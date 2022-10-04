Read full article on original website
Robert Gmeiner
3d ago
they will raise it up again and then drop it a little more and then they'll raise it up and they'll drop it a little more every time they drop it a little more we're happy even though it was more expensive than when it started
5
maggie p
3d ago
Thanks entirely to democratic leadership. Don’t forget under a republican even in Washington state gas was 2 dollars a gallon. Vote red.
2
Wallace Lawson
3d ago
Washington governor needs to have brain adjustment or a rectum adjustment with a foot.
5
Chronicle
As Gas Prices Take an Upward Turn, Here's Where to Save in Washington at the Pump
Washington state gas prices are going uphill, increasing in September and continuing to climb as some counties are still stuck with prices above $5 a gallon. The United States gas price average has increased in the last month, now averaging $3.86 a gallon instead of $3.77 in September, according to the American Automobile Association.
Buttigieg: Short-term solutions to gas prices will be hard to come by
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said there’s no short-term solution to gas prices because much of the problem is out of our control. Buttigieg spoke with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien on Seattle’s Morning News on Friday. He’s in Washington state this week to highlight infrastructure investments from the Biden administration.
Gas prices jump an average of 32 cents a gallon within a week in Washington
SEATTLE — After 14 weeks of declining prices, gas is once again on the rise in Washington state. Right now, the average gallon of regular gas in Washington is $5.32, with the national average being $3.80, according to AAA. AAA said gas prices in the Seattle-Bellevue area are averaging...
Gas prices climb by over 30 cents in a week in Washington
Gas prices in western Washington are rising at an alarming rate, and all indications are they will continue to climb. On Wednesday, the oil-producing countries that comprise OPEC decided to cut production to increase prices even more. On Tuesday, AAA reported gas was at $5.32 a gallon in Washington, a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ifiberone.com
California plans to ban diesel commercial trucks with Washington likely in tow
Washington state moved to ban all gas-powered vehicles by 2035 this summer and now it appears that commercial diesel trucks are next. An article published by the Capital Press revealed that California's Air Resources Board will likely take a vote this month to ban diesel powered semi trucks by 2040. The probable vote will be preceded by a public hearing in Sacramento on Oct. 27.
Washington crews pick up 816 tons of highway litter
WASHINGTON - We live in a uniquely beautiful state filled with diverse landscapes that are teeming with a seemingly endless variety of plants and animals. And, few sights are more disheartening than seeing litter scattered along roadsides. According to research, 75% of Washingtonians never litter. However, early data from our 2022 statewide litter study show there are still more than 24,000 pieces of litter per mile on urban interstate highways and nearly 31,000 pieces of litter per acre on urban interchanges!
Chronicle
Gas Prices Jump in Washington With Acute Spike on the West Coast
After about a two-month dip, gas prices are climbing again in Washington state, especially west of the Cascades, where levels are once again close to the June peak. At $5.45 a gallon, gas prices in the Seattle area are up 15% from early September when prices fell to their lowest price since April, according to an analysis of federal Energy Information Administration data.
Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington
SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
KXL
Washington’s Paid Family Leave Program Running Short On Cash
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state’s paid family leave program is projected to hit a deficit by the end of the year. A report by a consulting firm is recommending an increase in the premiums on workers’ wages that fund the program to keep the program solvent moving forward.
yaktrinews.com
Inslee, Washington reaffirm commitment to fight climate change on the West Coast
SAN FRANCISCO — Govenor Jay Inslee joined leaders from Oregon, California and British Columbia on Thursday to sign a Statement of Cooperation (SOC) as the next step of their ongoing efforts to reduce the West Coast’s impact on climate change. In attendance were Governors Kate Brown (D-OR), Gavin...
shorelineareanews.com
Washington finalizes historic cap-and-invest plan to slash carbon pollution
The Washington State Department of Ecology has finalized regulations for the state’s first cap-and-invest program, which will drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions responsible for climate change. The program is a result of the Climate Commitment Act passed by legislators and signed by the governor last year. Under the cap-and-invest...
Only One Washington Town Made the List of 55 Beautiful Towns
What Is The Most Beautiful Washington State Small Town?. Talk about being a little bummed. There are a lot of gorgeous places to live in Washington State so imagine my surprise when I discovered only one Washington made the list of the 55 beautiful towns in America. Seattle Didn't Make...
Gas prices hit unsustainable levels for some delivery drivers
BOTHELL, Wash. — The price at the pump is digging into the profits drivers for delivery apps take home. Delivery drivers said after driving for eight hours and factoring in the cost of gas they can be left with $20 leaving some to question if driving is worth it.
3 of the Most Unusual Attractions Are in Washington State
Explore 3 Of Washington State's Most Unusual Attractions. Washington State is home to some of the most unique and unusual attractions in the country. What Do Ghosts, Apes, And Nutcrackers Have To Do With Each Other In Washington?. From giant concrete sculptures to underground lakes, there is something to catch...
Do You Know What Washington’s Strangest Law Is?
There are many strange and stupid laws out there. Some will make you scratch your head, others will make you laugh out loud. One I've remembered since childhood is that "in Vermont, it's illegal to whistle underwater." The absurdity of that "law" always tickled me. Examples of U.S. Laws That...
Washington State Sees Fewest Number of Acres Burned During Wildfire Season in a Decade
OLYMPIA - This year to date, just over 140,300 acres have burned around Washington state, the fewest number of acres burned in a decade according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. This comes following years 2020 and 2021, which were the second and third-worst fire seasons in the state’s history.
Washington State Hospitals Struggling Financially
(Seattle, WA) -- Washington state hospitals are struggling financially. According to the latest financial survey, hospitals across the state lost nearly two-billion dollars in the first half of 2022. The survey shows operating revenue increased by four-percent in the first six months of this year compared to 2021, but expenses went up by 11-percent over the same time period. The Washington State Hospital Association says the financial outlook isn't sustainable and that revenue isn't keeping up with escalating costs.
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, that's for sure. If you too love to try new restaurants from time to time and you also happen to live in Washington then keep on reading because this article is definitely for your. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these places, make sure you visit them next time you are craving steak.
Job openings in Washington grew rapidly this summer. That's not good news
This summer, more companies posted job openings in Washington state than almost anywhere else in the U.S., indicating inflation is likely to persist as labor shortages continue. At the end of July, the state recorded 213,000 job openings with one of the highest month-over-month increase rates in the nation, according...
Chronicle
Buttigieg Wades Into Northwest Salmon Transportation
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington on Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
Comments / 15