This story includes speculative renderings of the upcoming Citroen C3 created by Thanos Pappas for CarScoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by Citroen. Citroen is going through a transformation period and the upcoming fourth-generation C3 will likely spearhead the new era. The French supermini is rumored to receive a crossover treatment similar to the “New C3” that was introduced last year for emerging markets, although the European model could get revised styling inspired by the Oli concept. It is also expected to be the first production model to incorporate Citroen’s new emblem.

CARS ・ 7 HOURS AGO