sportier suspension setup.
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Audi RS3 Spied Looking Like A Baby RS7
The latest Audi RS3 has only been here for about a year, but based on images captured by our spy photographers, it seems like Audi already has a facelift in the works. The changes appear to be minimal, but they help to better solidify the compact performance car in the angular design shared by the RS lineup. Up front, the new grill is now sharper and wider, and it features a different mesh pattern in addition to a higher Audi logo.
Carscoops
Tony Hawk Shows Jay Leno His Futurized Tesla-Powered 1964 Corvette EV
General Motors is now working on an electric crate motor for classic vehicles, but until it comes, people interested in modifying old Chevrolets to run on electric power, like retired skateboarder Tony Hawk, have to find other EV powertrains to swap into their classics. In a recent episode of Jay...
Carscoops
Toyota’s Techier And Turbocharged 2023 Highlander Starts At $36,420
Toyota introduced the 2023 Highlander earlier this year and now the company has announced the updated model will start at $36,420. Set to arrive at U.S. dealerships later this month, the 2023 Highlander costs $565 more than its predecessor and is notable for featuring an all-new turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. It produces 265 hp (198 kW / 269 PS) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque, which is a loss of 30 hp (22 kW / 30 PS) but a gain of 47 lb-ft (64 Nm).
Carscoops
Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Enters The Rebelle Rally With Contrasting Livery
Nissan announced its entry for the 2022 Rebelle Rally with the off-road-focused Pathfinder Rock Creek featuring a custom livery. Nissan’s SUV will be piloted by Team Wild Grace in the X-Cross category, against many other entries backed up by rival automakers. The 2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek that will participate...
Carscoops
Stellantis CPO Go Program Will Offer Vehicles Up To Ten Years Old And With Up To 125,000 Miles
Finding a good, affordable used car is harder than ever, but Stellantis is trying to make it easier by offering a new CPO Go program. While Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) initiatives are nothing new, CPO Go is notable for featuring vehicles that are older than Stellantis and even FCA. In particular,...
