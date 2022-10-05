ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Mississippi State 27 Arkansas 10 3Q 6:42

STARKVILLE - Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1 SEC) hosts Arkansas (3-2, 1-2 SEC) in an important ball game for both teams. State is on a two game winning streak, while the Hogs have dropped their last pair. A win for State could push the Bulldogs towards a pretty special season. A loss for Arkansas could be, in many ways, a season killer of sorts. Three SEC losses at the halfway point of the conference slate would hurt Arkansas' position in the bowl pecking order.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Inside the Numbers: Mississippi State-Arkansas 1st half stats

No. 23 Mississippi State and No. 25 Arkansas have reached halftime at Davis Wade Stadium and the host Bulldogs hold a 21-10 lead. The Bulldogs struck first on the opening possession, marching 65 yards in nine plays. Dillon Johnson had six carries for 30 yards on the opening drive and finished it off with a one-yard touchdown run with 11:15 left in the opening quarter.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
State
Mississippi State
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Alabama State
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy explains what it will take for Arkansas to bounce back against Mississippi State

After a disappointing 49-26 loss to Alabama last Saturday, Arkansas is looking to bounce back in its matchup with Mississippi State in Week 6. According to analyst Greg McElroy, the key to an Arkansas win will be the return of quarterback KJ Jefferson. In an interview with Always College Football, McElroy spoke about Arkansas’ win potential, saying “I think a lot of this depends on the health of KJ Jefferson.”
STARKVILLE, MS
Road & Track

This $6.7-Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Race Track

If you've ever had to travel to a race track, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own race track.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
KHBS

Latco Truss building in Lincoln, Arkansas, catches fire

LINCOLN, Ark. — A fire broke out at the Latco Truss building in Lincoln, Arkansas, on Friday morning, the city's police department confirmed. The fire started at about 9:30 a.m., the fire chief said. One person was inside the building at the time, and they were able to get out safely.
LINCOLN, AR
KHBS

Prosecutors say Arkansas man should still be charged in Jan. 6 riot

GRAVETTE, Ark. — Prosecutors have responded to severalmotions filed by Richard Barnett of Gravette. He’s charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Barnett was seen in a viral photo inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, with his feet on a desk. Barnett now wants his 'obstructing an...
GRAVETTE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Sec#Uapb#Texas A M
5NEWS

3 separate motorcycle crashes slow traffic on Arkansas Pig Trail

MADISON COUNTY, Arkansas — Emergency crews are working three separate motorcycle crashes on the popular Pig Trail route in Madison County, Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), injuries have been reported. The extent of those injuries and those involved are not known at this time. All...
MADISON COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Willow Creek building in Springdale sells for $2.6M

A 13,424-square-foot medical office building in Springdale changed hands recently for $2.6 million. The purchase price equals $193.68 per square foot. OZRE Capital bought the two-story building at 5230 Willow Creek Drive. John and Patricia Kendrick were the sellers. Waco Title Co. in Springdale was the title agent. Pat Morrison...
SPRINGDALE, AR
Power 95.9

People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked

If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
FORT SMITH, AR
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy