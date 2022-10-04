Read full article on original website
Michigan vs. Penn State: The 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history
Penn State and Michigan never met on the football field before the Nittany Lions joined the Big Ten in 1993, so this is a young rivalry by this conference’s standards. The Wolverines have had the better of it, winning 15 of 25 meetings through 2021. Only 11 games in...
Of Bogart, Bergman, Beano and Paterno
Author John D. Lukacs shares a charming story about the complex relationship between Beano Cook and Joe Paterno.
Trojans lose heartbreaker to Altoona, 27-23
CHAMBERSBURG — Chambersburg did not trail Altoona in their Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night … until there was just 21 seconds left. That’s when the Mountain Lions scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard carry by Alexander Yost, which resulted in a 27-23 win for the Mountain Lions at Trojan Stadium on Homecoming.
Drew Allar Has New NIL Deal for Children’s Book
Penn State football took on another NIL project when they released a children’s book, and the subject is freshman quarterback Drew Allar. Allar will share his story about how he rose to become a member of the Penn State football team in the children’s book called “The Men In Back”.
Woodward Camp discontinues gymnastics, cheer programs
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Woodward West Camps announced Thursday they have decided to discontinue both the gymnastics and cheer programs from all of their locations. According to their website, Woodward Camp has a 52-year history with gymnastics and says the decision to discontinue the program is a difficult one. In a statement, the camp […]
Avoid the area: State College homecoming starts today. See which roads are closed
The parade steps off from the high school at 6 p.m.
Look back: Country star Loretta Lynn’s 1978 Penn State visit brought fans to their feet
The famed country music trailblazer died Tuesday, at age 90, at her Tennessee ranch. Here’s a peek at her 1978 visit to State College.
Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania: Enrollment down by as much as 5%
Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania held their first council of trustees meeting Wednesday since the triad of Bloomsburg, Mansfield, and Lock Haven Universities combined to form the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education's (PASSHE) new institution. PASSHE is the state agency that oversees the 10 state-owned universities. Related Reading: BU, Lock Haven, Mansfield integration complete ...
Lawsuit over Little League player’s Pa. fall adds dad as plaintiff for ‘emotional distress’
The family of a Little League Baseball player from St. George, Utah, who fractured his skull falling from a bunk bed in South Williamsport has amended its lawsuit filed against the organization and bunk-bed maker to include more counts. The amended action, filed Oct. 4, in Philadelphia Court of Common...
Shentel Looking to Compete with Comcast in State College Market
A Virginia-based cable television, internet and phone provider is looking to bring its “fiber to the home” service to the Centre Region. Shentel (Shenandoah Telecommunications Company) has initiated cable franchise agreement negotiations with State College Borough and College, Ferguson, Harris and Patton townships. The borough and Ferguson Township engaged Cohen Law Group to negotiate the franchise agreement, which is required by federal law, earlier this year and the other townships have taken steps in recent weeks to do the same. Shentel has offered to pay the attorney fees.
Where Not To Take Your Family For Parents Weekend
By the end of this week, Happy Valley will be filled to the brim with anxious parents and families storming the dorms to see their precious babies they dropped off just about seven weeks ago. If you’re a student getting ready to welcome your family to your second home, there...
Less hospital, more home: Mount Nittany expands
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health is making major changes to its medical center in State College. The changes look to improve patient and staff experience. “It’s something our community deserves, our patients, and our staff deserve,” Dr. Upendra Thaker, chief medical officer at Mount Nittany Medical Center said. They are expanding their […]
License plate replacement event for Clearfield, Johnstown
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two free license plate replacement events will be taking place in October. A plate is considered damaged when letters and numbers can not be recognizable from 50 feet away. Also if a plate has peeling, blistering, discoloration or a loss of reflectivity than it qualifies as a hard to read […]
PennDOT Sets Schedule for Upcoming Public Meetings on State College Area Connector Study
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has finalized the schedule for two upcoming public meetings on the on the State College Area Connector Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL) Study in southern Centre County. Open house meetings will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 and Thursday, Oct. 20...
Wife calls for answers after husband falls into Johnstown flood channel, dies
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees revealed the identity of the Johnstown man who died after falling into a creek near his home. Lees says 85-year-old Howard Moench fell around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and he died around 4:30 Thursday morning. 6 News spoke with some of...
Former Country Cupboard to launch food truck in Lewisburg
Lewisburg, Pa. — A former popular Lewisburg restaurant is coming back as a food truck. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the former owners of the Country Cupboard announced via Facebook the Country Cupboard Express food truck will begin serving some of the restaurant's favorite meals. The food truck will be located at the parking lot of the Best Western Country Cupboard Inn and will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m....
Workers ‘kicked, stomped and beat’ turkeys at 7 farms in and around central Pa.: police
Eleven people hired to capture and crate turkeys for Plainville Farms have been charged with abusing the animals at seven locations in six Pennsylvania counties, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police said the workers “kicked, stomped and beat turkeys” at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry and Union counties. These...
State College police request assistance in identifying individuals involved in theft
The State College Police Department requested the public's assistance Thursday in identifying alleged suspects in a break-in and theft. According to the press release, a male and female were allegedly involved in a break-in and theft of cash from a Skills machine at the Uni-Mart on South Atherton Street on Sept. 30.
Want to buy beer at Beaver Stadium? Here’s how much it will cost you.
For the first time in Beaver Stadium history, fans will be able to grab a brew inside the stadium. After a 28-5 vote in September, the Penn State board of trustees officially approved beer sales to the general public at football games, announcing that the policy would begin for the October 1 game against Northwestern.
Improvement Project Moving Forward for Two State College Neighborhood Parks
Two neighborhood “pocket parks” in State College are getting some much needed improvements. Nittany Village Park on Old Boalsburg Road and South Hills Park on Aikens Place will see several upgrades after borough council, as part of its consent agenda on Monday night, awarded a $170,371.55 contract to John Claar Excavating of Woodward for the renovation projects.
