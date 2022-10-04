ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

thesportspage.blog

Trojans lose heartbreaker to Altoona, 27-23

CHAMBERSBURG — Chambersburg did not trail Altoona in their Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night … until there was just 21 seconds left. That’s when the Mountain Lions scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard carry by Alexander Yost, which resulted in a 27-23 win for the Mountain Lions at Trojan Stadium on Homecoming.
ALTOONA, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Drew Allar Has New NIL Deal for Children's Book

Penn State football took on another NIL project when they released a children’s book, and the subject is freshman quarterback Drew Allar. Allar will share his story about how he rose to become a member of the Penn State football team in the children’s book called “The Men In Back”.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Woodward Camp discontinues gymnastics, cheer programs

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Woodward West Camps announced Thursday they have decided to discontinue both the gymnastics and cheer programs from all of their locations. According to their website, Woodward Camp has a 52-year history with gymnastics and says the decision to discontinue the program is a difficult one. In a statement, the camp […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania: Enrollment down by as much as 5%

Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania held their first council of trustees meeting Wednesday since the triad of Bloomsburg, Mansfield, and Lock Haven Universities combined to form the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education's (PASSHE) new institution. PASSHE is the state agency that oversees the 10 state-owned universities. Related Reading: BU, Lock Haven, Mansfield integration complete ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
State College

Shentel Looking to Compete with Comcast in State College Market

A Virginia-based cable television, internet and phone provider is looking to bring its “fiber to the home” service to the Centre Region. Shentel (Shenandoah Telecommunications Company) has initiated cable franchise agreement negotiations with State College Borough and College, Ferguson, Harris and Patton townships. The borough and Ferguson Township engaged Cohen Law Group to negotiate the franchise agreement, which is required by federal law, earlier this year and the other townships have taken steps in recent weeks to do the same. Shentel has offered to pay the attorney fees.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Where Not To Take Your Family For Parents Weekend

By the end of this week, Happy Valley will be filled to the brim with anxious parents and families storming the dorms to see their precious babies they dropped off just about seven weeks ago. If you’re a student getting ready to welcome your family to your second home, there...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Less hospital, more home: Mount Nittany expands

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health is making major changes to its medical center in State College. The changes look to improve patient and staff experience. “It’s something our community deserves, our patients, and our staff deserve,” Dr. Upendra Thaker, chief medical officer at Mount Nittany Medical Center said. They are expanding their […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Sports
WTAJ

License plate replacement event for Clearfield, Johnstown

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two free license plate replacement events will be taking place in October. A plate is considered damaged when letters and numbers can not be recognizable from 50 feet away. Also if a plate has peeling, blistering, discoloration or a loss of reflectivity than it qualifies as a hard to read […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Former Country Cupboard to launch food truck in Lewisburg

Lewisburg, Pa. — A former popular Lewisburg restaurant is coming back as a food truck. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the former owners of the Country Cupboard announced via Facebook the Country Cupboard Express food truck will begin serving some of the restaurant's favorite meals. The food truck will be located at the parking lot of the Best Western Country Cupboard Inn and will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m....
LEWISBURG, PA
State College

Improvement Project Moving Forward for Two State College Neighborhood Parks

Two neighborhood “pocket parks” in State College are getting some much needed improvements. Nittany Village Park on Old Boalsburg Road and South Hills Park on Aikens Place will see several upgrades after borough council, as part of its consent agenda on Monday night, awarded a $170,371.55 contract to John Claar Excavating of Woodward for the renovation projects.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

