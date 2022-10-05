ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

WCNC

Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County to reassess property values next year

The county will go forward with its plan to reassess tax values for property after the Iredell County Board of Commissioners met for its regular meeting on Tuesday night. “The purpose is not to raise people’s taxes. It’s to equalize the tax burden based on the wealth, relative wealth, of the property owners,” Chairman James Mallory said.
lakenormanpublications.com

Cornelius road to close for crosswalk installation

CORNELIUS – Part of Westmoreland Road will be closed next week due to the installation of a new crosswalk and signal lights to aid in pedestrian safety. The J.D. Goodrum construction company is installing a mid-block crosswalk with HAWK (High-intensity Activated crossWalK) signal lights that will serve as a connection between Phase I and Phase II of McDowell Creek Greenway. Westmoreland will be closed Thursday, Oct. 13, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. between U.S. 21 and West Catawba Avenue.
WBTV

Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 165 acres of farmland and hardwoods in Davie County

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Three Rivers Land Trust: Located in Davie County are 165 acres of land now permanently conserved by the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT). This particular project is special due to its proximity to conserved land presently owned and managed by TRLT and the recently protected Yadkin River Game Lands, owned by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC).
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell Nickels for Know-How Referendum set for November

The Iredell County Nickels for Know-How Referendum will be held on Nov. 17. The polling place will be at the Iredell County Agricultural Resource Center at 444 Bristol Drive, Statesville, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The referendum is being held to let users and producers of feed or fertilizer...
WBTV

OctoberTour happening in Salisbury this weekend

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the most anticipated and popular Fall events in the area is the tour of historic homes and buildings in Salisbury known as the OctoberTour, and it’s happening this weekend. OctoberTour will take place on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9 and will...
David Onley
lakenormanpublications.com

Utility worker hospitalized in hit and run on NC 150

MOORESVILLE – A Georgia man was charged in a hit-and-run accident Friday morning where authorities say he struck a worker on the side of the road. At 10:55 a.m. Mooresville Police Department officers responded to an accident on N.C. 150 at Perth Road. Thats’ where officers say they discovered a utility worker operating on the shoulder of N.C. 150 had been reportedly struck by a white Dodge Ram truck that left the scene heading west. Officers determined that the driver of the truck ran off the side of the road in the marked work zone and struck the worker.
lakenormanpublications.com

Garages for lakefront neighborhood denied by Cornelius board

CORNELIUS – In a battle between neighbors living in $2 million homes and $800,000 homes, the little guys won. Even after three new conditions were added to the rezoning petition to allow for detached garages to be built in the front yards of the Flagship subdivision, the Cornelius town board denied the proposal. It was a continuation of a public hearing from Sept. 19 where residents of Queensdale Drive voiced their concerns about the potential structures going behind their backyards.
lakenormanpublications.com

House surrounded by big-box stores denied rezoning

MOORESVILLE – Regular commuters along N.C. 150 have likely passed by this lonely property at least twice a day, if not more. It’s located at the corner of the entrance to the Mooresville Crossing shopping center — home to Best Buy, Staples, Bed Bath & Beyond and several local and national brand retailers.
wataugaonline.com

Freeze Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – October 8-9, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-080000- /O.NEW.KRNK.FZ.A.0002.221009T0400Z-221009T1300Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,...
Statesville Record & Landmark

Local organizations benefit from Statesville ABC funds

The Statesville ABC Board has awarded education grants to six area agencies to assist with the organizations’ substance abuse programs. This year, the following agencies received a share of the $78,500 total contribution: Aftershock Youth Empowerment, Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont, Fifth Street Shelter Ministries, Pharos Parenting, Piedmont Mediation Center and Speak Life and Live.
corneliustoday.com

Update: Drowning off Brigadoon

[Updated 10:30 am Oct. 6] A search and rescue operation in the lake off Brigadoon turned into a recovery late Wednesday afternoon, with the Cornelius Police and Fire departments on the scene at a construction site. A worker apparently drowned behind a mansion under construction on Brigadoon. Cornelius Police have...
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell library to host program on 'Using Newspapers for Genealogy'

Tuesday, May 10, 2022, struck me as a rather sad day in Statesville’s history. It was on May 10 that the last of the furniture and other boxed-up items were moved out of the Statesville Record & Landmark building at 222 E. Broad St. The Record & Landmark had occupied the building near downtown Statesville since October 1956. Iredell County’s first newspaper was the Iredell Express, started by Eugene B. Drake in December 1857. For the first time in 164 years, there is no city newspaper office in Statesville.
focusnewspaper.com

Hickory Is On The List

There are a lot of lists comparing one city to another. The latest is a list of the most “neighborly” cities in the United States. Raleigh came in at #6 with Rochester, New York heading the list. No other North Carolina town made the Top 25. Just two...
