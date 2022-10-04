MedwireNews: Sodium-glucose cotransporter (SGLT)2 inhibitors, a type of diabetes drug, are associated with a lower risk for gout than dipeptidyl peptidase (DPP)-4 inhibitors, research suggests. Discussing the link between gout and type 2 diabetes, Bernard Cheung (University of Hong Kong, China) and colleagues say that the two conditions are associated...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO