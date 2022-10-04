Seattle running back Rashaad Penny was one of the biggest stories at the end of last season, when he had an incredible final five games to finish with 671 yards and six touchdowns. Many thought that he would continue that success into this season as the top option in an offense that is now without quarterback Russell Wilson. After three nondescript games to start 2022, Penny broke out in Week 4, but what does that mean when it comes to your Week 5 Fantasy football rankings?

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO