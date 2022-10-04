Read full article on original website
WSMV
21 dogs arrive to Nashville Humane Association from Florida
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Volunteers at the Nashville Humane Association were ready to go waiting for an extraordinary delivery Thursday morning. A sprinter van loaded with dogs arrived at the Humane Association from a shelter in Manatee County, Florida, an area hit pretty hard by Hurricane Ian. “You heard the...
WSMV
Woman works to rescue 50+ cats from Nashville trailer park, set for demolition
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mission is underway to save a massive group of cats from a Murfreesboro Pike trailer park closing next month. Animal advocate Donna Russell guesses there are more than 50 stray cats on the property, which is being sold and presumably demolished. The people there have...
Canine flu concerns cause dog event cancelations
Cold and flu season is around the corner, but the canine flu could infect your dog year-round, and it's causing concern for some event planners, doggy daycares, and boarding facilities.
Midnight Mischief: Seniors in Portland toilet roll the mayors home
A few seniors in Portland, Tennessee got into some midnight mischief recently! While sitting around the table at Front Porch Senior Living, these four were talking about "rolling yards".
WSMV
Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the coziest places around the country to enjoy a meal, including this spot in Tennessee.
WSMV
Body found in Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022
Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course. It is now a combination […] The post Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
This Is The Best Pumpkin Patch In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the best pumpkin patch in each state, including this fun fall favorite in Tennessee.
Reward increased for info in connection with murder of Mya Fuller
The reward for information in connection with the death of a 22-year-old woman whose body was discovered in Wilson County earlier this year has been increased to $21,000.
murfreesboro.com
Faith and Blue Night With the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office
Residents are encouraged to make schools and communities safer during a vigil with sheriff’s deputies and LifePoint Church members Monday. Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Keith Lowery, LifePoint Associate Minister Ken Hampton and Community Services Sgt. Gary Herron will speak. SRO Sgt. Dustin Cox will answer questions about school resource...
Cottontown residents stop demolition of historic post office and home
After News 2 arrived residents say demolition of the two properties has since be put on hold.
WSMV
Officials identify victim of fatal Murfreesboro fire
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire Rescue officials have identified the victim in Sunday’s fatal house fire on South Epps Woods Court. Glenora White, of Murfreesboro, was killed in the fire. White was discovered inside the home during search efforts and was pronounced deceased on scene. The house...
radio7media.com
Historic Downtown Pulaski Presents Next Saturdays
HISTORIC DOWNTOWN PULASKI PRESENT THE NEXT SATURDAYS ON THE SQUARE EVENT TO BE HELD ON SATURDAY OCTOBER 15TH FROM 6:00 PM UNTIL 9:00 PM IN BEAUTIFUL DOWNTOWN PULASKI. MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR TONS OF FALL FAMILY FUN; CAR CRUISE-IN, LIVE MUSIC, FOOD TRUCKS AND VENDORS, GAMES, ACTIVITIES, AND LOCAL BUSINESSES OPEN LATE WITH LOTS OF FALL DEALS!
murfreesboro.com
11th Annual Wine Around the Square
The 11th Annual Wine Around the Square (WATS) is a progressive wine and spirits-tasting event set around the historic Downtown Square in Murfreesboro. Thanks to Stones River Total Beverages, we will have over 150 different wines and other liquor available for sampling throughout the evening. The Alley on Main will provide dinner during the Main Event and also during the Late Party. All included in the ticket price. 100% of the proceeds go to support the ASTRF Power of Pink Fund. The main event tickets are $65 each.
I-24 projects aim to improve commute between Murfreesboro, Nashville
Drivers who use Interstate 24 between Murfreesboro and Nashville are no strangers to its daily challenges.
williamsonhomepage.com
Lipscomb pays $1.38M for two campus-area homes
About four weeks after their previous real estate deal, Lipscomb University and RER Partnership have finalized another transaction. According to two Davidson County Register of Deeds documents, LU has paid a collective $1,387,775 for two residential properties located near its campus: one at 3701 Ferndale Ave. and the other at 3712 Ferndale Ave.
Felony Lane Gang: 2 women wanted in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro police are working to identify two women believed to be part of a Felony Lane Gang who are accused of stealing checks, debit and credit cards and identifications.
fox17.com
List of Middle Tennessee farms and pumpkin patches to visit this fall
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Autumn is finally upon us. What better way to get in the holiday spirit than to check out your local pumpkin farm?. All of these farms and pumpkin patches are within driving distance of Nashville, making for a fun getaway or day trip. Even better? Some you can get into for free!
murfreesboro.com
Betty Wingate Obituary
She was born February 9, 1936, in Cramerton, NC, the daughter of Laura Mullis Lloyd and H.A. Lloyd. She was a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved to spend time with her family. She and her husband Kenneth S. Wingate were members of Smyrna Presbyterian Church in Smyrna, TN. She...
