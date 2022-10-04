The 11th Annual Wine Around the Square (WATS) is a progressive wine and spirits-tasting event set around the historic Downtown Square in Murfreesboro. Thanks to Stones River Total Beverages, we will have over 150 different wines and other liquor available for sampling throughout the evening. The Alley on Main will provide dinner during the Main Event and also during the Late Party. All included in the ticket price. 100% of the proceeds go to support the ASTRF Power of Pink Fund. The main event tickets are $65 each.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO