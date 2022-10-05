Read full article on original website
Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Choate Construction Company has been selected as the Design Builder by Wilkes County and is seeking to pre-qualify construction trade and specialty contractors to submit bids for furnishing labor, materials, equipment and tools for the North Wilkesboro Speedway Project in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. PROJECT DESCRIPTION:. The County of Wilkes...
Iredell County to reassess property values next year
The county will go forward with its plan to reassess tax values for property after the Iredell County Board of Commissioners met for its regular meeting on Tuesday night. “The purpose is not to raise people’s taxes. It’s to equalize the tax burden based on the wealth, relative wealth, of the property owners,” Chairman James Mallory said.
Cornelius road to close for crosswalk installation
CORNELIUS – Part of Westmoreland Road will be closed next week due to the installation of a new crosswalk and signal lights to aid in pedestrian safety. The J.D. Goodrum construction company is installing a mid-block crosswalk with HAWK (High-intensity Activated crossWalK) signal lights that will serve as a connection between Phase I and Phase II of McDowell Creek Greenway. Westmoreland will be closed Thursday, Oct. 13, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. between U.S. 21 and West Catawba Avenue.
Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 165 acres of farmland and hardwoods in Davie County
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Three Rivers Land Trust: Located in Davie County are 165 acres of land now permanently conserved by the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT). This particular project is special due to its proximity to conserved land presently owned and managed by TRLT and the recently protected Yadkin River Game Lands, owned by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC).
Iredell Nickels for Know-How Referendum set for November
The Iredell County Nickels for Know-How Referendum will be held on Nov. 17. The polling place will be at the Iredell County Agricultural Resource Center at 444 Bristol Drive, Statesville, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The referendum is being held to let users and producers of feed or fertilizer...
Iredell County deputy dies on duty at elementary school
Deputy Marty Joe Lewis experienced a 'critical medical incident' before passing away.
OctoberTour happening in Salisbury this weekend
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the most anticipated and popular Fall events in the area is the tour of historic homes and buildings in Salisbury known as the OctoberTour, and it’s happening this weekend. OctoberTour will take place on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9 and will...
Utility worker hospitalized in hit and run on NC 150
MOORESVILLE – A Georgia man was charged in a hit-and-run accident Friday morning where authorities say he struck a worker on the side of the road. At 10:55 a.m. Mooresville Police Department officers responded to an accident on N.C. 150 at Perth Road. Thats’ where officers say they discovered a utility worker operating on the shoulder of N.C. 150 had been reportedly struck by a white Dodge Ram truck that left the scene heading west. Officers determined that the driver of the truck ran off the side of the road in the marked work zone and struck the worker.
Heavy traffic at Charlotte Douglas leads to significant delays
CHARLOTTE — Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over massive traffic slowdowns Friday afternoon at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. At around 4:30 p.m., long lines could be seen on the lower-level roadway. Airport officials are advising people to arrive at least two hours before their departure time due to significant delays....
Garages for lakefront neighborhood denied by Cornelius board
CORNELIUS – In a battle between neighbors living in $2 million homes and $800,000 homes, the little guys won. Even after three new conditions were added to the rezoning petition to allow for detached garages to be built in the front yards of the Flagship subdivision, the Cornelius town board denied the proposal. It was a continuation of a public hearing from Sept. 19 where residents of Queensdale Drive voiced their concerns about the potential structures going behind their backyards.
House surrounded by big-box stores denied rezoning
MOORESVILLE – Regular commuters along N.C. 150 have likely passed by this lonely property at least twice a day, if not more. It’s located at the corner of the entrance to the Mooresville Crossing shopping center — home to Best Buy, Staples, Bed Bath & Beyond and several local and national brand retailers.
Freeze Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – October 8-9, 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-080000- /O.NEW.KRNK.FZ.A.0002.221009T0400Z-221009T1300Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,...
Local organizations benefit from Statesville ABC funds
The Statesville ABC Board has awarded education grants to six area agencies to assist with the organizations’ substance abuse programs. This year, the following agencies received a share of the $78,500 total contribution: Aftershock Youth Empowerment, Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont, Fifth Street Shelter Ministries, Pharos Parenting, Piedmont Mediation Center and Speak Life and Live.
Update: Drowning off Brigadoon
[Updated 10:30 am Oct. 6] A search and rescue operation in the lake off Brigadoon turned into a recovery late Wednesday afternoon, with the Cornelius Police and Fire departments on the scene at a construction site. A worker apparently drowned behind a mansion under construction on Brigadoon. Cornelius Police have...
DR Horton plots Gastonia development with nearly 700 apartments, homes
GASTONIA, N.C. — A prominent national homebuilder with a large portfolio in the Charlotte market is seeking approvals for a Gastonia project with hundreds of residential units. Documents show the Gastonia Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on Thursday on a rezoning request led by D.R....
Iredell library to host program on 'Using Newspapers for Genealogy'
Tuesday, May 10, 2022, struck me as a rather sad day in Statesville’s history. It was on May 10 that the last of the furniture and other boxed-up items were moved out of the Statesville Record & Landmark building at 222 E. Broad St. The Record & Landmark had occupied the building near downtown Statesville since October 1956. Iredell County’s first newspaper was the Iredell Express, started by Eugene B. Drake in December 1857. For the first time in 164 years, there is no city newspaper office in Statesville.
Body of missing person recovered in North Carolina lake
Information is extremely limited; this story will be updated as they are received.
‘Extremely aggressive’ rodeo bull on the loose in North Carolina; ‘He will chase you’
NORWOOD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An “extremely aggressive” rodeo bull is on the loose in Stanly County after escaping a stockyard Wednesday, according to the Norwood Police Department. Police said they received a report Wednesday that the bull had escaped from a stockyard on Indian Mount Road. The bull is reportedly chocolate in color […]
Hickory Is On The List
There are a lot of lists comparing one city to another. The latest is a list of the most “neighborly” cities in the United States. Raleigh came in at #6 with Rochester, New York heading the list. No other North Carolina town made the Top 25. Just two...
