Glendale, CO

Identity theft victim’s card charged at store while it was in her possession

By Anna Maria Basquez
 3 days ago

GLENDALE, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Glendale are looking for help identifying two people who managed to use someone’s credit card while it was still in the person’s possession.

The charge happened at 5:40 p.m. on Aug. 24 at a Glendale store.

“The victim received a notification that a fraudulent charge had been made to her checking account at a store in Glendale,” the Glendale Police Department said. “The victim had her debit card in possession and did not know how the charge was made.”

Suspects in identity theft in Glendale on 8/24/22 (Photo credit: Glendale Police Department)
One suspect captured on surveillance was a white or Hispanic male with a dark beard, blue t-shirt, black pants and a black hat. The other is described as a white or Hispanic female at the time wearing her dark hair up in a bun, and a white tank top and denim shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Glendale Police Department at 303-639-4328.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 4

Nonya
3d ago

Looks like she might be wearing white high heals? Until the punishment for identity theft becomes way more harsh, there is no deterrent. Not near enough, for people that have zero respect for anything! 😕

Reply
10
gmgrl
3d ago

Get a job and quit being total LOSERS ALREADY!

Reply
19
 

