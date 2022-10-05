Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Live Updates: Mississippi State 27 Arkansas 10, 3rd Quarter; Scores, Highlights, Results
Follow live updates as the Arkansas Razorbacks take on the No. 23 Mississippi State Bulldogs inside Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville (Miss.). The Razorbacks will look to snap a two-game losing streak in their first true road game of the year. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. (CDT) and will...
Mississippi State 27 Arkansas 10 3Q 6:42
STARKVILLE - Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1 SEC) hosts Arkansas (3-2, 1-2 SEC) in an important ball game for both teams. State is on a two game winning streak, while the Hogs have dropped their last pair. A win for State could push the Bulldogs towards a pretty special season. A loss for Arkansas could be, in many ways, a season killer of sorts. Three SEC losses at the halfway point of the conference slate would hurt Arkansas' position in the bowl pecking order.
Inside the Numbers: Mississippi State-Arkansas 1st half stats
No. 23 Mississippi State and No. 25 Arkansas have reached halftime at Davis Wade Stadium and the host Bulldogs hold a 21-10 lead. The Bulldogs struck first on the opening possession, marching 65 yards in nine plays. Dillon Johnson had six carries for 30 yards on the opening drive and finished it off with a one-yard touchdown run with 11:15 left in the opening quarter.
Keys to Victory & Five Burning Questions: Arkansas vs. Mississippi State
Arkansas (3-2, 1-2 SEC) will travel to Starkville (Miss.) this weekend to take on No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1 SEC) in what will be the first true road test of the season. Kickoff between the Razorbacks and Bulldogs is set for 11 a.m. (CT) from Davis Wade Stadium. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memories stir as Razorback Stadium set to host Fayetteville-Fort Smith Southside clash
By Steve Andrews | Photo courtesy of the University of Arkansas For the first time since 2015, Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will play host to a high school football game. And the echoes from the past are sure to be heard. Ironically, when Fayetteville and Fort Smith Southside hit ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy explains what it will take for Arkansas to bounce back against Mississippi State
After a disappointing 49-26 loss to Alabama last Saturday, Arkansas is looking to bounce back in its matchup with Mississippi State in Week 6. According to analyst Greg McElroy, the key to an Arkansas win will be the return of quarterback KJ Jefferson. In an interview with Always College Football, McElroy spoke about Arkansas’ win potential, saying “I think a lot of this depends on the health of KJ Jefferson.”
Road & Track
This $6.7-Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Race Track
If you've ever had to travel to a race track, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own race track.
KHBS
NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace in Northwest Arkansas for Bikes, Blues & BBQ
ROGERS, Ark. — NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace is in Northwest Arkansas for Bikes, Blues & BBQ. Wallace has been visiting the Pig Trail Harley-Davidson in Rogers, which is hosting events for BBB. He plans to be there for the remainder of the day Thursday. Wallace will join in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
KATV
Avian influenza virus found on Arkansas poultry farm, Department of Agriculture says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County has been confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Livestock and Poultry Division, in addition to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services. The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry...
KHBS
Latco Truss building in Lincoln, Arkansas, catches fire
LINCOLN, Ark. — A fire broke out at the Latco Truss building in Lincoln, Arkansas, on Friday morning, the city's police department confirmed. The fire started at about 9:30 a.m., the fire chief said. One person was inside the building at the time, and they were able to get out safely.
KHBS
Prosecutors say Arkansas man should still be charged in Jan. 6 riot
GRAVETTE, Ark. — Prosecutors have responded to severalmotions filed by Richard Barnett of Gravette. He’s charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Barnett was seen in a viral photo inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, with his feet on a desk. Barnett now wants his 'obstructing an...
KHBS
Tyson to move all corporate workers to Northwest Arkansas, and build new campus
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson will require all corporate employees to work at their Springdale, Arkansas world headquarters, according to a news release. Tyson will move workers from Chicago, Downers Grove, Illinois and South Dakota to Arkansas over the next ten months, starting in early 2023. “That’s great news,” said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crews battle major fire at Latco Truss in Lincoln
Multiple fire departments are on scene battling a large fire at the Latco Truss plant in Lincoln, Arkansas Friday morning.
Tulsa man sentenced in Fayetteville for drug trafficking
A Tulsa man was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of heroin.
3 separate motorcycle crashes slow traffic on Arkansas Pig Trail
MADISON COUNTY, Arkansas — Emergency crews are working three separate motorcycle crashes on the popular Pig Trail route in Madison County, Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), injuries have been reported. The extent of those injuries and those involved are not known at this time. All...
KHBS
Attorney breaks down motions made by Arkansan charged in Jan. 6 riot
ROGERS, Ark. — Prosecutors have until Friday to respond to amotion made by Richard Barnett. Barnett, from Gravette, is charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 capitol riot. People may remember Barnett from the viral photo inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office with his feet on a desk. His...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Willow Creek building in Springdale sells for $2.6M
A 13,424-square-foot medical office building in Springdale changed hands recently for $2.6 million. The purchase price equals $193.68 per square foot. OZRE Capital bought the two-story building at 5230 Willow Creek Drive. John and Patricia Kendrick were the sellers. Waco Title Co. in Springdale was the title agent. Pat Morrison...
People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked
If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
Tyson’s employee relocation reveals need for more housing Arkansas
Tyson is relocating about 1,000 corporate employees to its headquarters in Springdale, which could put more strain on the Northwest Arkansas housing market.
KHBS
Three motorcycle crashes slow traffic on Highway 23 in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ark. — Three different motorcycle crashes have occurred on Highway 23 in Madison County on Friday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The first accident happened at about 2:30 p.m. — a little more than a mile north of Highway 16 and just north of...
247Sports
54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0