ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

21 dogs arrive to Nashville Humane Association from Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Volunteers at the Nashville Humane Association were ready to go waiting for an extraordinary delivery Thursday morning. A sprinter van loaded with dogs arrived at the Humane Association from a shelter in Manatee County, Florida, an area hit pretty hard by Hurricane Ian. “You heard the...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rutherford County, TN
Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
City
Murfreesboro, TN
County
Rutherford County, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Pets & Animals
Rutherford County, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, TN
Lifestyle
WSMV

Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body found in Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022

Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS   It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course. It is now a combination […] The post Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Rescue Adoption#Paws#Pet Lover#Dog Rescue Adoption
murfreesboro.com

Faith and Blue Night With the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Residents are encouraged to make schools and communities safer during a vigil with sheriff’s deputies and LifePoint Church members Monday. Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Keith Lowery, LifePoint Associate Minister Ken Hampton and Community Services Sgt. Gary Herron will speak. SRO Sgt. Dustin Cox will answer questions about school resource...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WSMV

Officials identify victim of fatal Murfreesboro fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire Rescue officials have identified the victim in Sunday’s fatal house fire on South Epps Woods Court. Glenora White, of Murfreesboro, was killed in the fire. White was discovered inside the home during search efforts and was pronounced deceased on scene. The house...
MURFREESBORO, TN
radio7media.com

Historic Downtown Pulaski Presents Next Saturdays

HISTORIC DOWNTOWN PULASKI PRESENT THE NEXT SATURDAYS ON THE SQUARE EVENT TO BE HELD ON SATURDAY OCTOBER 15TH FROM 6:00 PM UNTIL 9:00 PM IN BEAUTIFUL DOWNTOWN PULASKI. MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR TONS OF FALL FAMILY FUN; CAR CRUISE-IN, LIVE MUSIC, FOOD TRUCKS AND VENDORS, GAMES, ACTIVITIES, AND LOCAL BUSINESSES OPEN LATE WITH LOTS OF FALL DEALS!
PULASKI, TN
murfreesboro.com

11th Annual Wine Around the Square

The 11th Annual Wine Around the Square (WATS) is a progressive wine and spirits-tasting event set around the historic Downtown Square in Murfreesboro. Thanks to Stones River Total Beverages, we will have over 150 different wines and other liquor available for sampling throughout the evening. The Alley on Main will provide dinner during the Main Event and also during the Late Party. All included in the ticket price. 100% of the proceeds go to support the ASTRF Power of Pink Fund. The main event tickets are $65 each.
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Lipscomb pays $1.38M for two campus-area homes

About four weeks after their previous real estate deal, Lipscomb University and RER Partnership have finalized another transaction. According to two Davidson County Register of Deeds documents, LU has paid a collective $1,387,775 for two residential properties located near its campus: one at 3701 Ferndale Ave. and the other at 3712 Ferndale Ave.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

List of Middle Tennessee farms and pumpkin patches to visit this fall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Autumn is finally upon us. What better way to get in the holiday spirit than to check out your local pumpkin farm?. All of these farms and pumpkin patches are within driving distance of Nashville, making for a fun getaway or day trip. Even better? Some you can get into for free!
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Betty Wingate Obituary

She was born February 9, 1936, in Cramerton, NC, the daughter of Laura Mullis Lloyd and H.A. Lloyd. She was a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved to spend time with her family. She and her husband Kenneth S. Wingate were members of Smyrna Presbyterian Church in Smyrna, TN. She...
SMYRNA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy