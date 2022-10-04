Read full article on original website
SGLT2 inhibitors linked to lower gout risk than DPP-4 inhibitors
MedwireNews: Sodium-glucose cotransporter (SGLT)2 inhibitors, a type of diabetes drug, are associated with a lower risk for gout than dipeptidyl peptidase (DPP)-4 inhibitors, research suggests. Discussing the link between gout and type 2 diabetes, Bernard Cheung (University of Hong Kong, China) and colleagues say that the two conditions are associated...
Pandemic ‘exacerbated’ existing trends in ketoacidosis at diabetes diagnosis
MedwireNews: Analysis of childhood type 1 diabetes diagnoses across 13 countries indicates that the conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic worsened pre-existing increasing trends in ketoacidosis at diagnosis. “The results of our study show that there is insufficient early diagnosis of type 1 diabetes in childhood worldwide,” write Niels Birkebaek...
Pain intensity correlates with disease activity in RA
MedwireNews: Pain intensity strongly correlates with disease activity measured by DAS28-ESR in people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), with the association mostly explained by the patient global assessment (PtGA) element of the composite score, study data show. Fowzia Ibrahim (King’s College London, UK) and co-investigators believe their findings “strongly support targeting...
