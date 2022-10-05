ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old into Lake Michigan now charged with murder

By Nexstar Media Wire, Marisa Rodriguez
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FMoJy_0iMDHxjK00

CHICAGO ( WGN ) — Charges have been upgraded for a woman accused of fatally pushing her 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan.

Victoria Moreno, 34, is now charged with first-degree murder in the death of the toddler, police say.

According to police, Moreno pushed the boy into the water off Navy Pier in the early afternoon of Sept. 19.

Boy, 3, dies week after pulled from Lake Michigan

The 3-year-old was in cardiac arrest when he was lifted from the water around 1 p.m. and arrived at Lurie Children’s Hospital in very critical condition following multiple heart attacks and seizures. Divers found him at the lake bottom about a half hour after he fell in.

The boy died on Sept. 25, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Moreno was arrested and initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13 causing permanent disability.

She is due in bond court Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Murder#Seizure#Disability#Heart Attacks#Violent Crime#Navy#Nexstar Media Inc
WGN Radio

Ohio pastor facing multiple Jan. 6 charges

Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested an Ohio pastor and charged him with felony and misdemeanor charges after he allegedly entered the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, rioting. William Dunfee, 57, of Frazeysburg, is charged with obstructing an official proceeding and interfering with a law enforcement officer, according to a release from the Department of […]
FRAZEYSBURG, OH
WGN Radio

Winnebago County State’s Attorney sues Illinois over ‘unconstitutional’ SAFE-T Act

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley has joined a host of other Illinois state’s attorneys in challenging the constitutionality of the state’s new “no cash bail” provision in the SAFE-T Act. “I cannot ignore that, as currently drafted, this law is unconstitutional. Further, it will create unjust results and does not […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
WGN Radio

Court agrees to fast-track DOJ’s appeal in Trump special master case

A federal appeals court on Wednesday agreed to fast-track an appeal by the Department of Justice (DOJ) over the appointment of a special master to review thousands of pages of government records seized this summer from former President Trump’s Florida home.  The one-page order by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit sets […]
FLORIDA STATE
WGN Radio

National attention intensifies for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One congressional race in Illinois, viewed by many as a toss-up, is gaining national attention on both sides. Voters will soon head to the polls to send either Democrat Nikki Budzinski or Republican Regan Deering to Congress to represent Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, which includes parts of Springfield, Champaign-Urbana, Decatur and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WGN Radio

Top Pritzker-Bailey debate moments everyone will be talking about

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Governor JB Pritzker and Republican competitor Senator Darren Bailey faced off Thursday night in the first of two Nexstar debates. Here are the moments from that first debate between Pritzker and Bailey that we think everyone will be talking about. “Can I have a chance on that one?” “No.” In a back-and-forth style […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Poll: Who won the Pritzker-Bailey debate?

(NEXSTAR) – Now that you’ve heard the two major party candidates for governor in Illinois debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing. Not seeing the post-debate poll? Click here to open a new window Did incumbent Democrat J. B. Pritzker do enough to win […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy